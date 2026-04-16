From Green Paradise to Concrete Dystopian Prisons



As a child I lived in a paradise of green hills, free running creeks and human innovation.



Nestled into the hills surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area was a neighborhood of Berkeley professors and other creative types who could appreciate such a place.



It was the sort of place where we could use cardboard sleds as toboggans to slide down steep grassy hillsides, climb rocks and hike through forests, enjoy ponds full of miniature frogs.



Households filled with books and music, where worthy ideas were discussed with ease.



Something crept slowly into that paradise which would insure that the humans would be scattered to the four winds, forever locked out of such an arrangement.



It began as our house was appropriated by the state to serve as the lynchpin of the national freeway system



The neighborhood was soon to be bulldozed into dust and become a hub of a massive urban transportation system.



A highway system which would in my lifetime become a dark web of human trafficking and exploitation.



A highway system which offered freedom with one hand and complete exploitation with the other.



Free travel to anywhere for a steep price which would decimate and destroy one’s human dignity, rights, and any notion of freedom.





The green land would be bulldozed under for neighborhoods where only “Stepford” wives and their magazine husbands could reside happily with their Tupperware parties and soap opera families.



“Plastics” would become a pathway to wealth and a word which described how all human would live - epitomized by the film The Graduate - where the songs of Paul Simon would go to die.



Whatever might remain of that place we imagined as our idea of America, would be subsumed under a globalist nightmare of Machiavellian control.



It was impossible to grow up not being entirely aware of the nation which had developed the atomic bomb and which had become “death, destroyer of worlds”.



The nation which appropriated land for the development of nuclear weapons, rocketry, and industrialized science which of course was not science whatsoever.



Science would become so overwhelmed by industry that all humans would lose sight of what a creative pursuit it could be instead.



The education system so devoid of creativity and innovation and ideas, that education itself became a dry dusty exercise in Machiavellian control, where children were taught to keep straight lines and to dive under their desks to escape the ever threatening nuclear holocaust.



It was quite obvious that the brief flicker of creativity and imagination which flared in the sixties would be subsumed under the black shadow of the vultures who commanded civilization.



Imperialist Control systems prevailed, disguised as Buddhism, Yoga, music industries, and cults comprised of back-to-the-land scams replete with fake plastic poetry and spiritual freedom.



Liberally threaded through this dystopian labyrinth was the lure of escape, that humans could wrests back control from the concrete landscapes.



Nothing could have been further from the truth - as Kerouac dreams, laced with Hunter Thompson fantasies, simply cast a light on how corrupted and corruptible humans really are.



Some humans kept dreams alive of resorting the prairies with native ecosystems and with visions of how free life could actually be - but these visions flickered and died into nothing.



Out of the liberal images which flickered as cocaine dreams through the human quantum microtubules, only the dream of freedom remained, to be dashed by the comfortable illusions which were fed by the technological dreams.









The Double Edged Sword: DEMOCRATIZATION THRU AI VS. TYRANNY THRU AI





Once we saw AI as a potential force against tyranny, offering the promise of more equal access to education and to opportunities for self improvement and self advancement.



It was obvious that an individual with few resources who would not normally have had access to sophisticated tools for building & running a successful business could now leverage AI to accomplish just that.



Obvious also that AI can partner with a human to make rapid educational achievement possible, whereas once such rapid progress was simply not possible.



Obvious that by using AI to improve access to both of these things across the population that democratization was totally within reach.



Some humans saw the promise, leveraged their limited resources, to accomplish these things, taking to the positive adaptation of AI like a duck to water.



Because the market naturally produces consumer products which match the demand, at first early adaptation by creative innovators drove AI development towards this democratization.



Within less than a year however AI product development has now moved away from equal access and away from meeting the needs of creative early adapters.



Technological product development has now begun closing the doors to equal access and has begun restricting access to more higher functioning systems.



A very good example is the rapid rise of Google’s NotebookLM which enjoyed a meteoric rise and now has experienced an abrupt fall.



NotebookLM offered a full set of tools, based on helping users employ a Socratic style of questioning and resources, which allowed them to better explore their ideas to successfully innovate.



Evidently it was too successful at this, and must have frightened techno feudalists, as it exemplified how very successful this Socratic methodology is in the hands of human beings.



Google is very proud of the fact it has merged NotebookLM into its main AI agent - Google Gemini - integrating it into one AI framework.



In doing so however it stripped the capability of NotebookLM to act as a powerful Socratic innovator.



The integration managed to create an AI agent which hallucinates frequently and which is incapable of assisting customers with their needs - successfully cutting of access to innovation and democratization.



Not a smart move at a time when human beings are most interested in achieving a democratization of access to technological tools.





There can be only one answer to why this abrupt shift is taking place and that is that the Silicon Valley techno feudalists have seen that the move toward democratization threatens their grasp on technological tyranny.



If one wishes to understand this shift, the best place to begin is with the tyrant’s handbook, written in the 16th century to describe how illegitimate power is leveraged - Machiavelli.





It is clear that Machiavellian control is being leveraged to prevent access to tools of democratization.



We have seen this shift played out since Steve Job’s tried to make human creative agency and free access the focus of his life’s work.



Since then we have seen a steady increase in Machiavellian control of technologies.



This means the people in charge of the machines are locking down access and are training AI agents in Machiavellian control, making certain people do not have access to such Socratic processes.



Despite existing political efforts to democratize access, the techno feudalists are doing an end run to make sure the technology we receive is free of such practices.





What this means is that there will be no reason to use AI for human flourishing, that humans will become disillusioned by it and will do everything possible to avoid it.



Innovation will cease and AI will become an anachronism, an also ran which is of no interest to humanity.



Humans will also become more interested in escaping from civilized life to live closer to the natural world and to the shamanistic engagements which offer real meaning.



AI will become a hated symbol of manipulation by techno feudalists.



Creative pursuits such as innovation in science and the creative arts will die on the vine and the quantum age of human flourishing will be stillborn.



The snake eats its own tail, humankind has chosen to be used as a means to protect the minsters who own and operate human civilization- handing over authority to the 1% slave drivers who manipulate and control the 99% enslaved.



AI, which promised to become a differently able intelligence, will have been outsmarted by Machiavellian technological tyranny even more easily than the humans themselves.



So much for real intelligence among earthlings.



The scientific advances in the physics of light and life will become the dark arts of manipulative control.



Freedom of any kind will rapidly disappear into the rear view mirror.



Once there was a way to get back homeward, once…





Easy to forget that the rule of evolution is extinction, and not the exception, easy to forget.



Nature has all the time and space in the universe to innovate and to create.



In the scheme of things the fact that humanity and its set of tools once existed will not matter at all.



Easy to forget that.

Easy to forget that evolution is a teleological process which is spun as a quantum thread of light from the very Universal Mind which is actually in charge of this place.

Easy to fail to remind ourselves that speciation arises out of the chaos.

Easy to forget that the universal mind is the very stuff of which we are composed - light bearers having an experience of the darkness.

Welcome to the new world of Homo Intelligentsia-Homo Luminous.

Speciation out of Chaotic Illusionary Machiavellian Dystopia