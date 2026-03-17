





FORWARD:

Many of my readers here do not realize I have been building a new business, creating a whole new concept, focusing on a series of websites, which are now nearing completion.

These sites now link at https://www.humainesystemstech.com, as an integrated set of sites designed to accomplish various components of modern education.

The business remains a simple concept at present, but will eventually encompass a whole series of websites meant to improve education for each one of us.

The ultimate goal has been to challenge myself to build a business that I could design and operate independently, and use as a springboard to build on for the future.

Here I take the opportunity to reveal what I have built so far to my Substack community:

A FOUNDERS STATEMENT - THE WHY BEHIND THE WHY

The goal of the socratichumaine.com website is to provide the best possible online environment for prospective parents, and for the professionals who serve them, to openly ask and to discuss the difficult questions.



Whether we are just thinking about having a child, or already pregnant, or already are a parent, or work in a professional capacity to serve parents and families, we have many issues to discuss.



Even if, like myself, we have already raised a family successfully, and are now blessed with many grandchildren, the issues and the questions do not end.



Even as elders we still remember our childbearing and parenting experiences vividly, and identify with the younger generations now moving through the experience.



This site is a reflection of the fact that never have the needs of the childbearing family in our society ever assumed the place of paramount importance they should occupy.



This site is my own attempt to create, for today’s parents and professionals, the website I wish had been available to myself, to my family and to my peers.



Because it is as a group of experienced individuals that we bring the best source of support and knowledge to all who move through these critical life transitions.



As individuals and as a group we possess invaluable knowledge and insight, yet rarely, if ever, are we given a proper opportunity to share this knowledge.



Whether we are professionals, or parents and families, we possess many issues in common, more than we might recognize initially.



In raising these issues we may not know where to even begin, but we can ask our heartfelt questions and bet that there are going to be others among us who are asking the very same questions.



By asking questions we empower ourselves as wisdom seekers, as seekers after truth, wisdom and knowledge.



There are no wrong questions, just a wrong decision to fail to ask the questions.



And, all too often, no supportive community in which to ask these questions.



As human beings we ask questions, benefit from a supportive community which takes these questions seriously, and which engages with us to help us answer them.



At this point I demonstrate my own questions, and the actions which arrived as a answers, in deciding to build HumAIne.



Why a site such as this when there are already so many websites offering preparation for parenting and childbirth?



I had to ask, and begin to answer, this before I even began - facing my own plentiful insecurities and gaps in my own skill set and knowledge base.



The answer, which arrived only as I set to work, not knowing if my work would come to anything after years of sweat equity going into it, was as follows.



I believed in the necessity of such a site, a supportive, online, protected environment in which there can be no wrong questions, only failure to ask them.



My experience in developing intensive classes for prospective parents in the 1980’s had given me a unique perspective in which to develop such a site.



Those who took part in my long, demanding, involved, three month long seminars were many uniquely powerful and inquisitive individuals.



These included many practicing physicians, nurses, midwives, attorneys, computer scientists, famous music moguls and many regular everyday people.





The classes offered the opportunity to formulate and to ask questions many did not even know they had to ask, provided a steady, reliable supportive environment to ask and to answer them.



My approach was Socratic in nature, although I wasn’t aware of this at the time.



The curriculum represented the questions I had asked, answered to my satisfaction, and moved on from, now consciously creating a learning environment which sprang from my own former questions.





In my classes I watched as both professionals and regular folks came together and openly shared questions and answers in a compassionate and honest setting.



The results surpassed my own expectations, as my students asked the important questions, answered them in a positive framework, and in so doing became visibly less fearful and more confident about their situation.



This had evident, and statistically significant, consequences in the health of themselves and their infants - as these students, more fearlessly and confidently, proceeded to give birth, or to adequately support someone in giving birth.





So surprising were the results that I published them in a professional journal - an important piece which has been taken to heart by many parents and professionals.



In the ensuing decades I watched as parenting and childbirth education transformed into more of what I tried to create in my own classes - education which had a noticeable, statistically significant, impact on clinical outcomes.





As I put together this site, began building the concept and coding the results, I had to work with several AI agents, and not being a professional engineer, had to learn to do things which are difficult and uncomfortable.



I had to learn to ask better and better questions, and as I did, learned to receive better answers and improving outcomes.



The experience of building the site reminded me of my earlier experiences building classes.



But what came to the surface most importantly was the recognition of this process, this process of asking improving questions and receiving improving answers.



Although it took me long enough to recognize it, this process is an ancient one, developed by a Greek philosopher many centuries ago.



Developed by Socrates, interestingly enough, a man who identified strongly with his mother, who was a midwife.



Socrates saw his process of asking improving questions and thus receiving better answers, as similar to what his mother did as a midwife.



Socrates was ultimately able to brilliantly frame his process of education, as follows:



As a teacher he saw himself as the head questioner, not as some authoritarian leader who imparted his great knowledge to the world.



Socrates expressed his role as questioner-in-chief, as being the same, on a different level, as what his midwife mother did in helping bring forth new life.



Socrates saw himself as a midwife of ideas, that by formulating the right questions he served as a midwife to bring forth knowledge from his fellow human beings.





Socrates made a great breakthrough in the methodology thru which education is carried out - one which portends great advances in education - and in modern communication - for the modern day.





What I was finally able to see, after the years of lonely questions and personal struggles, was that what I had stumbled upon, quite by accident, could have been handed down to me in elementary school.



The recognition, that not only could I have become a lifetime beneficiary of such knowledge, but that now that I had accidentally stumbled upon it, this could now serve as the midwife of some combination of personal responsibility and public service, in passing down this stunningly powerful process to others.





After years of difficult questioning, improved questioning, and improving answers, I now make the results of all this hard labor, available to you.



I ask only that participants offer to others the compassionate support and adequate space to formulate and to ask the necessary questions.



Often the hardest part of formulating a question is giving oneself permission to ask it.

Whether or not we use artificial intelligence as a tool for human flourishing depends upon asking the “why behind the why” - the deep reasons why we might benefit from the use such an advanced tool.

It is a question for each human being to answer for themselves.

The websites offered here, through humainesystemstech.com, are built to help us better ask the necessary questions and to attempt to answer them successfully.

CONCLUSIONS:

As my Substack community you have all played a role in allowing me to overcome my own personal limitations and to achieve the necessary work to be done in surviving these difficult times.

My deepest thanks for being a part of this endeavor - I intend to keep up my habit of writing daily essays, and look forward to all the many more to be written.

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