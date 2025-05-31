Today, I celebrate a most unusual fellow writer here on Substack - nothing less than the United States Department of State.

This is a most welcome post - for the adults in the room, at least - and proves that the United States of America is beginning to recover from the long period of tyranny we have suffered from.

The American founders did not get their ideas for the nation they engineered to stand against tyranny - in a vacuum.

And of course it was expressed within the Western traditions.

People all across planet earth have dreamed of a nation “of the people by the people and for the people “ - where unalienable rights are valued by the government.

But the founders - as these geopolitical engineers of the United States - were the first to put the lip service into actual action on the geopolitical level.

At the same time - we need to recognize - and admit - that the Western tradition has been influenced by tyranny - and that we are just now working our way out of this through the Trump Presidency.

We have made amazing progress - however let us keep in mind that tyranny came close to destroying these United States.

We simply cannot afford to ever forget that tyranny remains the most important reason for this Constitutional Republic.

We need Civilized Allies all across planet earth.

Thank you to the Trump cabinet and to the State Dept.for making this possible.

May our creator - the creator who granted these unalienable rights - continue to bless and to hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

