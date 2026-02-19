FIRST PUBLISHED AUGUST 1, 2023

Forward:

We find ourselves in a long predicted civilizational collapse. If truth be told it seems to be a multi-civilizational collapse. No current civilized nation state on the face of this earth seems to be going all that well.

To me one of the best metaphors for the history of civilizations is the line which titles this essay. The question is - who owns who and who will win this game of the millennia.

We all believe the house wins - but do they really? If they end up winning how come the civilizations they build and run for their won benefits fail and fail big? This essay is an attempt to answer that question.

THE TYRANNY OF THE STATUS QUO

Despite tons of theories contrary to the view of individual freedom there is a great deal of truth to the view that each of us as individuals rule the world.

We are each at the center of our own lives. Individual power is a seductive and edifying point of view. If not you - then who?

We are well accustomed to having someone else be in charge. This view is reinforced from the time we are born. We are even told that children are little vessels into which we pour that view of the world we wish to reinforce.

It is undeniable that we are induced by the status quo to be good little foot soldiers in maintaining this status quo. “Don’t rock the boat” - they tell us.

Despite all the power mongering and jockeying for power in the world in the material sense there is another way. But we as good little foot soldiers are so indoctrinated we can’t help but play along.

Yet, from the moment we are born we all seek power. Power to live, to seek pleasure and avoid pain, and to love and be loved. Power to be free to seek our own path. Power to be the free individuals we truly seek to become.

We are born with these unalienable rights. We are born to be the agents of our own fate - free to be whomever we deem it right to become.

There is good power - our agency to be whom we please while respecting the rights of others.

And there is bad power - the power to dominate others in a negative, manipulative and harmful way.

Vive la difference!

Good power comes through the teachings and guidance from a wise culture and the associated spiritual understanding.

Wise cultures succeed.

Bad power comes from a pathological culture. One where there is little beneficial guidance or spiritual understanding to be had.

Pathological cultures fail.

BORN TO BE WILD

If we are born to be wild and free how do we measure this against the needs of our society? How do we manage to walk on the wild side without being harmful to others?

Big questions - but fundamentally important.

We are born into a world which desires to bend our will towards the needs of society.

From the time we are born forces work on us to mold ourselves into the expectations of the great status quo.

The cultures we are born into seek to enslave us to meet the needs of those who seek - and have always sought - to rule the world with a vengeance.

The status quo we are manipulated to support represents the narrative of the ruling oligarchy.

This pits us as individuals against the prevailing power structures. We seek to be free to become powerful, capable individuals but are foiled at every turn.

No existing power structure will support truly powerful individuals.

Truly strong men and women are a constant threat to the power brokers - who become power brokers because they are weak - and in need of constant validation - as they seek excess power to manipulate and control others.

This creates great conflict in our individual and collective psyches. This kind of conflict is not morally or spiritually beneficial for us or for society.

EMBRACING THE FAMILIAR OVER FEAR OF CHANGE

Modern oligarchs are not modern in the least. They are the most primitive and least evolved or intelligent of human beings. And yet these brutish power mongers - ruled by base impulses and vast ignorance - rule over us. Why?

It is forever true that we as humans deal well with the familiar. We don’t deal well with change. Change is frightening and brings on insecurity. How many people do we personally know who will cling to a negative situation? Too many. They cling to it despite the evident harm done to themselves and those they care about.

Not only will these individuals accept negative circumstances but they tend to attract negative people in their lives - including fellow pirates - fellow politicians and power brokers. They prefer the certainty of their negative, unhappy life to the uncertainty of change.

This locks them into a whole vast world of interconnected bad choices. Once you see this pattern it is impossible to unsee.

It is everywhere. These negative patterns are imprinted in our history, in our psychology, in our laws, science, arts, politics and religions. It is so deeply ingrained we accept it as if it were normal. We accept it to such a degree that the tendency is for us all collectively to fall into the trap of believing it is normal.

Normal is good because it is our security. If everyone accepts this status quo then it is right. Anything outside this normal is deemed as abnormal and frightening. This becomes the tyranny of the status quo.

Thus we live with these pirates, these power-maddened, power-blinded oligarchs who dominate every facet of our lives. Dominate our families, communities, governments, trade, commerce and economics, educational and health care systems and our religions and spirituality.

We act like the latest attempts to rule over us are in someway more modernized and therefore more terrifying and less amenable to our attempts to counter them.

We assure ourselves there is a political solution. There is not. There never will be. This is an inner battle between ourselves and those who generate and maintain the status quo.

GAMBLERS WITH LOSING HANDS BETTING AGAINST THE HOUSE

They say insanity is the repetition of the same actions and getting the same results. This describes us as humans.

We have been fighting against the same oligarchs for countless generations and for thousands of years with the same bad results.

Because our tendency is to fight them - instead of wrestling with ourselves - we fall into a familiar trap. As Shakespeare once wrote:

“The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars”

Nor is the fault in the oligarchs. We could destroy every oligarch on the planet but more would simply appear to take their place. Like the Mr.Smiths in The Matrix. And like in The Matrix the battle is one of spiritual, inner nature.

Instead of waging the internal battle for our own psyches we externalize it. We hold others responsible when in reality it requires an inner, spiritual battle to overcome.

We are responsible for allowing this to go on. We are like addicts - gambling addicts. Addicted to the game.

The oligarchs own the casino. They seduce us as gamblers to go along with the great ruse.

Like all gangsters the oligarch’s stock and trade is violence and warfare. They live for it. For countless eons we have been playing in their casino, responding to their manipulations with violence - and losing.

