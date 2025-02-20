Today a look at the work of some medical scientists trying to cope with the ongoing tragic effect of the mRNA vaccines.

As my readers know I am not in the habit of blaming citizens (the 99%) for their stupidity - when this stupidity is induced by indoctrination and manipulation of any truth to fit the schemes of our diabolical 1% ruling classes.

Better to attack the source of the problem - than to blame the victims.

But

has an important point - and as long as those who are ruled over - the 99% - continue to accept being ruled over by the tyrannical 1% - this vast tragedy of an uninformed and servile citizenry - will not change.

If citizens ever come to truly understand they are governed by what amounts to the extreme prejudice of Machiavellianism - or tyranny - they may come to deal with the problem -rather than both living and dying on their knees.

Our biological health determines the course of our lives.

We as humans have now been split into two camps - those who took the vaccines - and those who did not.

In the face of medical tyranny - it comes down to those who are willing to ask questions - and to follow their own personal agency - or to those who do not question but go along to get along.

The human need to belong - is a powerful thing.

