Strengthen The Things That Remain
This is the fourth Thanksgiving holiday since the world cracked open to darkness in early 2020. It has been an exercise to transit these times of totalitarian mind control and hatred.
It is an agonizing nanosecond by nanosecond exercise in patience and wisdom seeking.
But as the holidays come round again it becomes an ev…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.