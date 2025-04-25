OUR FEDERALLY SUBSIDIZED INDOCTRINATION SYSTEM IS OVER

An indoctrinated constituency is not capable of running a Government of the people, by the people, for the people.

And our educational system as currently engineered is an indoctrination system and by no means an educational system.

The Trump administration continues a take down of our infiltrated indoctrination system - and begins building a real education system.

A real education system to prepare the constituency to be capable of the kind of informed and coherent citizens prepared and able to become a government of the people, for the people and by the people.

HARVARD ADMINISTRATION FAILS BASIC MATH, ETHICS & GOVERNMENT COMPREHENSION

In the video linked below Fox News claims that Harvard University holds about 7 Million dollars in endowments per student - and yet the richly endowed institution expects government handouts from American taxpayers of 500 million dollars.

Is there something too difficult about this mathematics for Harvard administration to comprehend?

The vastly enriched American universities seem to expect regular gifts - or government welfare - despite the abundant information they are far too affluent to qualify for welfare of any sort.

The debate goes further into the ideological divide between the US government, the American people - and the ideological roots of the American Constitutional Republic itself.

The ideological divide is enormous - as the universities have worked steadily under the financial largesse of previous administrations - to basically cheat the American populace out of both unfair financial windfalls - and by supporting the deliberate influx of undesirables into the nation.

INDOCTRINATION SYSTEM - SYSTEMIC ETHICAL PROBLEMS

This two pronged sword - of financial improprieties - and of allowing potentially harmful infiltration of our institutions by both ideological and militaristic enemy forces.

The basic intellectual and ethical deficiencies of Harvard in not being willing to comprehend the issues involved does not bode well for the overall future integration of universities into the public sphere.

The welfare state morphed into an entitlement state

The purpose of the government of these United States is intended to free people from the tyranny of government and not to guarantee the propping up of richly endowed dependent institutions who enrich themselves further by defrauding the public.

THE IDEA IS INDEPENDENCE - AND NOT DEPENDENCE

The new rules insisted upon by those who elected new representatives are to follow the dictates of the American people in pursuing what is good for America and for Americans.

We are arriving at a new day in these United States - and the tea leaves are reading well for this new resurgence of an American-approved new century of the return of real, actual Democratic Constitutional Republics.

Still lots of hysterical mumbo-jumbo from the Marxist-inspired malcontents - but that is to be expected as they begin to exit stage left.

Share

Leave a comment