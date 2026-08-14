Giving Permission to Receive a Socratic Education at Any Age

A personal case study, offered as one data point, not a universal proof

By KW Norton

The hardest part of a self-directed education is not finding the material. It is giving yourself permission to begin without a credential, a syllabus, or someone else’s approval.

I started at seventy-three. I had no graduate curriculum, no institutional sponsor, and no special status beyond being a grandmother in Tennessee with a question I could not stop asking. What I had was time, a keyboard, and the habit of writing one essay a day to figure out what I thought.

That was seven years ago. The essays accumulated. So did the books — more than twenty of them now. The work is not proof that anyone can do this. One case is one case. But it is evidence that the permission can be self-issued, and that the method — ask, write, revise, ask again — can carry a person a long way.

What I mean by permission

I do not mean rebellion. I mean the quiet decision that your own question is worth taking seriously.

Most of us are trained out of that decision early. We learn that education is something delivered by an institution to a person who has been admitted. The institution sets the pace, the credential sets the ceiling, and the student learns to wait for permission to think about what actually matters to her.

A Socratic education works the other way. The student brings the question. The guide — if there is one — holds it with her. The authority stays with the learner. The only admission requirement is the willingness to be wrong in public and to revise.

That is the permission I gave myself in 2019: not that I was already qualified, but that I was allowed to become qualified by doing the work.

What the work looked like

I wrote roughly two thousand words a day. Some days the writing was bad. Many days the questions were worse — too broad, too borrowed, too sure of their own importance. The practice was not in being right. The practice was in learning to notice when a question was not sharp enough and to sharpen it.

Over time the questions improved. So did the answers, though never as quickly as I wanted. The method was simple: write the essay, let it cool, rewrite it, fit it into a larger manuscript, notice where it broke, and ask again.

No grades. No deadlines except the ones I set. No one checking whether I had the right background. Just the daily discipline of asking and answering in the open.

Why I bothered

My husband and I raised six children across a long geographic arc — San Francisco, Los Angeles, the Sierra and Rocky Mountains, Austin, Fort Lauderdale, Aspen, and finally a small river near Nashville. We were not following a plan. We were following work where it was, often feeling like American refugees from the economy we had been born into.

Both of us came from blue-collar families with no roadmap for education or success. We had to make our own. What kept us moving was the same thing that keeps me writing now: the people downstream from us. Our children. Our grandchildren. The ones who will inherit whatever habits of mind we demonstrate.

Today two of our sons are computer engineers, one is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, two of our daughters are psychologists, and our youngest daughter works in environmental firms. Among the grandchildren there are already young engineers, aspiring architects, and grade-school children running ahead of their grade level.

I list this not as a boast. I list it because it answers the question why do the work? The answer is: because the people around you learn from watching you take a question seriously. Education is contagious. That is the only reason I have any standing to write about it.

What I am claiming, and what I am not

I am not claiming that writing two thousand words a day will work for everyone. I am not claiming that my path is replicable, or that my family outcomes are typical, or that age is irrelevant. I am not claiming that formal education is useless — it can be excellent, and I have benefited from the work of people who have far more of it than I do.

What I am claiming is narrower: a person without credentials can, by sustained questioning and revision, build a serious education. That is a hypothesis, not a result. The falsifier is straightforward: if the work I produced under this method turns out to be shallow, wrong, or unreproducible by others who try the same discipline, then the method failed and I will say so.

The invitation

If you are past the age when society thinks you should be starting something new, start anyway.

If you are a parent wondering whether your child can learn outside the usual channels, watch whether the child asks better questions over time. That is the only metric that matters.

If you are a teacher or a guide, ask yourself who holds the authority in your room. If it is always you, the student is practicing compliance, not judgment.

And if you have your own story of self-issued permission — at seven, at seventeen, at seventy-three — leave it in the comments. I am not building a brand here. I am trying to figure out whether Socratic education can be scaled from one stubborn grandmother to a roomful of children. The data I need is your experience.

The guide asks. The student thinks. The permission is yours to give.

— KW Norton

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