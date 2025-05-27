FROM THE MONSTER IN THE MACHINE - TO A NEW CIVILIZATION

Above, the culture meister of our age - Joe Rogan - reviews a manifestation of our collective insanity .

The episode is a paean to free speech - and testimony to his own success - proselytizing free speech - while caught in an authoritarian Gangsta’s Paradise.

We are all caught in this gangsta’s paradise of authoritarianism and of fact checkers and opinion minders - and all in the process of breaking free into our own free individual agency.

THE MONSTER OF THE GREATER GOOD - AUTHORITARIANISM

In the pit of hell - when we recognize the civilization crashes and the population crashes - we find ourselves at the End of the World - making the very best America we can celebrate.

This post is my second within days which emphasizes the way a weaponized COVID virus and a weaponized vaccine were foisted on an unsuspecting nation and on an unprepared world.

It is the latest in dozens of posts which have warned of this terrible scourge - many years before we were allowed to speak of this - as I and others with scientific backgrounds - undertook the responsibility of delivered the facts

Even today in public testimony before Congress - physicians still couch their words in careful government speak - minimizing the real deadly physical and psychologically impacts of this terrible episode.

Is this something which men have - this ability to divorce themselves from feeling - and from speaking words which lay it on the line and tell it like it is?

Is this something grandmothers like me have never desired to respect or learn - that when it comes to genocide there are no respectfully careful terms to use?

No, I don’t believe this is a difference between men and women - I believe this is a carefully crafted way of mandating the status quo in an authoritarian society - where only authorities have the right to speak out - and only then in carefully crafted language.

We are living through a nightmare - where the fruits of authoritarianism have now come home to define our reality - define it in a despicable genocide which divides humans into those successfully indoctrinated - and vaccinated - by the deep state system - and those who said “Hell No”.

We mothers and grandmothers warned everyone - and informed our children and families.

Some paid close attention - and some failed to trust us and went their own way.

But even many mothers and fathers and grandparents were manipulated to not see that this fateful decision not only grooming and targeting the children - but sacrificed them to the monster of the greater good.

It is this great refusal to see the reality of the psychological manipulation - unable to comprehend their own victimization - to the extent of exhibiting Stockholm Syndrome - which shocks.

It is perhaps seeing how wounded these children have been - by the eagerness to believe the saccharin manipulation of the deep state - over the love and care of mothers - which rankles most painfully.

To have witnessed the tearing of families and communities and nation states apart by successfully manipulating them through a carefully controlled and constructed system of lies.

To have seen the way the deep state controls and negates and subverts the love and care and compassion and trust of humans for one another.

To have observed first hand how the deep state targets the most vulnerable - sending them successfully into a state of such fear they will literally commit any acts - no matter how heinous - in domesticated obedience to the status quo.

A human species now torn limb from limb - eviscerated and lobotomized - by an engine of bureaucratized cruelty so evil as to destroy - and to sexually and physically and emotionally obliterate - its own young.

Now it is done - the great rise of authoritarian control of the 20th century - having blossomed into the dripping bloody horror of this terrible rotten rose of this 21st century insanity of compete and total breakdown.

And this rose - once blushing and dewy in the dawn light - now lies bruised and dark and bloody in the awful cruel light of the setting sun.

We who stood tall and refused the stink of oily deep state manipulation will go on - but it will never now, ever, be the same.

The division which tears us one from another has been foretold for ages - mistaken by some as the End of the World - it is simply the end of the age of deep state authoritarianism.

This is the end of the authoritarian civilization - of the bureaucratic deep state which sacrifices its own for the sake of the bloated and parasitic one percent - unable to control their own appetites.

No end of one civilization - as it shifts into another new civilization - is ever peaceful and easy.

Civilizations disintegrate and fall in chaos - chaos which dissolves into entropic decay - to the degree of insanity it contained.

And as this chaos born of entropy feeds - once again - the pain of evolutionary progress - everything changes.

The new evolutionary path forward is not only fated - but is blossoming even now into the new civilization we are building together - pushing up like plump irises through the once frozen muck.

A new civilization borne of the death of the old - and of the authoritarian and corrupt - to become this America - this America which we build and live and work.

An America of which our ancestors dreamed and sacrificed for - and laboriously and argumentatively lobbied for - and engineered on paper - as if it were the most natural thing in the universe.

“A government of the people - for the people - and by the people - shall not perish from this earth.”

We have divided ourselves now from tyranny - not British tyranny this time - but the tyranny which divides the human heart - and ourselves - one from another.

Finally we see we are becoming one - one humanity - one undivided heart and soul - one part - together - of a quantum unified universe.

From death - from life - from the tearing of ourselves and our society limb from limb - and heart from mind - comes the evolution of the new.

SYMBOL OF AN AGE - A DARK AGE

COVID - THE GHOST MONSTER - IN THE MACHINE

IF A GREAT AGE MUST DIE - IT NEEDS TO DIE SPECTACULARLY

DARK BLOODY ROSES

🥀

It cannot be forced - this change must be accepted and the energy allowed to move through the to transform.

What happens when we attempt to control the energy - trying to force change and evolution - is we unintentionally destroy the process.

We are composed of the energy of the universe and are therefore both absorbers and transformers and transmitters of energy - in the actions of living and of consciousness.

When we try to control the energy we impede it - and it transforms into all kinds of dark corners and pathways - culminating in authoritarianism.

When we understand - that the energy is to be accepted - transitioned through us - and expressed back with all the compassion and care which the universe offers us - it is then transformed into the pure loving ecstatic energy of consciousness.

This is quantum consciousness - and the knowledge we gain from quantum physics and quantum computing - back this up - pointing the way towards building the new civilization.

ONCE WE SEE THIS WE NEVER FORGET - AND THAT INSURES THE NEW CIVILIZATION

CIVILIZATIONS ARE BUILT AND MAINTAINED BY CONSCIOUSNESS

WE LEAVE THE OLD AUTHORITARIAN CONTROL - EMBRACING THE QUANTUM

THE HUMAN QUANTUM REVOLUTION

Every living human being is a part of this great transformation of energy and consciousness.

A transformation which cannot be forced - only accepted - allowed to go through - be transformed - and transmitted.

We have a chance now to become ungovernable - the true hero and heroine of our own Hero’s Journey - becoming warriors of our own courage and compassion and - of our own story.

Share

Leave a comment