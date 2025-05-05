From KW Norton Borders - straight from our small riverside hacienda near NashVegas Tennessee - only the greatest music.

On this very special date in the year 2025 - when Cinco De Mayo portends a great deal more than we may have once bargained for.

After all is said and done - all me and big Dave are trying to do is stay upright and alive with our friends the Kentucky Poets.

Don’t ever spend it all in one place, kiddos!

Keep your powder dry - and be sure to hold your friends close and your enemies closer.

There is a war out there - trying to commandeer our hearts and minds.

As always may our creator bless and keep safe from harm all of the peacemakers.

