There is nothing at all good or well intended about these globalists who have used Covid and other forms of terror to institute world governance.

Their aim - almost entirely undiscussed in either alternative or mainstream media - is to kill as many of the 8 billion humans as possible - and to use every method at their disposal - to eradicate the bother of local governance.

Although it takes new forms - there is nothing at all new about the desire to rule the world with technocracy.

This post has been inspired by a more recent post by

Much of my stack here has been devoted to increasing awareness of this globalist coup d’etat - a coup which has already largely accomplished its aims - under the radar - and without the knowledge of the 8 billion souls it seeks to rule over.

I am not going to belabor the point here - and rewrite what I have already written elsewhere - except to say that the hubris of the elites is just that - sheer idiocy - brought to us by the most accomplished and evil snake oil salesmen and saleswomen to be found in this entire galactic enterprise.

These psychopathic toxic narcissists truly believe they are better suited to rule the galaxy than ourselves - and have gotten away with their criminal enterprises for so long - they are convinced of their own superiority.

Observe these retarded inheritors of the ancient desire to own the entire world - and watch them as they fall to the seeds of their own considerable destruction.

In so many ways I cannot list here - due to considerations of time space - and limitations on my own patience - they have already proven themselves unworthy of anyone’s consideration.

Whether we regard these globalist - would-be rulers - as technocrats - or as trans humanists - or as transgenders - or as techno feudalists - does not really matter - as long as we regard them as psychopathic snake oil salespersons.

Even their theme song is boring!

The globalist’s dry run - or table top exercise - for taking over the world was held overseas - out of sight and out of mind.

What they did to Vietnam and Cambodia - among others - they now do to us.

The ongoing genocide from the vaccines is still happening - steadily and without fanfare or notice - under the radar - in radio silence.

