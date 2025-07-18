Forward:

What is this Ghost of Jeffrey Epstein - and what power does such an apparition have over us all?

With as much truth as has broken free overnight - and which will continue for the foreseeable future - I believe we can indulge in a bit of creative speculation.

Creative speculation is what this essay indulges in - on steroids.

SOVEREIGN NATION STATES - TRUMP AND FOUNDING FATHERS

Almost two hundred and fifty years ago our American ancestors tried to bring a true sovereign nation state into being as these United States.

They succeeded by risking their lives to fight and win a war against Great Britain - the colonialist empire which used tyranny against the sovereign human beings of the original thirteen colonies.

Although they won the war - the colonialist empire of GB was not destroyed - but in the last quarter of a millennium since the revolution - has deepened and widened its power.

The criminal imperial empire of GB aligned with forces now entrenched in Brussels - and bent on domination of the world with their Eurocentric Hegemony.

They became the imperial and hegemonic powers which set out to destroy the sovereignty of every nation state across the planet - providing the geopolitical events of our lifetimes.

The geopolitical events in America since the Civil War have been driven by this globalist regime - one set on taking all the control and power and wealth from everyone else.

From 2019-2025 we came perilously close to having a permanent defeat of our national sovereignty - one ruled over by more successions of globalist - World Economic Forum-style puppets.

Perilously close - and by no means are we out of danger - but dogged still by tyranny from within - as the globalist tyrants gather their dark forces to destroy the man who dares defy them.

Their tactics are predictable - owning and operating the information stream to manipulate the public narrative - in this case easily triggering the masses to become enraged over some dead pedophile.

Jeffrey Epstein - a dead pedophile - whose wretched ghost happened to be symbolic of the entrenched evil of the Eurocentric Hegemonic globalist deep state.

Although much of the manipulated public believes Trump is the victim - the real actual situation is the precise opposite - as Trump has the European Hegemonic Deep State in his sights.

Trump 2.0 plays “The Art of the Deal” as the more esoteric - and much misunderstood “The Art of War” - Sun Tzu style.

As the tides turn - as the Trump 2.0 team turns the table on these globalist puppets - there are going to be many terrified globalist politicians and devotees who become caught in their own trap.

This has been my suspicion from the outset - as I realized that not only was Epstein deeply imbedded in the globalist deep state - CIA, MI6 and Mossad - but he was also deeply connected with the Hollywood-Music Industry ghouls of the Sean P. Diddy Combs infamy.

These men - the Pedophile-Sex-Trafficking-Money-Laundering gangs - interconnected with the globalist deep state - and the worst stomach-turning criminal Fentanyl-traffickers - are soon to be emblazoned across the world’s headlines as symbols of the human garbage which composes this globalist hegemonic deep state.

Not only will the head of this snake in Brussels & London be revealed - but the many tentacles which branch from the head of the snake will be made crystal clear.

Hollywood - the music industry - and all celebrity culture will be revealed in all their sickening drug-trafficking and pedophile vainglorious rot.

And the swamp - well let’s just say that those politicians who made up the deep state can kiss their power and money and control goodbye.

GHOST OF EPSTEIN AS DISGUST FOR DEEP STATE

Because what the Epstein story represents is a deep public disgust for elite institutions - government, corporate and institutional.

America - and we as Americans - have become hard liners in regards to our sovereignty over the despotic rotten swamp the deep state represents - and woe to the experts, celebrities, corporate heads, influencers, legacy media and politicians who have supported the deep state.

The point the founding ancestors made about tyranny is now being writ large - emblazoned across the headlines, hearts and minds of all Americans and of all the world.

Trump 2.0 has played their five dimensional chess and high flyer poker games expertly - with deep state experts not even guessing at the real game which was being played against them.

The results of this master class in geopolitical gamesmanship are that “The Art of the Deal” has merged with “The Art of War” to defeat the Eurocentric Hegemonic Tyranny of the deep state.

HOW DID AMERICA ARRIVE AT THIS FATED CONJUNCTION?

This is going to be a very quick and dirty short course in how we might imagine this history - and my apologies to real historians everywhere.

We are at a point now that unless we begin to understand our history we cannot possibly understand ourselves sufficiently to build the new civilization we are contemplating.

