The Texas flood is a far larger than normal disaster and has elements which remind of the terrible flooding in North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee not all that long ago.

Some unconfirmed reports claim that more water than flows over Niagra Falls in a day sent a wall of water downstream - a stupendous amount of water.

Edward Koorey

Texas, North Carolina and now New Mexico suffer widespread flooding in just a few days - hardly normal.

The tragic disaster in Texas demonstrates just how helpless we are in the face of this type of assault - defenseless to protect our loved ones and property from such an event.

A couple of odd clips which are telling on the scope and nature of this tragedy.

“HE WHO CONTROLS THE WEATHER CONTROLS THE WORLD” President Lyndon Baines Johnson

From the 1960’s through 2025 - efforts to control the world thru weather have been underway and today many companies are involved in the process.

Cloud Seeding - or Weather Modification - or Geo Engineering - & The Texas Flooding Disaster?

I guess when chicken little observed the sky is falling he must have had the year 2025 in mind.

We are being flooded with wild amounts of AI produced fakes and so besieged with contradictory information we cannot help but feel the sky - or something - is falling.

But the idea of cloud seeding to produce increased rain or the heating of the atmosphere to influence storm patterns sounds like voodoo to most of us information-overloaded humans.

The above video - SITREP 07-08-25 - provides a reasonable discussion of weather modification in Texas before the terrible flood - showing actual flights doing cloud seeding in the area before the event.

Several cloud seeding companies were ostensibly involved.

Another unconfirmed report states that many billions of gallons of water were induced to fall upstream - as much water produced in hours - as that which falls over Niagara Falls in a day.

These claims of involvement of weather modification in Texas are of interest to many - especially considering the tragic circumstances in this situation

Predictably, although the mainstream view is that weather modification could not and would not have been able to produce these horrifying results.

When the American people can believe nothing they hear or see they will assume the worst about all politicians and all who even dare to lie to them or hold back the truth.

The ideological capture which has brought our societies near ruin is quite real and we are near complete civilizational collapse.

The Jeffrey Epstein misinformation disaster has now merged in the public mind into the terrible weekend of the Fourth of July in 2025.

While the public has many critical concerns they were induced by circumstances to become obsessed by the Jeffrey Epstein situation to become all but hysterical online over this.

We are now in danger of losing - not only America to players from the proverbial deep state - but perilously close - to being part of the greatest civilizational collapse ever to occur on this Earth.

What can prevent this? -

Nothing short of blindingly accurate truth-telling on a massive scale by patriots from around the world will suffice.

The times when the public could be lied to is, quite simply, over.

And if some sacred cows are sacrificed in the process - then this will have to be.

The odds against both America and our worldwide civilization being capable of continuing to exist with secrets being held by government officials is long past.

TRUTH STANDS LIKE A LION AGAINST ALL LIES AND MISINFORMATION

MAY OUR CREATOR CONTINUE TO BLESS ALL OF THE PEACEMAKERS

