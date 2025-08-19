WHAT A PIECE OF WORK IS MAN! - HOW NOBLE IN REASON!

I have of late, – but wherefore I know not, – lost all my mirth, forgone all custom of exercises; and indeed it goes so heavily with my disposition that this goodly frame, the earth, seems to me a sterile promontory; this most excellent canopy, the air, look you, this brave o’erhanging firmament, this majestical roof fretted with golden fire, why, it appears no other thing to me but a foul and pestilent congregation of vapours. What a piece of work is a man! How noble in reason! how infinite in faculty! in form, in moving, how express and admirable! in action how like an angel! in apprehension how like a god! the beauty of the world! the paragon of animals! And yet, to me, what is this quintessence of dust? man delights not me; no, nor woman neither, though, by your smiling, you seem to say so.

FORWARD:

I take great instruction from Shakespeare - the quintessential modern artist - with his quintessential modern characters.

Today his characterizations seem to approach us at every turn.

That - is dramatic and literary genius - for the ages.

BACKSTORY:

For 12,000 years human civilization has been mired in war, violence and in the mad scramble to become ensconced as a king or queen in the counting house - counting out stacks of money.

Even in the face of facts that no stack of gold could buy what we were seeking,

No sane person could observe this - and, by thinking to make it so, that our civilization was “civilized”.

No reasonable logic stream could observe this behavior and believe it rational in a larger sense.

What is rational in a larger sense - are peace, creativity, intelligence, integrity - all motivated by compassion.

This is hardly abstract - but has been clearly outlined by what the Christian world believes is its savior - Christ.

Christ taught peace, creativity, intelligence, integrity motivated by compassion.

Humans - seemingly the pinnacle of evolution - failed this test - were given many opportunities to pass the test - and failed - with impunity.

Currently we have a president of the United States who is fought against tooth and nail.

Why is he so hated and despised?

Hated - because he wishes to establish peace and free trade - and to heal a broken world.

A peacemaker and healer - regarded as stone cold insane - by a broken world.

Is he perfect - unassailable?

Of course not - he is human - and yet fellow humans expect Godlike acts of transformation - from mere mortals.

TRUTH MAY SERVE TO DEFEAT - OR TO TRANSFORM

Furthermore, the pace of dystopian change has increased dramatically - the acts of human-against-human violence escalated into planet size cartels and evil plotters of WEF insanity.

The planned COVID -19 epidemic and subsequent vaccines - acts of supreme stupidity and violence.

Even the creative arts - fallen to crass profiteers and their enablers - ready to be fine with passing off AI creativity as their own.

Fine with creating AI artists as AI creations - and to embrace both as drivers of corporate creative agency profits.

Organized religion - living in fear AI will supersede their authority - by enabling an AI version of spiritual consciousness and practice - one which may actually work.

Organized science - so afraid quantum computing and quantum physics will prove them wrong - even though this has already taken place.

Workers so fearful AI will take their jobs - corporations so fearful AI will overtake them - the entire human species - cowering in fear from the logical outcome of their own created tool.

Fear - fear sells - like the fulfillment of some sort of massive psychosocial disorder.

Hamlet terrifies himself with his dark thoughts - “Man delights not me - nor woman either” - and with his “Quintessence of dust”.

Hamlet serves as a preeminent Shakespearean dramatic manifestation of modern man - among many such preeminent dramatic personages of the bard.



WHAT IS MAN - IF NOT HAMLET’S DARK VISION?

Alas, poor Hamlet - his worry and doubt and fear etched upon his face - a bony skull held within his hands - as the object of his nightmares.

Sensitive hands - the brain’s own extended territory - gorgeous tentacles - sacrificed to hard labor for life - thru civilization.

Human kind’s capacity to love and to be loved - squandered upon fear, hatred, jealousy, and depressive weakness - thru civilization.

One more failed biological evolutionary species - going the way of the dinosaurs - from our own failures to be biologically and spiritually and intellectually powerful.