And the history we are taught in school is hardly the true history we need to understand.

If this whole episode of human kind is about anything at all - it is about truth versus lies.

This two hundred and fiftieth year after 1776 will go down in history as the year the head of the snake was defeated and the year many the many-tentacled beast of the deep state is defeated.

And to think it all began in the hearts and minds of a few revolutionary-minded British immigrants who left Europe behind and did not look back at around 1600.

Roughly 425 years ago Europe was in shambles - with bubonic plague epidemic - and with the great cities turning onto stinking slums.

Great episodes of witch trials and burnings of dissidents at the stake captured the public mind.

At that time the smart money was on a place called America - and on a population so desperate to escape - that a dangerous and expensive and highly uncomfortable journey across the Atlantic Ocean was eagerly embraced.

The elite of Europe - the ones who could afford the journey - the elite of the universities and the military and government and the churches and institutions fled to the primitive colonies clinging to life on the dangerous rocky and stormy Eastern coast of North America.

Among these elites were a small number of those who harbored a dream - a dream which had remained alive in human hearts from the beginnings.

A dream which saw a way of overcoming the tyranny which allowed 1% of the population to play lord and master over the remaining 99% of we the people.

It was those who had dared to harbor this dream who had been relentlessly attacked and tortured - and executed at the Tower of London - and accused of witch craft - and burned at the stakes across Europe - for millennia.

As the first immigrants arrived it was Shakespeare’s Hamlet which epitomized the predicament of modern human kind - a depressed Hamlet - morbidly bemoaning his fate and the fate of his fellow humans.

Having been traumatized by the psychopathic atmosphere of his wealthy family - he sought - but never found - relief from the way he had been victimized as a child.

It does not take much originality or creative courage to see that we are like the traumatized children of a traumatized civilization - but it does take the poetic and dramatic genius of a Shakespeare to bring it to life.

Shakespeare is not commonly associated with the flood of European immigrants to the America’s but he was right in the thick of it - as his fellow countrymen were busy proving.

His play, The Tempest - grew out of how his imagination and took on a whole life of its own - after he heard a true tale from a survivor of a great Atlantic storm en route to America.

To a greater degree than is commonly accepted - European immigrants to America - were looking to build a new civilization - free of the European Hegemony they had just escaped.

And they were willing to sacrifice life and property - and European civilization - to get themselves free.

Landing on the wild shores of this continent of North America was a terrible shock to the mind and body of these “civilized” Europeans.

It was a strange and threatening experience as they encountered life as it had not been lived in Europe for millennia - with the native peoples of the America’s still living as hunter gatherers.

The new immigrants adapted slowly and painfully over time but they lived at perpetual war with the native inhabitants - who were less than thrilled at being invaded.

That it has taken us so many years - whether we count from 1600 or 1776 - speaks to the desperation with which we took on this journey to attain human sovereignty as a sovereign nation state.

And now we arrive at the words being spoken aloud on You Tube that I have written of in this SubStack for the past few years - words which begin to shape the nightmare of history through which we are beginning to awaken.

https://youtube.com/shorts/IBq1xA2L7QY?si=BQcj6xGN-Di_1-3x

It may be in a foreign language to most Americans - but the subject matter of the “Manchurian Candidate” referencing Obama comes through loud and clear.

Joe Biden and a Kamala Harris simply became the latest in a long string of globalist candidates which were installed in power after the globalists got JFK, Patrice Lumumba and a few democracy-minded Russians out of the way.

The story of Jeffrey Epstein’s Ghost - is breaking free and has begun exploding over night into the information which will rock the world to its core.

Six years ago I knew the result of the COVID conspiracy would wreak havoc and death upon us - and that it would lead to an inevitable truth telling such as the world had never seen.

This is what is now taking place.

It is going to continue to be quite a Summer of 2025.

The smart money is on Trump 2.0 - and on the way the dream of the American Founding Ancestors - to engineer “a nation of the people, by the people and for the people” lives on in our dreams - and in our lives - and in our ability to build the civilization we have always known could be achieved.

So Help Us God!

Share

Leave a comment

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1946019867892810127

https://x.com/DanScavino/status/1946013602365710598

https://x.com/PM_ViktorOrban/status/1946098202551157080