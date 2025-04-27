Department of Government Efficiency - Guardians Of Liberty

Forward:

This Substack is living proof that one lone Tennessee grandmother - an ordinary citizen- can sift through the available information - and arrive at some form of the truth.

I have been working on this personal information project - using logic and feeling to make sense of it in words and images - and sending the results out to readers.

Have I always been correct and have I been able to understand and make things clear always?

Hardly!

Being willing to be wrong is mandatory for taking on such a responsibility and such a mammoth task.

Like the DOGE team I have set aside my life - spent time and effort to understand and to inform - when I could have simply written books which would make me wealthy.

This effort by all of us to save this sinking ship we call America will pay off in ways we cannot imagine - for what we are fighting is worse than we could ever fully imagine.

Is it worth the sacrifice?

Since none of us were likely to survive the overwhelming apocalypse of towering fraud, corruption, incompetence and tyranny without doing this - it really is not much of a choice.

All of us - writers and thinkers and content creators - readers and commentators - are all part of this revolution.

A revolution at once practical, sociopolitical, spiritual, individual, national and global.

“A LIGHT SHINING ALL OVER THE WORLD”

Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States

We have asked to become light bearers and we now have leaders who are making this possible.

As goes America - so goes the world.

THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 2.0 - TRUMP 2.0

Fighting the fraudsters to set America once again on a fair and square course toward the liberty so prized by the human soul.

A meaningful revolution must have many dedicated operatives - individuals of many diverse backgrounds - and abilities - and personal points of view.

What makes it a revolution is that all these individuals overcome personal challenges and differences to share the same lofty goals and aspirations - in this case the desire to heal both America and the human heart.

We agree to put our shoulders to the wheel to attempt the great goal - of attaining peace, liberty and a way toward Democratic governance.

Each and every day I rise well before dawn and face the information I am able to see as being logical and reasonable and true.

Trying to decipher truth from the deluge of misinformation I receive.

American citizens must have free and equal access to accurate and true information in order to make sense and to be capable of making a reasonable and informed decision about their government.

Today we must practically read tea leaves and get out the tarot cards in order to maybe read the truth through the deluge of disinformation.

It is solid information we need and in desperate need of inspiring motivation - to become the very best human beings - with the very best nation - we can build.

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

November 19, 1863

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate -- we can not consecrate -- we can not hallow -- this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion -- that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain -- that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom -- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

Abraham Lincoln

November 19, 1863

For the first time in our life times we have a government which is dedicated to protecting Americans from fraud and abuse and tyranny - and to restoring our nation to the meritocracy it was designed to be.

And those of us who have come to help have no intention of losing this call to duty - or to lose this war we have been called to fight.

Our ancestors - the fine strong determined individuals who built this country - are with us now.

The founding fathers of 1776 stood to lose everything - including their lives, at the wrong end of a rope - if they lost.

When winning is absolutely necessary - when the cost of losing becomes unthinkable - we come together and win.

As JFK reminded us - Ask not what our country can do for us - but ask what we can do for our country.

And as RFK reminded us - Those who dream at night and ask why - and those who dream by the light of day - and ask why not.

We clear eyed American light bearers dream by the light of day - and declare liberty and we will not fail in this quest.

GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH

Patrick Henry, American Founding Father

“Shutting Down Free Speech Will Destroy Our Civilization”

J.D. Vance - 50th President of the United States

POTUS Trump articulates what we all feel - that our efforts are not yet good enough - and we all rise every morning well before dawn to once again get to work and prevail.

I think of the terrible situation at the end of Revolutionary War 1.0.

Dead of winter on the Potomac River - rough country - as General George Washington and his men set out across the dark and icy Potomac River to attack and defeat enemy troops.

Weak men face certain defeat by caving into personal defeat - strong men and strong women face certain defeat - and set out to defeat that certain defeat with personal courage and determination.

The role of a leader is to personify this human spiritual power to overcome personal limitations and to rise powerfully to the occasion.

Leaders make it clear that the impossible dream - is in fact - possible.

General Washington and his freezing, dead-tired men prevailed - made the attack and won - and the rest is history.

POTUS Trump and we - as these discouraged - much defeated and abused Americans - must win this Revolution 2.0.

The duty of a leader is to not even entertain the possibility of loss.

A leader carries a torch to remind us the real battle is a reflection of an inner and spiritual one.

It is by overcoming our own fear and anger and weakness - that we find instead compassion and courage.

Leaders are not born - they are made - forged within the crucible of life - forged to stand and not back down.

“Among the natural rights of the Colonists are these: First, a right to life; Secondly, to liberty; Thirdly, to property; together with the right to support and defend them in the best manner they can. These are evident branches of, rather than deductions from, the duty of self-preservation, commonly called the first law of nature.”

Founding Father Samuel Adams

I believe we stand now - finally at the point where the dream of centuries can be achieved.

America can fulfill her destiny of forging a lasting peace - and of sharing this American dream - woven by the founding ancestors - with all of the world.

In the words of Thomas Paine - which Washington read aloud to his discouraged troops - many without shoes in the freezing winter.

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated”

Thomas Paine, The Crisis

By definition, all of us who are fellow revolutionaries are not summer soldiers or sunshine patriots - but are being forged into stronger personal mettle by this high pressure crucible of Revolution 2.0.

It is all hands on deck if our aim is to right - and make to make seaworthy again - this badly listing ship of state.

I do my work one day at a time, one essay at a time.

It would be easy to become discouraged at the slow rate of change effected by such work.

It becomes apparent that the work a poor short essay can do is as profound and immense as any military campaign.

And when the words on screen (or paper) come to match the full technicolor and living dream - we know for certain our work has been accomplished.

As we win this particular revolution we come to understand that our consciousness is contagious - that we transmit to each other each and every flash of consciousness.

It has occurred to me that each and every breath we take - and each and every thought and action - are what becomes our reality.

As our creator intended, we are not alone - and never out of reach of the energy which was transmitted to us at our conception.

Created to become co-creators - by - and hand-in-hand with - our creator.

COURAGE IS CONTAGIOUS

