FORWARD:

Learning to Become American Light Bearers.

Who would have thought that an American form of music - the American Blues - would carry the quintessentially human dreams of generations forward - against the totalitarian agenda which has gripped the world?

Hardly anyone, which is why the dream went underground with the blues and came to become the beacon of light for all of this world.

HAVING THE COURAGE TO CARRY OUT WHAT WE HAVE NO RIGHT NOT TO DO.



MAINSTREAM MEDIA GETS IT ALL WRONG - ONCE AGAIN









Many of my readers already know what will be said in the above video - without watching it all - as the usual anti-American propaganda spews forth on cue.



It might actually be dangerous propaganda if it weren’t so transparent.



How can anyone take this made up ideology of distorted and dystopian misinformation seriously?



Why aren’t these people embarrassed to be put in such a position in front of the world?



We have always known there were totalitarian forces aligned against America - both within and without - but the emboldened actions of these forces, as they use widespread criminal corruption - such as money laundering, human trafficking and welfare fraud to line their war chests - remains shocking.



This also underscores the moral, spiritual and social illegitimacy of their actions and the fraud and abuse which serve as foundations for this so called political philosophy.



America has made her course of action clear as a free and independent constitutional republic, yet she is accused of siding with Russia against European nations of the EU.



Even as America has worked hard to bring peace between Russia and the Ukraine - a war which the EU does not want stopped - as it is too profitable in money laundering and other corruption.



While NATO enthusiastically promotes a similar wasteland ideology of anti-American propaganda and policies.



The European dystopian and dysfunctional mind set has grown into a monumental divide between America and her allies and EU Europeans and their allies.



Within the European continent are prominent supporters of America such as the nations of Italy and Hungary - and between Italian premier Georgia Meloni and Hungarian PM Victor Orban.



IS BETTING AGAINST ONE’S OWN SPECIES INTELLIGENT?



Ah, but our enemies promote an ancient enemy of the human heart in backing totalitarianism - a dangerous game it is to bet against one’s own species.



The growing list of American supporters - as the Trump 2.0 team brings ever more fair minded advocates of freedom to the bargaining table - is impressive - and serves to stand for the American cause - against her shrinking list of opponents.



It may be noted, that the shrinking list of opponents are each experiencing a geopolitical failure of their nation states as these countries fall to both aggressive immigration and to dystopian totalitarianism.



This includes nations in the Western hemisphere such as Mexico and Venezuela and includes the Canadian leadership waged by Mark Carney.



Canada is possibly being saved from total implosion by her increasingly American-affiliated Western provinces - increasingly aligned with the US against Toronto.



WE CASSANDRAS WHO PREDICT CIVILIZATION COLLAPSE



I am not alone in predicting that these nations aligned with globalists against the a United States will eventually suffer so much inner damage that they will implode from within.

Will America pay a high price for her transgressions??

I think it may be agreed that this America is already paying a massively high price for the errors she has committed



The financial weaknesses which plague the world after the globalist-led almost fifty years of “globalism” in which western nations were induced to hollow out their economies in favor of all industries being off loaded to a totalitarian Communist China - are profound.



Such systemic imbalance led to the financial crash of 2008 and forms a teetering house of cards ready to fall in 2025- and well into 2026.



The entire globalist movement - the intent to form a new world order which subjugates any freedom to the dystopian edicts of the globalists - has been in place for many more then fifty years - and extends back into the shadowy history of the European continent well past the Middle Ages.



From a certain perspective the globalist desire to own and operate the entire world without restraint - to turn the entire earth into a dysfunctional and dystopian totalitarian empire - has been present since the first agricultural civilization.

My post discussing the Dark Triad now free of a paywall from August 08, 2024:





CIVILIZATIONAL HIERARCHY A PRIMITIVE PRE-HUMAN PRIMATE SCHEME

Unbridled ambition - from the dark triad personality types humans often select as leaders - has been a problem since humans first organized into hierarchical societies.



We might be surprised to learn that these dark triad societies are more comparable to that of pre human primates - with large violent males at the top - and with everyone else underneath.



The type of American governance, as engineered by the founding fathers, represents the first real organized attempt to stand against this hierarchical form of civilization in which 1% of the population stands in power over the remainder of the 99%.



The founding fathers were in fact tuned into a philosophy which had been widely advocated throughout the European continent for ages - it was not new - but the founders were the first to craft it into a workable philosophical framework for governance.

