They thought he was defeated - and that the globalist WEF version of authoritarianism was a shoe in.

At the current 2125 WEF meeting - the globalists worked hard to comprehend what Trump’s victory represents.

But not once did they mention the possibility that good old fashioned American Democracy could have had something to do with it.

The old style, dictatorial, know-it-all tyrannical experts never once mentioned the will of the American people at work in this scenario.

For them it is all about authoritarian control and power.

The very idea that representative Democracy could actually work some of the time is apparently an idea so scary they dare not speak its name.

The authoritarian establishment believed that true American Democracy - sometimes known as populism - was dead and gone and that they had placed the final nails in the American coffin.

“Trust Is Dead” - the globalists complain endlessly.

Trump has all of the tyrannical globalists running for cover - as he works really hard to keep his friends close and his enemies closer.

Even the princes and princesses of darkness have nowhere to run and hide.

We will be keeping watch as Trump works to further destabilize these tyrannical enemies of we, the people.

Share

Leave a comment