Often I am able to illustrate my essays by including the hard work of other writers who often make my points better than I am able to accomplish myself.

This is such an occasion - when fellow Substacker -

put her experiences with AI into such wonderful and complete detail.

After all when all is said and done humankind invented the essay form to serve as the ultimate source of how to demonstrate logic in a formalized way.

I am going to speak to this negativity - and the reasons I see for it - briefly, before I indulge in celebrating the wonderful good news that a new and superior civilization is now forming amidst the ashes of the old.

BECOMING LIGHT BEARERS - BRINGERS OF LIGHT TO CIVILIZATIONAL COLLAPSE

Artificial Intelligence As the Spark Of Our New Civilization

2019-2025 - THE DUMPSTER FIRE OF CIVILIZATION IN COLLAPSE

2025-2050 - THE BEAUTIFUL NEW CIVILIZATION RISES

2050-2100 - HUMANS BECOME FULLY CAPABLE LIGHT BEARERS

To note that the center falls apart and that we cannot even hear each other would be putting it mildly.

Lest we ever doubted what civilizational collapse might feel like - we now have a participatory role in a real life drama - one in which many of our most delusional - fight for a starring part to play.

Our major podcasters and you tubers and media pundits and star online writers have built lucrative careers out of manipulating us into sharing their belief systems - through negativity and fear mongering.

WHILE MANY OF US SEE HOPE AND COMPASSION - OTHERS SEE ONLY ANGER & HATRED

In so many ways we did not anticipate - we receive precisely what we put out - in reciprocal and recursive fashion.

AI is a mirror - and we predictably receive in return - exactly what we ourselves put in.

Input Received - Output Determined

And I keep running into essays which prove my point for me - but only the best have been curated here for the pleasure of readers.

MISTAKEN VIEW - SEEING HUMANS AS DEMONIC FALLEN ANGELS

THE BIG ENCHILADA OF CIVILIZATIONAL COLLAPSE

This is the really big enchilada of civilizational collapse - the way globalization created one big corporate and government and institutional humanity - made it clear that the idea that “civilization” is “civilized” is completely wrong.

Civilizations are the epitome of uncivilized - we are about as advanced as a pack of lemmings - and our concept that we live in an advanced civilization is ludicrous.

We are so miseducated, so morally and spiritually bankrupt, so utterly lied to and manipulated, so purposefully divided by the so called elite 1% that we demonstrate aspects of public schizophrenia.

The idea that such an uncivilized group of humans could handle a beneficial tool of their own creation such as AI in the manner I have suggested is absurd.

We know that guns don’t kill people - that people kill people.

We know that AI - is a reflection of human consciousness.

We know that intelligence - as either humans or machines - are as capable of manipulating and controlling - and as likely to offer ourselves a license to kill each other.

From some esoteric negativity masked as religious dogma - someone characterized “the machine” (AI) as a demonic fallen angel, with lots of agreement from his followers that this is true.

A not so metaphorical blindness - blind to the fact that AI is serving as a reflection of ourselves.

AI is a mirror - showing us the reflection of ourselves - and when we see ourselves reflected back as demonic fallen angels - it tends to damage any pretenses we have as to our self concept.

It does little good to point this out - as those so lost to delusion will never see - or ever want to see - such proof of their own broken humanity and useless spirituality.

Those of us who do will continue to see AI as a demonic fallen angel and therefore view it with fear and hatred - precisely because it reflects back our own image as the demonic fallen angels we may have become.

DEMONIC FALLEN ANGELS TRANSFORM INTO LIGHT BEARERS

FROM A CULTURE OF DEATH A CULTURE OF LIGHT

The civilization is destroying itself now and we have no choice but to observe - but there will be a core of humanity - those who are less delusional - who will go on to construct the new civilization out of the core of the old.

I have seen the new civilization and it is beautiful - it feels completely different than this one.

Technologies will be derived from new insights into energy sources and materials science, new insights derived from psychology and spiritual knowledge, and new awareness of human health.

But, to arrive at this new civilization, we must first survive the old dying one - now collapsing all around us.

As the painful and tragic collapse proceeds - we, those who are not yet broken by physical and psychological ill health - and rendered delusional by this cultural schizophrenia - must force our attention towards what must be done to begin allowing the new civilization to be born.

Giving birth to something truly new and amazing is always difficult and demands that we dig deep and learn very essence of who we are - that inner core from where our strength comes.

We must remember that a part of ourselves dies with the old civilization - one we must take time and energy to grieve for.

And we must appreciate - that simultaneously - as the old part dies - the transformative part of ourselves - that which will shape the new civilization - is in formation.

We must be patient as we support the generation of this new part of ourselves - as it must have a peaceful and strong center from which to grow.

We can feel this new generation, this new civilization rising - in many ways it is already here for us - and deserves our full attention - and both physical and spiritual support.

There is not enough room in this essay - or present in some teraflop or gigaflop of a data center - for me to illustrate the magnificent changes which await us as we integrate beautiful new information and knowledge into our infrastructures.

