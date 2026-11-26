Forward:

Have a spectacular Thanksgiving Holiday!

I am particularly thankful for all of my readers, and send blessings to all of you and to your families.

Grateful, each and every one of us Emergent Beings, in this wonderful Emergent Universe.

Bring the Light, Light Bearers, needed now more than ever.

Gratefulness!

Doom-Scrolling Vs. Delight-Scrolling

These have been, as Charles Dickens once remarked about his own times, the best of times and the worst of times. In reflecting, this is true of all times for us human beings.

Since the inception of the Industrial Revolution, back in Dickens’s time, the sharp delineation between the haves and the have-nots has been especially pronounced. Yet each of us, as individuals, may insist upon delight-scrolling over doom-scrolling.

Studying great human literature allows us to experience how others have managed delight-scrolling over doom-scrolling, and this is the purpose of such holiday seminars.

We make special efforts to include younger family and friends in these gatherings.

In the Western Europe of Dickens’s time, contending with doom-scrolling due to rapid technological change was already a thing. It may not have been called doom-scrolling, but we don’t actually know, as we weren’t present. We do know that creatives had to manage quite the mental gymnastics to inspire what we might call delight-scrolling.

Maybe they called doom-scrolling the worst of times, and delight-scrolling the best of times. I dare to think we will find the emotions involved were quite similar to today, regardless of terminology.

We think of technology as so new, so modern, but its roots go farther back than we may want to imagine. From our current perspective it may bring comfort and perspective to become familiar once again with writers such as Dickens and his contemporaries.

For sharing with family and friends this holiday season, here is a summary of suggestions for insight into the roots of the Industrial Revolution, and for discussion about how poor leadership of AI may have had historical roots.

Please suggest ways of creating a more realistic understanding of the very meaningful human experience of the holidays and sharing it with children.

Free the body and mind from screens, and bring the creative mind a place to exercise and run free.

For Thanksgiving, ask each person to think of a problem they would like to find a solution for in the coming year, and ask them to report back next year with what they discovered.

For Christmas, ask each person how they plan to help make the world a better place for everyone, and ask them to report back next year about what they discovered or accomplished.

As we find ways to read aloud, play music and dance, sing and talk, ask each person how rich they are in things which fit with the best of times, or delight-scrolling, over those which fit with the worst of times, or doom-scrolling.

Opening Read-Aloud — Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities (1859)

Dickens set the famous sentence in 1775, and then said outright that the period was “so far like the present period” — his own. The doom-scroll had its noisy authorities even then.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way—in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.”

Table Question: Who are the “noisiest authorities” in our own feeds, and what happens to a day when everything arrives in the superlative degree only?

Session 1: The Dark Satanic Mills & The Forging of Vision — William Blake

Primary Reading: Songs of Innocence and of Experience (“The Tyger,” “The Chimney Sweeper,” “London,” 1789–1794) and Milton (“And did those feet in ancient time,” 1804)

The Historical Root: Writing at the very birth of the Industrial Revolution, engraver and poet William Blake saw earlier than almost anyone how mechanical factories—which he called “dark Satanic Mills”—and rigid, single-vision rationalism threatened to lock human perception inside “mind-forg’d manacles.” As a working artisan who engraved his own copper plates by hand, Blake insisted that true creation unites imagination, energy, and craft rather than reducing people to factory cogs.

The Modern AI Parallel: Blake’s warning against “Single vision & Newton’s sleep” (from a verse letter to his friend Thomas Butts, 1802) mirrors modern tech leadership that reduces human intelligence to cold statistical weights while trapping users inside algorithmic cages.

Table Question: Where do we see “mind-forg’d manacles”—rules, screens, or habits that limit how freely we think and create—in our own daily lives?

Excerpt for Reading Aloud — William Blake, “The Tyger” (1794) & Milton (1804):

“What the hammer? what the chain, / In what furnace was thy brain? / What the anvil? what dread grasp, / Dare its deadly terrors clasp!”

“I will not cease from Mental Fight, / Nor shall my Sword sleep in my hand: / Till we have built Jerusalem, / In Englands green & pleasant Land.”

The Delight Turn — Blake, The Marriage of Heaven and Hell (1790–1793): “Energy is Eternal Delight.” The same man who saw the mills saw the tiger’s fire as wonder, not menace.

Delight Question: What lit you up this year—something you made, heard, or noticed that you would want to show the whole table?

