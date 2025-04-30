FORWARD TO THE APRIL 30, 2025 REPUBLISHING:

This post is rewritten in response to a post on X as to the Trump administrations plans to dismantle the practice of weather management.

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1917349873860399598

I offer a free version of my post on weather management from 2023.

A timely subject and one which now we have the distinct pleasure of watching Secretary RFK, Jr. attempt to dismantle and prevent.

My deep abiding faith rests with RFK, Jr. - and the administration of POTUS Trump - as they wrestle with the very commendable task of

FORWARD TO THE AUGUST 20, 2023 REWRITE:

This is a first - a one year rewrite sure - but one week?

However these are the times when things move so fast it is a wonder if we don’t begin one minute rewrites.

We have watched these events develop over a lifetime.

Three years ago they intensified. My SubStack is a rough nonlinear chronicle of how I experienced them. My motivation - that there might be a world remaining for future generations.

Now things have intensified once again. This means efforts must be intensified and redoubled. So be it if that is what is required.

There are new pieces to the puzzle of burning islands, burning continents, strange hurricanes and upticks in electromagnetic energy. Fortunately a fellow writer did a deep dive on HAARP.

Fear remains our enemy always.

But trued knowledge is always our power.

To knowledge.

And to a world safe once again for puppies and children.

FEAR MONGERING AND CHOOSING NOT TO BE AFRAID

We can almost feel the fear mongering which we are subjected to on a moment by moment basis these days. Many of us have taken to facing our fears and understanding that fear is our greatest limiting factor.

When we are no longer influenced by fear we are more able to engage our intellect in choosing what we are going to let ourselves be affected by. Courage is contagious but so is fear. Learning to defuse our own fear is a good first step to making better decisions.

Difficult to know who among is a fear monger or maybe someone who is seriously trying to inform us. Being aware of threatening information without being afraid is a learned behavior. It allows us to take action from a position of strength.

Most of us have learned to disconnect ourselves from mainstream media because we know they peddle propaganda.

But then who do we believe? To me the answer is that we must come to rely on something often called common sense. Others call it a gut reaction. But whatever it is it seems way more reliable than

“A PEOPLE WITHOUT A HISTORY ARE LIKE WIND ON THE BUFFALO GRASS”

A saying from leaders of the the Lakota Sioux which tells us that if we do not know our history we won't be around long.

All too true and very sad when framed within American history itself.

The saying is poignantly true and it is increasingly clear from our own experience that the way to understanding the present is to understand the past.

When Lyndon Baines Johnson stood before the American People and declared the hubristic aim to control the weather perhaps we should have laughed him off the stage. But we didn’t and now we have the over half a century’s worth of repercussions as a result. Our weather is controlled by the combined efforts of corporations and governments.

This speech should have given us chills then - as it certainly does now.

If we had not been adequately warned by the words of Dwight D. Eisenhower and by the assassination of President Kennedy maybe we should have been.

But again hindsight is perfect.

PRISON PLANET EARTH

Today we have a planet shrouded by military satellites. We also live in a world where all of our digital keystrokes are surveilled by a digitally enhanced military industrial complex which owns the world. Our environments are polluted with cameras and electromagnetic surveillance devices to track our every move.

Our governments have partnered with big tech corporations to store the surveilled information on large server farms. In no possible meaning of the term are we free. The earth has been turned into a massive prison planet and we are the inmates.

The purpose of this post is to connect the words of a former president to the knowledge that our weather is controlled today by a collusion between governments and corporations and to demonstrate how much more dangerous this has become.

Now we approach a path of no return where elites plan to use satellite technology to filter out sunlight. Since the brand of climate change they sell us is wrong it is unlikely this technology will do anything other than endanger life in earth.

The term used for this weather management is Geo-Engineering. The following video is a deeper dive for those who wish to understand more of this technology.

Various chemical compounds including heavy metals and other toxic compounds are sprayed into the atmosphere to manage this. But increasingly things like HAARP and other technologies developed by the world’s military industrial complex are used with potentially profoundly unexpected consequences.

How does this thing called Geo-Engineering holding up to public scrutiny? Is our weather better? Is our air cleaner and more healthy? Are we as humans healthier and better off from weather management through Geo-Engineering?

I will leave it up to your own common sense to find these answers. To my way of thinking we were better off when we used this thing called common sense to make our decisions.

And keep firmly in mind that our governments, corporations, banks, medical and dental institutions, schools and universities, press, digital technology, weather and more have been weaponized to force the desired change in behaviors they want to Build Back Better.

PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP - THE NEW FASCISM

But now we have a scheme being launched my the inimitable Mr. Gates and friends and the World Economic Forum to use associated technology to dim the light from the sun.

And there it is - that phrase. That phrase advertised by the World Economic Forum and associates. Public private partnership.

Climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington is a frequent critic of this technology and I recommend his work highly.

For in a world where our numbers have already been intentionally reduced through the dictates and technology of our elites we should be a great deal more inclined to laugh them and their bad science out of our consideration than we in fact are.

Keep exposing them. They are going for their big land grab and final move to put us in their 15 minute cities, smart cities or C40 cities - whichever term grabs our fancy. The 24 hour surveillance compounds where finally we will own nothing and we will be happy.

TRUTH IS THEIR KRYPTONITE - THEIR ACHILLES HEEL

Stay sane and reasonable, love and support each other, work on overcoming fear and to maximize joy. Focus on what is real around you. See the beauty in the natural world. Sing and dance and work together to stay grounded. There are many more of us than there are of them.

They know this which is why they work so hard at propaganda and lies. Pierce the lies and we pierce their armour. Truth is their Achilles Heel. Find it and use it.

In ways they never intended we really are in this together. Stay together, speak the truth, create your best selves and speak your best grounded fundamental truth together loudly.

Recreate and reinvent ourselves - we have been waiting for this for a long long time. Troubled times and adversity can serve to underscore and reinforce our greatest strengths. NEVER WASTE A GOOD CRISIS.

“These are the best of times these are the worst of times”

Paraphrasing Charles Dickens from The Tale Of Two Cities.

PUT YOUR LIGHTS ON

SHINE THOSE LIGHTS IN THEIR DARK LAIRS

THE TIME IS NOW - EXPOSE THE PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR WHAT IT IS

ALL EYES ON THEM - CONVINCE THE WORLD - THE WORLD IS OURS TO SAVE

Share

Leave a comment