KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
2h

amazing isn’t it - all this??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sharon's avatar
sharon
1h

We are in a minimum cycle of the sun. The elite know and are taking advantage of it. People who write about sun cycles will be censored. The cycles used to be taught in school and now it is global warming. Global warming amounts to control and money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture