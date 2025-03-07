HAMLET AND PETER PAN AND LORD OF THE FLIES - QUINTESSENTIAL MODERNS

It wasn’t long ago that I wrote a whole post devoted to William Golding’s Lord of the Flies as a metaphor for modern life.

I am going to make it accessible here for those unfamiliar with the concept - and expand upon it to illustrate circumstances some one year later:

This metaphor serves quite well for the situation we now find ourselves in.

Current events describe the ongoing war between the grown men and grown women - and their little prepubescent “lost boy” - Lord of the Flies - adversaries.

We are going to develop this further in this essay - bringing in the other grandly and epically immature and growth stunted characters of modern literature - both J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan and William Shakespeare’s Hamlet

GREATEST MODERN CHARACTERS

It is no accident that in our societies that such fantasies as Barrie’s “Peter Pan” hold so much sway - and that similarly Golding’s story “Lord of the Flies” telegraphs so much meaning.

And of course that for many of trapped in the prison of our modernism that Hamlet may be so painfully true as to be almost unwatchable.

We might come to view Hamlet as the quintessential modern character - this perpetually preadolescent boy-man - who never really grows out of his preadolescent disillusionment to grow into an emotionally mature man.

Hamlet remains stuck in his disillusionment with his parents who have - through their own immaturity and psychological ill health - unwittingly kept their son in his permanent state of remaining the manipulated and dependent - and terribly depressed preadolescent.

We, as human beings, are beginning to grow out of these dozen or so millennia of being trapped in civilizations run by the one percent over all of us - “We the People” - as the ninety nine percent.

This system has been trapped in perpetual little boy politics - those where “Lord of the Flies” type characters - whose prepubescent fantasies rule the roost.

What we see today is evidence that this system is on life support and will persist now through the end of its natural life - as the little boy politics dies away and as the adults return to occupy this vacuum.

We have a return of real men - and unsurprisingly - real men surround themselves with real women.

In little boy politics neither the politicians or the citizens ever need to grow up - but live in a perpetual sort of prepubescent Never Never Land.

As sung about in popular song - Never Never Land:

Led by various types of male Peter Pan figures - the politicians secured in their prepubescent dreams of power - complete with preadolescent sexual gratification from little boys - their emotional states perpetually stuck at Jefferey Epstein and P Diddy stages no real woman could stomach.

And once again in popular song - Man In the Sky - we have expressions of how this feels:

The politicians live to keep the citizens protected from the truth - served by a band of merry prankster press sycophants and court jesters - who maintain the fantasy that the politicians are fine upstanding moral specimens.

TYRANNY OF THE NANNY STATE

These combined forces keep the Nanny State in operation - handing out sufficient government support to the infantilized citizens - to keep the whole fantasy in operation.

In this scenario - other nations are treated as inferior “Lord of the Fly” nations kept in similar states of subservient prepubescent dependence by the power of the more brutal states.

Before we know it we live in a “Lord of the Flies” paradise - an out of control world where boys will be boys - where grown ups and real woman are inconvenient - and to be kept away.

Once again we have this Gangsta’s Paradise captured in popular song:

Before long we have a psychologically infantile world where all disagreements are handled through violence - and where a man’s or woman’s mettle is proved only by satisfying the sexual or emotional demands of infantilized males.

Scott Ritter does a great job of encapsulating this concept as he describes the difference between Trump’s attitude toward the Balkanization of EUROPE - versus The Biden Harris agenda which facilitated this.

HOW ARE BALKANIZATION AND DEPENDENT INFANTILISM SIMILAR?

Technically - in proper academic speak - Balkanization means the division of nation states into separate and weaker regions - so they can be more easily dominated by the more powerful.

In this sense the weaker nations remain in an infantile status protected by the Big Gangsta states - with no real need of having to grow up and take responsibility.

Incompetent parents - almost always raised themselves by incompetent parents - are emotionally and psychologically unprepared to raise a child to normal adulthood.

