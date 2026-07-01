God Bless America - Two Hundred and Fiftieth Anniversary
From Graft, Corruption, Poor Sportsmanship - to Sportsmanship, & Reciprocity
From Graft, Corruption, Poor Sportsmanship - and a dead and gone Liberty:
To Sportsmanship, & Reciprocity - and to a very alive and resonant and beautiful Liberty:
Three years ago I wrote an essay around this extraordinary American experience - the nation so lost to totalitarianism - it could not even bother to pay much attention.
Today we awake to a world which is suddenly and dramatically paying attention.
What a difference three years makes!
Video One - February 12, 2023:
Video Two & beyond: June 2026:
America, the greatest symbolic representation of having overcome totalitarianism ever .
The World Is Now Paying Attention.
The only meaningful representation of Jeffersonianism we require on this July 1, 2026 as we Wild Americano’s - Survivors of American Totalitarianism - prepare to celebrate our 250th anniversary with dispatch.
KW Norton. July 01, 2026