Happiest Peaceful Holiday Blessings - Christmas Day 2024 - Playlist
May Our Creator Bless All Of the Peacemakers
On Christmas Eve 2024 our family gathered to watch and listen to the playlist I had prepared for my Substack family in the early morning hours of this day.
Even our grown children and household musicians liked it.
And living in a household where playlists are valued above all else - this is no small achievement.
A bad playlist is enough to get a person permanently banned from the company of those erstwhile troubadours who regularly grace our doorstep - and lounge about the kitchen drinking our coffee.
But today even the normally joyful and irrepressible musicians - seem sobered by the need to think of more weighty and spiritually demanding concerns.
So while Christmas Eve was about popular Christmas song - today is about Handel’s Messiah - and more sober fare - although free thinkers might combine the two for a unique holiday festival.
As with every other day my husband and I - both children of tireless working class families - rise in the dark hours before dawn to get a head start on the day.
To do this we pay a steep price of going to bed at dusk - just about when everyone else begins partying.
We take a certain amount of good natured ribbing over this set of circumstances - and roll with these usual punches.
Nether of us has lived according to the dictates of what others were thinking - and not about to start now.
There is a certain amount of peace which comes from bucking trends and in living in ways we believe are true - and which run against the grain of the current age.
And that is how it is this Christmas day from our little home on the river near Nashville, Tennessee - to yours.
Seize the Day - Especially on Christmas!
Carpe Diem!
Seize this day - and wishing a peaceful - blessed - Christmas to all.
Make your own playlists - all of your memories will be the better for them.
From the crew down at KW Norton Borders.
