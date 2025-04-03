This post was originally published in 2003 - now in 2005 concerns are greater than ever about the need to cease “controlling the weather”.

FEAR MONGERING AND CHOOSING NOT TO BE AFRAID

We can almost feel the fear mongering which we are subjected to on a moment by moment basis these days. Many of us have taken to facing our fears and understanding that fear is our greatest limiting factor.

When we are no longer influenced by fear we are more able to engage our intellect in choosing what we are going to let ourselves be affected by. Courage is contagious but so is fear. Learning to defuse our own fear is a good first step to making better decisions.

Difficult to know who among is a fear monger or maybe someone who is seriously trying to inform us. Being aware of threatening information without being afraid is a learned behavior. It allows us to take action from a position of strength.

Most of us have learned to disconnect ourselves from mainstream media because we know they peddle propaganda.

But then who do we believe? To me the answer is that we must come to rely on something often called common sense. Others call it a gut reaction. But whatever it is it seems way more reliable than

A PEOPLE WITHOUT A HISTORY ARE LIKE WIND IN THE BUFFALO GRASS

A saying from leaders of the the Lakota Sioux which tells us that if we do not know our history we won't be around long. All too true and very sad when framed within American history itself.

The saying is poignantly true and it is increasingly clear from our own experience that the way to understanding the present is to understand the past.

When Lyndon Baines Johnson stood before the American People and declared the hubristic aim to control the weather perhaps we should have laughed him off the stage. But we didn’t and now we have the over half a century’s worth of repercussions as a result. Our weather is controlled by the combined efforts of corporations and governments.

This speech should have given us chills then as it certainly does now. If we had not been adequately warned by the words of Dwight D. Eisenhower and by the assassination of President Kennedy maybe we should have been. But again hindsight is perfect.

PRISON PLANET EARTH

Today we have a planet shrouded by military satellites. We also live in a world where all of our digital keystrokes are surveilled by a digitally enhanced military industrial complex which owns the world. Our environments are polluted with cameras and electromagnetic surveillance devices to track our every move.

Our governments have partnered with big tech corporations to store the surveilled information on large server farms. In no possible meaning of the term are we free. The earth has been turned into a massive prison planet and we are the inmates.

The purpose of this post is to connect the words of a former president to the knowledge that our weather is controlled today by a collusion between governments and corporations and to demonstrate how much more dangerous this has become.

Now we approach a path of no return where elites plan to use satellite technology to filter out sunlight. Since the brand of climate change they sell us is wrong it is unlikely this technology will do anything other than endanger life in earth.

The term used for this weather management is Geo-Engineering. The following video is a deeper dive for those who wish to understand more of this technology.

Various chemical compounds including heavy metals and other toxic compounds are sprayed into the atmosphere to manage this. But increasingly things like HAARP and other technologies developed by the world’s military industrial complex are used with potentially profound unexpected consequences.

How does is thing called Geo-Engineering holding up to public scrutiny? Is our weather better? Is our air cleaner and more healthy? Are we as humans healthier and better off from weather management through Geo-Engineering?

I will leave it up to your own common sense to find these answers. To my way of thinking we were better off when we used this thing called common sense to make our decisions.

PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP - THE NEW FASCISM

But now we have a scheme being launched my the inimitable Mr. Gates and friends and the World Economic Forum to use associated technology to dim the light from the sun.

And there it is - that phrase. That phrase advertised by the World Economic Forum and associates. Public private partnership.

Climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington is a frequent critic of this technology and I recommend his work highly.

For in a world where our numbers have already been intentionally reduced through the dictates and technology of our elites we should be a great deal more inclined to laugh them and their bad science out of our consideration than we in fact are.

Share

Leave a comment