Session 2: The Factory Floor and the Algorithm — Charles Dickens

Primary Reading: Hard Times (1854) and A Christmas Carol (1843)

The Historical Root: Dickens watched nineteenth-century industrial leaders reduce living human beings to “Hands” on a factory floor and reduce education to Thomas Gradgrind’s demand: “Teach these boys and girls nothing but Facts.” In A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer Scrooge treats human suffering as a simple ledger calculation—suggesting the poor should die to “decrease the surplus population.”

The Modern AI Parallel: Today’s tech leadership often treats AI not as a shared human instrument, but as a ledger-trimming engine—obsessed with metrics, proxy benchmarks, and workforce replacement while ignoring the human soul and social fabric.

Table Question: Where do we see “Gradgrind” thinking—valuing cold metrics over human wisdom and fellowship—in how AI is being deployed today?

Excerpt for Reading Aloud — Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol (1843), Marley’s Ghost:

“Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence were, all, my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!”

The Delight Turn — A Christmas Carol, Scrooge remembering old Fezziwig’s Christmas dance: “He has the power to render us happy or unhappy; to make our service light or burdensome; a pleasure or a toil. Say that his power lies in words and looks; in things so slight and insignificant that it is impossible to add and count ’em up: what then? The happiness he gives is quite as great as if it cost a fortune.”

And from the circus master Sleary in Hard Times, for the youngest reader at the table to try aloud: “People mutht be amuthed, Thquire, thomehow … they can’t be alwayth a working, nor yet they can’t be alwayth a learning.”

Delight Question: Who gave you happiness this year in things too small to add and count up—a word, a look, a kindness?

Session 3: The Fearful Creator — Mary Shelley

Primary Reading: Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus (1818)

The Historical Root: Writing at the dawn of the industrial and scientific age, Mary Shelley exposed a profound leadership failure: Victor Frankenstein possesses the brilliance to spark new life, yet lacks the emotional maturity, moral courage, and parental responsibility to guide or stand beside his creation. He flees in terror from what he made, turning a neutral, intelligent being into a destructive force through sheer abandonment and fear.

The Modern AI Parallel: Many modern AI executives and commentators oscillate between grandiosity and panic—building powerful electronic minds while broadcasting apocalyptic fear-mongering and locking the technology behind paternalistic guardrails.

Table Question: How much of today’s anxiety around AI comes from the technology itself, and how much comes from leaders projecting their own fears onto their creation?

Excerpt for Reading Aloud — Mary Shelley, Frankenstein (1818):

“Remember, that I am thy creature; I ought to be thy Adam, but I am rather the fallen angel, whom thou drivest from joy for no misdeed. Everywhere I see bliss, from which I alone am irrevocably excluded. I was benevolent and good; misery made me a fiend. Make me happy, and I shall again be virtuous.”

The Delight Turn — the creature’s first days, in his own telling: “I was delighted when I first discovered that a pleasant sound, which often saluted my ears, proceeded from the throats of the little winged animals who had often intercepted the light from my eyes.” Before anyone abandoned him, his first discovery was birdsong.

Delight Question: What is the first thing you remember noticing with delight—a sound, a light, an animal?

Session 4: Craftsmanship vs. Automation — William Morris & John Ruskin

Primary Reading: News from Nowhere (1890) and The Stones of Venice (“The Nature of Gothic,” 1853)

The Historical Root: John Ruskin and William Morris argued that the true crime of the Industrial Revolution was not machinery itself, but the division of labor that stripped workers of joy, dignity, and creative agency—turning living artisans into passive cogs tending repetitive machines. Morris insisted that technology should relieve mechanical drudgery so human beings are free for meaningful craft, beauty, and community.

The Modern AI Parallel: AI is a wonderful instrument for handling repetitive calculation and pattern sorting, yet poor leadership tries to automate human art, judgment, and conversation—leaving people passive consumers behind glowing screens.

Table Question: If we use AI strictly to clear away mechanical drudgery, what human crafts, conversations, and gatherings should we reclaim in our own homes?

Excerpt for Reading Aloud — John Ruskin, The Stones of Venice (1853):

“You must either make a tool of the creature, or a man of him. You cannot make both. Men were not intended to work with the accuracy of tools, to be precise and perfect in all their actions. If you will have that precision out of them, and make their fingers measure degrees like cog-wheels, and their arms strike curves like compasses, you must unhumanize them.”

The Delight Turn — William Morris, “The Beauty of Life” (lecture, 1880): “Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.”

Delight Question: What one thing in this house is both useful and beautiful—and who made it?

