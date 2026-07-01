From Graft, Corruption, Poor Sportsmanship - and a dead and gone Liberty:

To Sportsmanship, & Reciprocity - and to a very alive and resonant and beautiful Liberty:

Three years ago I wrote an essay around this extraordinary American experience - the nation so lost to totalitarianism - it could not even bother to pay much attention.

Today we awake to a world which is suddenly and dramatically paying attention.

What a difference three years makes!

Video One - February 12, 2023:

Video Two & beyond: June 2026:

America, the greatest symbolic representation of having overcome totalitarianism ever .

The World Is Now Paying Attention.

The only meaningful representation of Jeffersonianism we require on this July 1, 2026 as we Wild Americano’s - Survivors of American Totalitarianism - prepare to celebrate our 250th anniversary with dispatch.

KW Norton. July 01, 2026

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