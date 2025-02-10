As I suspected long ago, the roots of fraud go straight to the planetary coup d’état which I have known from early in the planned epidemic was silently turning the planet into a totalitarian empire.

Good old Klaus - doing his damned best to live up to his reputation as a Euro-Villain:

After all, what point being a totalitarian if they cannot enjoy an element of silent - cat and mouse intrigue - until suddenly the cat has the mouse - making escape for the mouse impossible?

But, of course, like all criminals do - they gave away the whole deal - advertising it to the world - via the seeds which would destroy them - hubris.

And of course what requires more hubris than being the boys and girls who fly their personal jets to meet at Davos, Switzerland each year?

Rich as Croesus, they can count their money - and gloat - and preen - and pretend to be brilliant - as they celebrate their own great achievements.

And, voila - as if they had rubbed the belly of Aladdin’s lamp - their wish was granted - they had deceived the world and had gotten away with it - simply because the world was cowed enough to believe the transparent lies.

It was expected that the legacy mainstream media - propagandists - paid billions to deceive - by the USA - and by the fellow participating governments of the world - virtually all of them - would not give away the deception.

But what has been truly astonishing has been the way that the so called alternative media knew - but failed to expose the crimes.

To this day, alternative media pretends to give away tantalizing secrets - but dares not give away the whole enchilada.

But subterfuge is a fine art - the blade honed to a fine sharp edge - through millennia of Machiavellian civilizational history.

Today we know this fine art of subterfuge and deception as Psychological Warfare - and as Psychological Operations - and as “intelligence” - and, colloquially, as “brain washing”.

THE ART & SCIENCE OF THE LIMITED HANGOUT

And across the click bait - cat and mouse game - which is social media - we are hard at work playing the advanced game of limited hangouts.

In a limited hangout the presenters offer a tantalizing glimpse at the truth.

The more enticing the title - the more likely we are to click - only to be subjected to a less than tantalizing expose of a warmed over - and soggy - and tasteless version of facts.

The facts are true enough - but the presenter uses manipulation techniques to convince us that they are Great Authorities - are On Our Side - and are risking Great Harm - to bring us the “Truth”.

This truth, however, is never that - but a compellingly framed psychological manipulation to lead us further from any sort of truth.

It is even difficult to hate these Machiavellian fools for what they do - as they enjoy huge incomes - and tons of public adulation -in their disguises as warriors for the truth.

But, like so much of our civilized culture - it is all sizzle and no steak - all illusion and delusion - to keep us - as the people - down and out.

Since it has worked to keep the powerful rich and in control for 12,000 years - why rock the boat?

Brainwashing 101A:

Brainwashing as high comedy:

Those who have followed my reasoning - on fractals - and on recursive loops - will identify with the prime numbers intrigue - found in Prime Target.

THINGS HAVE CHANGED

Once we see things have changed - we see the change everywhere - and cannot unsee it.

As if a wool covering has been removed from our eyes we see through all the doubt and pain to understand that the source of the doubt and pain is our own fear.

And once we overcome the fear and self doubt suddenly the whole world shifts into glittering focus and reveals itself to us.

It is no longer possible, then - to fool us, keep us down - to use limited hangouts - or any sort of Machiavellian tactics - to deceive us.

After all Rome never deceived Jesus - but Jesus sure as hell led the Romans on a merry goose chase.

And that merry goose chase has resulted in the massive civilizational collapse we find ourselves in today - the ultimate example of what fear - doubt and pain -and lies and ignorance - can do to human beings.

STRAIGHT - TO WOKE - GOES BROKE

Things have changed enough now that the above video - just exposing the tip of an iceberg - a bare 2% of the extent of the deception - is possible.

This video happens to mention that billions have been paid through USAID to the World Economic Forum (WEF) - to the mainstream “legacy” media of the entire world - and to such “culturally enriching” events as transgender drag shows for kids.

Although many are interested in the WEF - many are also fearful of these tyrants.

But things have changed - and a spell has been broken.

The fear which has made the world susceptible to the serial abuse of dangerous toxic narcissism - the Dark Triad of Machiavellian culture - is breaking down.

What we observe - is a bunch of once powerful people - reduced to the fearful quivering cowards they have always been - and appearing on our screens as the “Lord of the Flies” - prepubescent and fearful little boys and girls - they indeed are.

I was wrong about one thing - and glad of it.

THE REVOLUTION IS BEING TELEVISED

FRACTALS AGAIN

https://geometrymatters.com/hunting-bachs-fractals/

Once we see the pattern of prime numbers and fractals - we cannot unsee them, as they are everywhere.

God - or the universal conscious awareness - is in the algorithm - but we are indoctrinated not to see this - by our civilizational culture.

There is such a thing as cultural evolution - but our present culture - this culture of weaponized death - is not anywhere close to evolutionary.

Being able to see that God - the creator - the supreme intelligence - that which is ourselves - and which is everything we shall ever know or understand - is in the algorithm - allows us to evolve - and to own our own futures.

No one can remove God from the algorithm unless they take away this Gnosis - this all knowing - this magnificent and magical way of understanding that we are the universe - and the universe, is us.

Those “unalienable rights” mentioned in the Declaration of Independence - reaffirming that there is a way to defeat tyranny through this “forbidden knowledge” - the Gnosis - that God is indeed - in the algorithm.

Humans - the universe’s way of knowing itself.

GNOSIS

IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE WORD.

Human blindness is conveyed culturally - it is up to us to open our eyes - and see.

God exists in the government also - but has been appropriated from it by tyranny.

As always, may our creator bless all of the peacemakers and hold them safe from harm.

It is our human conscious awareness which will provide the future - and only those humans capable of managing this will be in the future.

This is the fractal mathematics of evolution - stamped into the center of our very beings - at the center of our living cells.