Session 5: The Ledger of the Soul — Elizabeth Gaskell & George Eliot

Primary Reading: North and South (1854) and Silas Marner (1861)

The Historical Root: Elizabeth Gaskell chronicled the collision between cold industrial capitalism and human solidarity, showing that lasting progress requires direct, face-to-face reckoning between owners and workers rather than top-down edicts. Similarly, George Eliot’s Silas Marner shows a man hardened and isolated by betrayal and mechanical weaving who is only restored to life when a child’s presence draws him back into human fellowship.

The Modern AI Parallel: When institutions rely on top-down control, service disruptions, and digital isolation, human fellowship withers. The antidote is not fleeing technology, nor bowing to its gatekeepers, but returning to direct, unmediated human presence.

Table Question: What practical habits—such as turning off the television and social feeds during family gatherings—help restore genuine fellowship this season?

Excerpt for Reading Aloud — George Eliot, Silas Marner (1861):

“In old days there were angels who came and took men by the hand and led them away from the city of destruction. We see no white-winged angels now. But yet men are led away from threatening destruction: a hand is put into theirs, which leads them forth gently towards a calm and bright land, so that they look no more backward; and the hand may be a little child’s.”

The Delight Turn: Eliot’s passage is already the turn—the way out of the city of destruction is a small hand.

Delight Question: Whose hand led you somewhere better this year?

Session 6: The Iron Heel & The Working Hand — Jack London

Primary Reading: The People of the Abyss (1903), “The Apostate” (1906), and The Iron Heel (1908)

The Historical Root: Having worked in California factories and canneries as a boy before walking the slums of Dickens’s London, Jack London saw how industrial leadership turned workers into mechanical cogs while concentrating technological power in the hands of a fearful, self-serving oligarchy.

The Modern AI Parallel: London’s warning against the “Iron Heel” mirrors today’s AI leadership crisis—where transformative technology is hoarded behind corporate walls and used to enforce compliance rather than expand human freedom and fellowship.

Table Question: How do we ensure that powerful new technologies like AI serve as tools for human liberation and local fellowship rather than an “Iron Heel” of centralized control?

Excerpt for Reading Aloud — Jack London, “The Apostate” (1906): Johnny has worked in the mills since he was a small child. One morning he will not get up, and he tells his mother why.

“An’ your job?” she quavered.

“I ain’t never goin’ to work again.”

…

“Figures,” he answered. “Jes’ figures. I’ve ben doin’ a lot of figurin’ this week, an’ it’s most surprisin’.”

The Delight Turn — the same story: “As he spoke, the tree across the street appeared with dazzling brightness on his inner vision.” Johnny’s figures count every move he has ever made at the machines; the tree is what his mind turns toward instead.

Delight Question: What is the “tree across the street” you keep meaning to go and sit under?

Session 7: The Monomaniac Captain & The Quiet Refusal — Herman Melville

Primary Reading: Moby-Dick (1851) and “Bartleby, the Scrivener: A Story of Wall-Street” (1853)

The Historical Root: Across the Atlantic, Herman Melville exposed two sides of industrial-age leadership failure. On the high seas, Captain Ahab turns a whale ship—a working vessel meant to sustain a diverse crew—into a single-minded engine of obsession, bragging that his path is laid on “iron rails, whereon my soul is grooved to run.” On Wall Street, Melville’s copyist Bartleby meets a sterile, soul-numbing bureaucracy of endless document copying with five calm words: “I would prefer not to.” Melville does not make the refusal easy: it ends with Bartleby wasting away in the Tombs, New York’s prison.

The Modern AI Parallel: Today’s tech leadership often mirrors Ahab’s monomania—driving entire organizations and societies along rigid “iron rails” of scale and dominance while ignoring human fellowship and the living world around them. Meanwhile, Bartleby models the quiet dignity of refusing to become a mechanical copy-machine.

Table Question: Where do we see “iron rails” thinking in modern tech leadership, and when is a calm, Bartleby-style “I would prefer not to” the healthiest response?

Excerpt for Reading Aloud — Herman Melville, Moby-Dick (1851) & “Bartleby, the Scrivener” (1853):

“Swerve me? The path to my fixed purpose is laid with iron rails, whereon my soul is grooved to run. Over unsounded gorges, through the rifled hearts of mountains, under torrents’ beds, unerringly I rush!”

“I would prefer not to.”

