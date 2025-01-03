FEAR RAMPS UP AS LAST DITCH EFFORT TO KEEP CONTROL

Forward:

The signs are everywhere now that the universe is expecting us to change - some will see it as God speaking - and from this perspective - whether we see it as the traditional old testament God - or as the universal consciousness - or as some other manifestations of our conscious awareness - is less important.

And others - cut off from the basic energy of the universe - and dispirited from the efforts of the 1% overlords to frighten and discourage will see Lucifer at work instead.

And since it is a spiritual warfare we now experience - it is often truly disillusioning to see the ongoing waves of this tug of war between forces of light and darkness.

God - Christ Consciousness - Our Creator - and the Universal Intelligence

So in this essay it will be God I refer to as we discuss these dramatic changes - and because it is God speaking - there is no mistaking the message being sent.

In times such as these God speaks everywhere - especially outside the traditional churches - and as we live in our current civilized spiritual wasteland - remember.

Remember that Jesus himself spent years in the desert before returning to his people to deliver his truth.

Spiritual wastelands and wildernesses are endemic to the hero and heroine’s spiritual awakening.

Those dark nights of the soul are not metaphorical - but quite spectacularly and dramatically real - impressing deeply in the seeker the nature of the real spiritual quest.

Those who imagine they have never had God speak to them - are in for a big surprise in 2025.

For God speaks so persistently and so emphatically and clearly - it requires some real fear and obtuseness to turn a deaf ear and unseeing eyes.

Still many will cave to fear and doubt and will refuse to see and hear - we cannot change this but must keep our proverbial noses to that proverbial spiritual grindstone.

All is being revealed and we are but a part of this and are certainly not the ones in charge.

God is in charge here and if we are wise or intelligent we will be paying close attention.

God speaks but this voice is also the voice of our creator and our copilot - fear is not in the equation here - and is simply something to be faced and overcome.

And because God speaks everywhere in the unlikeliest of places - we will begin with this less than inspiring video as a place to begin our discussion.

The line in the above video which declares “Evolve or die” is far more prophetic than the presenters likely recognize .

Because evolve we are - and change is now the rule - with attempts to hold onto the past with a death grip - an exercise in futility - which will simply make the inevitable changes more painful.

The tides are turning - and those who have found it necessary to struggle - and who have dared to be different - and who have triumphed over difficult circumstances - are now rising to shine.

One sort of character is a kind of modern stoic someone who has learned through hard experiences that attaining self mastery and even a modicum of spiritual wisdom requires facing one’s own fear and doubt and pain and suffering - and triumphing over it.

And the way an apocalypse - such as we are living through - focuses the mind on what is truly important in life.

It focuses the mind on our relationships with ourselves and others and and throws us back on our own devices - we can either step up to the plate and hit our spiritually evolving ball out of the park - or fail and die alone and miserable and defeated.

The reason Jesus - and the attainment of Christ consciousness - serves as a high bar of spiritual achievement - is that it is one of the really fundamentally true and wise ones.

Even the story of being born to a carpenter and his wife in a poor stable because they were held in such poor esteem there was no room at the inn - is telling.

The fact that Jesus spent years wandering the desert - the years largely unaccounted for by the churches - is telling.

I wrote about this before a bit in “Jesus Is A Revolutionary”.

Jesus was - and is - truly a revolutionary and - if truth be told - having characteristics of both a stoic and a shaman.

So much so that - in today’s world - becoming a stoic and a shaman - are both directions to be followed for those who would truly commit themselves to spiritual evolution.

This means that it is far from just the Bible alone which must be our guide - but the work of shamans and psychiatrists - and other guides - less sanctioned by the churches.

Those committed to spiritual truth are beginning to stand head and shoulders above those who have been faking it all along.

This tendency is escalating rapidly - so much so that we seem to be moving onto a path of human evolutionary change - fueled by true spiritual growth.

The rough and tumble of Real Politics is a foreign phenomenon to these United States - and to other similar once constitutional republics.

Many of these nation states were only briefly led by governments who - like the USA - made a big deal out of supporting freedom and free speech - and the illusion of government for and by the people.

It is no joke that power corrupts or that absolute power corrupts absolutely.

And should come as no surprise that overlords will do anything - literally anything - to maintain their grip on their power and wealth.

But they are still human - and as power and wealth slip away they panic and get careless and use increasingly desperate measures.

For those of us who have lived in nice well controlled nation states - where the powers that be have kept the populations thoroughly domesticated - and supportive of the overlord’s increasing power - this is coming as a huge shock.

As many other nation states - conveniently located overseas - suffered the violent inhuman tendencies of our military industrial complex - the rest of us lived with increasing convenience.

Now we are having to face the inconvenient truth about our own leaders - certainly not the nice guys and gals we may have once believed.

But as the spiritual force we call God - that spirit and force which has created all of us - and all of everything - is sending us unmistakable messages to change - and to change spectacularly.

This is going to challenge all of us - the most powerful - and the least among us - everyone alike.

From heads of church and state - for us who believe we are ordinary people - for the richest and the poorest - for the most - and least - talented and intelligent - for alphabet agencies and for the armies of our military-industrial-medical complexes - all are being called.

This is a time foretold by polymaths like Thomas Paine - who told us during the first American Revolution - that an idea whose time has come cannot be defeated,

All are called - and all are chosen - but it is up to each of us individually to listen and to take responsibility for hearing what God is telling us.

WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

God’s angels upon this earth - evolving to lead each other home where we all belong.

Born on this Earth to love and to be loved - in a compassionate civilization which understands how to engineer such a thing.

The system is clearly the problem - and our responsibility to change such an uncivilized and demonic enterprise - to one of the compassionate grace of which we are all capable.

