Since it is very superstitious times we are in this is a blast, mostly from the past, of songs which seemed to warn us of things we may have paid better attention to.
The Thursday, 4 August 2022 playlist. It is the messy days of August we’re in. Courage - it will get better. Stay loose, stay real.
Thanks for reading KW Norton Borders! Subscribe for free t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.