Tragic - the tragedy of humankind’s rise to power - caught in a multigenerational tailspin of magnificent proportions - victim of his and her own civilization - trapped as flies in some ancient amber.

Worries over whether or not God plays dice - as if God were some cheap architect - of some grand gambling casino in the sky.

As - all the while - the perfection of God’s plans - resides in every tiniest mathematically encoded perfection of our created being.

MEMORIES OF SPIRITUAL RESURRECTION RAGE ON

Fierce wild intelligence informs our every breath - every tiniest molecule of our created beingness - every silence in the sound - every interpretation of nothingness.

But memories of possibilities of spiritual resurrection rage on - as if now - in the blood dimmed light of a setting sun - the possibility still existed.

IN EACH HUMAN - LIES THE HEART OF A DRAGON

A dragon-hearted - transformational being.

Capable of deep dives into the spiritual matrix which created us.

Capable of overcoming - to become unfolded - into these ever-evolving - ever-changing - transformational agents.

And it is in these tragic memories where the heart of dragons still lives.

Caught in the interconnected perfect weavings of these evolutionarily transformative - entangled - webs of protoplasm & ever transforming energy.

Energy cannot be created nor destroyed - only transformed.

The information and the intelligence which drives the universe does not lie.

God has never - and never will - play dice with the universe.

If it is dice God plays - it is a game of dice in which God always wins - God’s wager a mathematically perfect symmetry beyond imagining.

It is the fierce wild intelligence which carries us forward like dandelion blooms open oceanic foam - surfers upon the flotsam and jetsam of God’s own mind.

Nothing is ever wasted - and nothing is truly ever gone.

Tragic - when what we have sought all along was a connection with the universal intelligence which created us - there all along - but we - blinded, deaf and dumb - thru civilization.

God’s plans just a draftsman’s conceit?

Not at all.

As if the grand architect would waste time on a conceptual masterpiece.

The conception is God’s plans - but humans - tragically see it as yet another problem - to be disposed of.

Remove the tree branches burdening our own eyes and ears - and mouths - and hands.

Nothing is ever wasted or lost - nothing.

Understanding the quantum universe - just another long journey in the pursuit of eternal wisdom.

God’s plans.

There is nothing to fear - there never has been.

Energy is never created or destroyed - simply and elegantly - and compassionately - transformed.

Remove the fear, Lear - our fear keeps us trapped in some fictional story we tell ourselves - about God’s plans.

Truly, we might realize our journey has only just begun.

LIGHT BEARERS IN A DARK UNIVERSE

Here we are - light bearers in a world of perceived darkness - when darkness is only there for us to see and bear the light.

Bearing sparks of creation - in our very underrated bare hands - miracles of God’s plans.

Infinite compassionate intelligence - energy is never created or destroyed - but is - simply and elegantly - transformed.

We are light bearers - meant to come to understand the transformative peacefulness & compassion of the ages.

To come to comprehend that formidable integrated transformative intelligence.

That formidable intelligence - which is inscribed in the infinite mathematically coherent perfection - of God’s own master code.

We are created by the Supreme Architect - the ever-becoming intelligence of perfection of which we are born to be a part.

Thus, it follows, expected to become co-creators along with our tools - as compassionately brilliant transformative agents.

Light Bearers on the Cosmic Foam.





Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.



New International Version

No one get’s through - except thru Christ consciousness - human consciousness is our new frontier

Perfectly formed entities - transformational agents - borne within the ever unfolding creational architecture of God’s plans.

Exercising our rights to become empowered agents - as co-creators within God’s perfectly exponential plans.

ENERGY IS NOT CREATED OR DESTROYED - IT IS TRANSFORMED.

Conclusions:

"And Yet, To Me - What is This Quintessence of Dust?"

What has modern humanity become?

How might we imagine a way past this dystopian reality we appear to be caught in?

By imagineering our way out of such a trap - of course.

