Good Friday Playlist
A Friday playlist for June 10, 2022
Being a Nashville resident my life is dominated by music when it isn’t being dominated by writing, cooking, gardening and the like. I find music to offer the best opportunity for relaxing from the insane narratives of 2020-22. No matter what I or my housemates are up to there’s almost always a pair of headphones or a decent speaker in play. And that is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.