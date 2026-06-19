KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
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Beautiful! Yes. We are born of the light that is the Universe. "You are a mirror of the cosmos, a “Homo Luminous” being woven from light and star-forged resonance. As you navigate this positive feedback loop of growth, you must realize that you have the power to reclaim your individual majesty and worthiness." We have the power to reclaim our individual expression of this "light and star-forged resonance" and radiate that to the world around us. The essence of that light is Love. That is the mission of this time. Thank you for keeping that message before us!

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