This kind of incompetence is passed down through successive generations - and becomes magnified through successive generations.

Hamlet is the very best dramatization of the kind of perpetual petulant child man who results from such extremes - a man who has become totally dependent on his incompetent parents.

In Lord of the Flies we have prepubescent boys left without parents to guide them through their immaturity - with predictable results.

In Peter Pan we have the persistent fantasy of such children - to never ever need to grow up.

In similar ways incompetent governments - run by men with infantile prepubescent psyches - seek to act as incompetent parents - using violence and manipulation to substitute for what should be adult grown up confidence and stoicism - end up with angry, incompetent - and dependent citizens who cannot fend for themselves or take full responsibility for their own actions.

How did Trump and Putin get to be the adults in the room?

I will let that subject rest as it is way beyond any capabilities of one essay.

Trump here serves in a rather unexpected role - as the mature and capable grown up - modeling good behavior and self mastery for his children.

Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and Kamala Harris and - Kier Starmer and King Charles - and Macron and Zelensky - and Trudeau represent the neurotic children - incapable of learning how to be competent grown ups.

Trump does not stand alone as a mature man and politician capable of stoicism and self reflection - but is accompanied by Victor Orban and Robert Fico and by Georgia Maloni and Liz Truss - and by Vladimir Putin

This infantilization of whole cultures goes much further and I have tied these elsewhere in this stack to corporate as well as political immaturity.

Zuckerberg, Bezos, Fink and many more can be seen to possess infantilized preadolescent behavior - unable to play fair as a businessman - only capable of succeeding by acting as a Lord of the Flies character.

And in a parody of Woke Liberalism - exhibiting the gas lighting and degree of self delusion and virtue signaling required to puff up fragile egos - is the following poor soul.

And here we have one of the stand up stoics of the Trump administration taking responsibility and dressing down the infantile and incompetent and inept and corrupt and immature Zelensky.

This concept can end will be expanded upon as it is such a helpful metaphor for what is happening all around us.

The reader will see a plethora of examples everywhere they look - helping to flesh out the examples furnished here.

As the return of the adults in the room is being experienced - the Lord of the Fly kids freak out and try outlandish tactics to rid themselves of adult supervision.

They are busted - they know they are busted - and that no amount of tantrums will save them from enforced time out and from enforced return to a rule of law they believed they had finally escaped.

But like furious - foiled - overgrown toddlers - everywhere - tantrums are what they know - and the only thing they comprehend further gaslighting and manipulation.

The question is can peace be maintained as the busted toddlers continue to rail against the adults?

The one saving Grace is that we do have the wisdom of stoicism and spiritual guidance to lead us out of this Lord of the Flies wilderness.

I could keep on adding videos until doomsday and never run out of example - but this essay is already long enough.

We are going to be treated to some major incidents of attitude adjustment as those capable of reading the writing on the cave walls (er, screens) adjust to the new grown up sheriffs in town.

And as the new adults in the room furnish examples of attitude adjustment as the kids learn to engage in fair play - the real bullies - the real incorrigible Lords of the Flies - will either change or be locked up for protection of self and other.

RECIPROCITY - SOCIAL, PERSONAL & POLITICAL - INTERDEPENDENCE

Reciprocity - how adults learn to support each other other by give and take of mature equals.

But of course it is going to take a lot of time outs before the most immature kids begin to figure this out.

The journey toward complete ruin is inevitable with this scheme as death and decay begin to determine the lifespans of individual men and women.

Today illustrated by Brad Paisley and Dawes in “Raining Inside”.

But we are humans are growing out of this now - as we and the world process the emotional and psychological and spiritual pain necessary to learn to stand as the stoic and determined grown ups - standing for our own futures - and for the future’s of our kids.

Eventually we will be capable once again of getting Down to Joy.

Of daring - once again - to take the responsibility for whoever we are - and to allow ourselves - to declare once again - “Let It Be Me”.

Those magical unalienable rights - declared ours and declared rights which no earthly entity can either confer - or take away.