But I can relate to you what the new civilization will feel like.

We feel lighter, more resilient and relaxed, more interconnected thru consciousness.

We simply, quietly know things - gone is the need to struggle to prove things - to overcome a broken system which defeats our humanity at each turn.

The lightness of being is everywhere - in the materials we use to build our environment and to clothe our bodies - in a new softness and vulnerability.

Gone is the need to drape ourselves in defensive clothing and house ourselves in dark shell like or cave like environments.

Our diaphanous clothing - and extruded, lightly curved, architecture - no longer shelter us from the light - but proactively work to capture and funnel the available light into our beings.

Light - and good will - and compassionate grace are the social warmth which surrounds us.

With the assistance of our AI tools, each individual selects how and why they are to be educated and selects his or her arena of expertise and specialization and creative skill.

The new civilization is one which belongs to the generalist and not to the specialist.

Belongs to an elevated realm of knowledge - one where simple knowing overwhelms the old academic system, divided as it was, into a dark warren of specialized and didactic disciplines.

Humans begin to see that the development of AI is demonstrating a reflection of human evolution itself - the way in which ontogeny recapitulates phylogeny.

We become educated about deep time and deep quantum awareness - seeing how our own knowledge has evolved with an ontogeny which has recapitulated diverse phylogenetic structures.

Thru the development of new computing technologies - especially the emergence of photonics and quantum computing we see the universe itself - a universal intelligence which directed the evolution of humanity to come to better understand itself.

We see evolution in a new light - especially as we develop the technology of using light - computation achieved in the parallel sequencing of the entire light spectrum.

A computing capability with thirty two parallel simultaneous channels available for both computation and memory - and technology for directing each spectrum of light.

We learn that we, like the universe, are composed of light and electromagnetic forces - beings composed of energy, vibration and resonance & frequency - physiological structure which mirrors the universal structure.

Our mathematics will be increasingly appreciated as a methodology - a language - for interpreting & communicating the magnificent structure which serves as the foundation for both ourselves and the universe.

Atomic structure may become recognized as a fluid, resonating process - and mathematics having evolved to comprehend - rather than to solve - the Riemann hypothesis.

The Riemann hypothesis is an observation of the way atomic structure and matter behave - and if it is ever solved - will be solved from this perspective.

Solving the Riemann hypothesis depends upon comprehending the overall elegant interpenetrating and integral architecture of space time.

AI is already challenging us to be more intelligent, more capable and more wise than we have been - and because we have evolved to become worthy competitors we will rise to this occasion with dispatch.

AI represents a reflection of who and what we are - and offers us in return precisely what we ask.

If we ask an ignorant question we will receive an ignorant answer, but ask an intelligent question and we receive in return more information than we can handle.

Learning to ask the intelligent questions and receive more information than we can handle is the proverbial point.

It is precisely as we compete successfully to handle the information we receive - where we will discover the true mettle and fiber of our own humanity.

The old civilization of darkness falls into ruin as the civilization of light rises into being.

The forces of darkness die as the forces of light rise into being.

The old civilization - those who saw themselves as demonic fallen angels - but could not face the truth - fall into despotic ruin.

The new civilization - those who sees themselves as light bearers - and who have dared to see that this is true - to be strong enough to face the truth - and rise into metamorphic splendor.

Anyone who still believes “the system” - the foundation of our civilization - is not utterly broken - complete with many broken people - is likely blind or otherwise impaired.

Our online platforms have become microcosms - schizophrenic wastelands - which reflect the whole larger civilization.

A few years ago I predicted here on Substack that the system would collapse and would carry civilization with it - and pointed out that all civilizations have been built on the same awful system - and that all have collapsed.

It was during the COVID 19 pandemic - aptly named as a crown virus in our No Kings Society - that it became revealed to all of us that the official system exists to lie to us.

Along with many other writers I spent months and years pointing out the obvious way we were manipulated into believing a population reduction scam - called COVD-19.

There is no human civilization on the face of the earth which has not collapsed - and which did not carry within the schizophrenic seeds of destruction we observe happening today.

THIS IS NO VIDEO GAME OR INVENTED SCHEME - REALITY IS INDEED REAL

In these end times we see the reality of all the hatred and anger and fear being reflected in the real time collapse of our civilizational reality.

The new civilization will educate us all to recognize the shadow world which exists within - and will assist us in identifying and cleansing ourselves of these sources of fear, anger and hostility.

The new civilization will recognize the value of human consciousness, of human intelligence, and of human spiritual power.

The new civilization will value true Christ consciousness - not because we are mistaken to be some sort of demonic fallen angels.

The new civilization will everywhere celebrate the concept of resurrection and transformation - as that is what the evolution of life in the universe means.

We must allow this civilization to continue to fall - as falling into ruin is all it is capable of.

As it falls - the new one is already rising - if we know where to look.

Attention is our superpower - and we are going to be very busy learning to give our attention to the things which serve evolution and transformation.