We are like gamblers with a losing hand - defiant in being able to win against the house. But like that gambler - lost to his addiction - we can’t see past the cyclical insanity of our reality.

Of course the house always wins. It always will. It wins as long as we, the gamblers, play the game. The casino can only exist and maintain power with the cooperation of we gamblers.

The house knows we gamblers will lose and lose repeatedly. The house bets against us - the losers who cooperate in gambling their lives away.

The house is the government, the royal and ruling families, the churches, the political establishment, the corporations. The house, the casino, is the source of the commonly accepted narratives of the status quo.

Handed down to the citizens through the arts and media original thinking is discouraged. Only the Machiavellian strong arm narrative of the ‘ends justify the means’ are promoted. And these couched in a virtue signaling - good for mankind - mentality.

The great house, the casino, owns the whole scheme. From birth to death. They give you a number, an identity, with which to identify and track you. They tax you, shake you down and require you to play lawfully play by the house rules. Even when we die they shake our estates down for whatever remains.

Under this scheme we are never free. From conception to death and beyond we are 100% owned.

No decree or claim of unalienable rights will ever be sufficient to defeat the gambling house. No war against them ever won. Our sons and daughters will be owned too and forced to play the game.

THEIR HOUSE - THEIR RULES

Is there a way to break free of this ruse? The answer is yes.

But the caveat - the price of admission - is that it will require nothing less than everything to achieve.

It will require a change in consciousness - a break in the chain. It will require nothing less than breaking free of the consciousness of the gambling house.

It will require every household, every individual, to break free. The tactics we use to help addicts break free of addiction can help. These tactics involve holding ourselves responsible for our addictions. As long as we blame others and fail to see our own compliance we cannot break free.

This is where we are as a society presently. All around us our fellow humans are busy blaming anything and everyone other than themselves for the mess. All this does is lend further power to the oligarchs.

And worse they invent further useless political, legal and religious strategies to take back the power of the house. Since the house owns these political, legal and religious strategies these just lock us in tighter.

And a word here on religion. No matter what one’s religion there are core principles which are common to all. At the same time religions have been used by the oligarchs to commandeer our consent. Our great spiritual traditions have been bought. At no time has this become more apparent than now.

Religion has been used to enslave us no less than the other aspects of our lives. Finding a way forward will mean reinvention of our spiritual lives no less than all the rest.

There is a better choice. Will it be possible? That depends on the individual gambler. Either they can and will take responsibility to seek to change - to break the cycle of addiction - or the will not.

Either each gambler sees through the chains which bind them - and us all - to a life as 100% owned gamblers in the casino - or we will not. Not seeing means we all lose.

And the best prediction is to ask the following. How many addicts do we know who successfully broke through to have the courage to break their addiction?

The answer is not many. Because to choose real courage to get to the place where an individual can see the world as it is - free of the sickening, cruel trap of the casino - is rare. All the entrapped gamblers prefer the safe world of the casino.

Humans, like the primates they evolved from, prefer the “go along to get along” mentality - the cringing madness of conformity to the rules and to the trending narratives offered by the casino.

Humans fear change so much they will live in chains forever - ruled by the gambling house built by the oligarchs.

I don’t want to end with this damning negative conclusion. So I end with a hint of veiled optimism.

There is a way out of these lives spent eon after eon as gamblers with losing hands. But it will take new rules and the creation of a new world to live in.

It will mean a return to far older, healthier and wise rules.

It will take a return to the world of shamanic understanding.

A world outside the casino.

A world of wise human beings - beings 100% committed to the laws of the universe.

Cognizant of the wise tides of time and knowing which things are necessary in a civilized society to feed our souls and our bodies.

A world in which god speaks to us outside of the cacophonous, neon lit, nerve jangling circus atmosphere of the casino.

One in which the intelligence of our creator lights us all from within.

In which each of us becomes a lit warrior for truth.

A world in which we all can see the truth, the light, the way forward as if dictated by the universe itself.

A world in which the ruling class oligarchs, the card sharps, the gambling rulers of the casino are not indulged - and fawned over - and voted for.

In which humans who prefer the gambling house - as owners or gamblers - are rendered powerless.

In a world where the majority follow the truth - the real voice and energy of our creator - this casino and these servile gamblers will lose power.

Somewhere in our consciousness amid the foggy memories of time and space we know another way.

A pathway to grace taught by shamanic healers and religious masters for centuries.

THROWING US INTO THE LIONS DEN FOR THOUSANDS OF YEARS

This subject is vast and cannot be discussed in one little essay. Rome wasn’t built in a day and it will not be overcome in a day. But it is the sole alternative to being repeatedly and forever thrown to the lions den by the oligarchs.

This is no less our task. Failure is unthinkable. The shape these will take for us as a society - as citizens of this world - will be limited only by our wisdom, our imaginations and the word of the gods we choose to listen to.

But lifelong wisdom and the blissful reimagining of ourselves and our world will be required. Lifelong knowledge, love and prosperity will be the result.

We will learn to live free of the cyclical and insane casino. Repetition of the same insane bad choices will be abolished. We each will contribute as free agents to the interdependent reality of the whole.

Freedom is not free and we will pay the necessary price to obtain it. Any advantage to be had by going along with some servile and cringing mentality of the gambler will be summarily rejected in the service of freedom.

There are people who know far more about this than I do. We are not alone in seeking for a better world. In fact I would hazard a guess there are far more who wish to live in a better happier world than who wish to continue to live in this old one of painful slavery.

After all - what do we have to lose?

To fellow writers R. Toney Brooks, PhD

And Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads for helping to inspire these thoughts

And to Psychotherapist and the Shaman for guidance along the way.