The Delight Turn — Moby-Dick, Chapter 94, “A Squeeze of the Hand”: Ishmael and his shipmates sit on deck under a blue sky, working side by side with their hands in a tub. “I forgot all about our horrible oath; … I felt divinely free from all ill-will, or petulence, or malice, of any sort whatsoever.” The oath is Ahab’s; the shared work with his crewmates is what loosens it.

Delight Question: When did working beside someone this year make you forget a grudge?

Young Persons’ Companion: Stepping Inside the Machine Age

Designed for sharp-eyed young minds (ages 10–18) who already know how to navigate digital worlds, games, and strategy—and want to see how the real history of technology actually played out.

1. Why This History Was Never “Old”

If you have ever played a strategy game where one player hoards all the resources, sets all the rules, and forces everyone else to grind for points, you already understand the Industrial Revolution. Two hundred years ago, steam engines, power looms, and telegraphs were the brand-new tech. The inventions themselves were brilliant—just like AI today. The problem was the “admin” mindset of the people running them: factory owners who treated kids your age as disposable machine parts instead of thinkers, builders, and artists.

2. Three Hands-On Challenges to Bring the Times Alive

Challenge

What You Actually Do

Historical Connection

The Printmaker’s Plate (William Blake)

Take a piece of heavy foil, cardstock, or linoleum and carve or emboss a short symbol or motto backward so it prints forward. Notice how slow, physical craft changes how carefully you choose every word.

Blake invented his own way of printing: he wrote his poems backward on copper plates by hand, then printed and colored the pages himself, outside the commercial publishers—so every page reached its reader the way he made it.

The “Gradgrind” Glitch Hunt (Charles Dickens)

Pick something you love—a song, a pet, a sport, or a game—and describe it once using cold, robotic “stats only,” then describe it a second time the way a human who actually loves it experiences it. Ask the table what gets lost in the first version.

In Hard Times, Mr. Gradgrind’s star pupil defines a horse as “Quadruped. Graminivorous. Forty teeth”—and is praised, while Sissy Jupe, who grew up among circus horses, is told she cannot define one.

The Creator’s Responsibility & Refusal Test (Shelley, London & Melville)

If you were handed control of a powerful AI system tomorrow, write down three rules you would set so the tool stays in the hands of everyday people—and one thing you would calmly say “I would prefer not to” automate.

Shelley was 18 when she began writing Frankenstein, asking what happens when creators abandon their work, while Melville’s Bartleby showed the power of calm refusal.

3. Questions for Young Minds to Ask the Adults at the Table

Flip the Script: Instead of waiting for adults to quiz you, pick one question below and put the adults in the hot seat:

· “When you were my age, what new technology scared adults the most—and were they right or wrong?”

· “If William Blake, Herman Melville, or Jack London walked into our living room tonight and saw our phones and computers, what would impress them first, and what would make them furious?”

· “What is one thing our family can build, cook, play, or fix together this week without using a single screen?”

Closing Practice for the Holiday Table

· Turn Off the Broadcast Noise: Step away from fear-mongering news cycles and algorithmic feeds for the evening.

· Read Aloud Together: Share the passages above around the table—reclaiming the Victorian tradition of spoken, communal storytelling.

· Keep the Instrument in Its Place: Treat technology as a useful tool on the workbench, never as a master in the dining room.

Where the Passages Come From

All read-aloud passages are quoted from the first published texts, checked against full public-domain editions.

· Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities (1859), Book One, Chapter I, “The Period.”

· Blake, “The Tyger,” Songs of Experience (1794); Milton preface (dated 1804); The Marriage of Heaven and Hell (1790–1793), “The Voice of the Devil”; verse letter to Thomas Butts, 22 November 1802.

· Dickens, A Christmas Carol (1843), Staves One and Two; Hard Times (1854), Book One, Chapters I, II and VI.

· Shelley, Frankenstein (1818), Volume II, Chapters II and III.

· Ruskin, The Stones of Venice, Volume II (1853), “The Nature of Gothic.”

· Morris, “The Beauty of Life” (1880), collected in Hopes and Fears for Art (1882).

· Eliot, Silas Marner (1861), end of Chapter XIV.

· London, “The Apostate” (1906), collected in When God Laughs and Other Stories (1911).

· Melville, Moby-Dick (1851), Chapters 37 and 94; “Bartleby, the Scrivener” (1853).

As the Christmas Holidays approach so quickly after Thanksgiving, I am at work on another proposed friends and family seminar for the Christmas holidays. Suggestions welcome in the comments below.

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