SCAPEGOATED FROM DARK SHADOWS OF PRIMITIVE TOTALITARIAN HEARTS



The founders were well aware that their philosophy had been aggressively attacked across Europe for millennia - with advocates of this kind of human freedom - hunted down, imprisoned, tortured and killed - with extreme prejudice.



Most nations had a gallows hill devoted to the malevolent dispatch of their freedom loving enemies.



Even early European immigrants to the American colonies had a gallows hill for dispatching so called witches - those individuals scapegoated from the dark triad shadows of inner totalitarianism.

I would dare say that the dark, primitive, shadowed psychology of our primitive human ancestors has been allowed, even encouraged, to permeate the culture of our own lifetimes.



This totalitarianism became so prevalent in the European Middle Ages - especially in Italy - where inheritors of the fallen state of Rome had prevailed and set up shop - that Machiavelli risked his life to write down the precise details of how these totalitarian rulers operated.



Although Machiavelli wrote a veritable manual of totalitarianism - his motivation was to inform the public that they might come to understand it - as we cannot overcome enemies we cannot understand.



It would be safe to say, however, that Machiavelli is not aggressively taught in our schools.



The last thing our 1% overseers want is that we understand them - a situation which could lead to their downfall.



Machiavelli knew that once the secrets of illegitimate power were exposed - that the illegitimate rule of totalitarian power would be shattered.



Looking back now, there would have been more reason for the founding fathers to advocate the study of Machiavelli over the study of the philosophy of the European Enlightenment.



The European Enlightenment after all fell into a rather dystopian fascination with industrialism as an engine of enlightenment and freedom - and held onto a rather disappointing view of the seething masses.



Even the founding fathers - British gentleman to their core - fell into romantic generalizations as they expressed doubts that the common man and woman could become truly intelligent and capable and independent.

THIS AMERICA - THE AMERICA THAT LIVES IN THE HEART



The American founding fathers - as elegant and worthy of respect as they were - harbored hierarchical elitist tendencies - and failed to bring about the real education citizens would need to become a government of the people, by the people and for the people.



But This America they created and imagined and engineered out of the leftovers of the European Enlightenment - cobbled together with predictable homespun good-hearted cheer - and faith and elegance - This America would have a backbone of steel and a heart of gold.



This America - and her full hearted dream - of becoming a nation state which proactively supports those poetically described unalienable rights - would not die - refused to die - and grew stronger in the hearts of all men and women.



In the ensuing years these dreams went underground and flourished in the most unlikely places.



Flourished in slums and in backwaters and across suburban ugliness where no one would think to look - and it flourished in the hearts of children - children of entire generations which had been born from 20th Century Gulags of war and tyranny.



Flourished, to such an extent, that a whole generation of children across the world would select those who spoke to these dreams as their true leaders.



There would arise from the heart of This America a form of worship - a form of music - which carried the dream when no one else would dare speak its name.



The dream went underground where it could evolve and grow strong protected by the music.



This America has grown stronger - and the ideas of Machiavelli have been transmitted in song - as aggressively as the ideas have been censored in the public government schools



There is a whole playlist of songs which teach the ideas of Machiavelli in verse and which carry them into the hearts and minds of impressionable children - where they take root and grow.

THE AMERICAN BLUES TRANSMIT THE HEART OF THIS AMERICA



The American Blues spread across the world like wildfire and took root in the most unexpected places - and by the time the globalists had recognized the danger it had done its job.



The globalists began to recognize that this had happened and worked to kill off the real music with top 40 schlock and even with music which celebrates frankly satanic totalitarianism.



It did not work - and today as Trump 2.0 blasts the real music of the people from the White House - the dream comes full circle - as if such a dream which so lit the dreams of freedom and personal agency in the hearts and minds of human beings could or would die.



This holiday season, as Americans gather to celebrate both gratefulness and the Christ consciousness which lights these fires of freedom - remember.



Remember that we as humans are meant to be light bearers.



BEAR THE LIGHT

As this essay tries hard to get across my title from today came from no American leader - but instead from the leader of Russia.

Proof I believe of what this essay testifies to.



As Putin was quoted as reminding us today - “I try to do what I have no right NOT to do.”



I do believe the Russians have been listening to their American blues.

IT IS THE HEART’S KNOWLEDGE OF FREEDOM & PERSONAL AGENCY



We have now these tasks ahead of us to carry out what we have no right NOT to do.



God Speed!

Share

Leave a comment