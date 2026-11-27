Healing Ourselves From Civilizational & Personal Trauma

Cultivating An Open Compassionate Heart in Dark Times

We have been living through a world war, a war of ideological conquest. My aim now is to help myself and my readers heal from the considerable trauma and pain we have suffered. We will face here just enough of the kind of trauma we are healing from.

Readers here will be unsurprised that the damages done by USAID, & allied institutions, are finally becoming exposed. I refer those interested to my earlier Substack for a deeper dive.

A note on scope: This essay is personal reflection, not professional advice. I cannot provide medical or psychological advice, diagnosis, or treatment, and nothing here should replace care from a qualified professional. If you are struggling with trauma or distress, seek support appropriate to your circumstances.

I have no desire to revisit the past decades as technological progress morphed into a kind of techno-fascism. One which was intended to bring about a once and for all technological globalist empire. A globalist empire in which our own human freedom and personal agency was to be eradicated.

As everyone can see now, that globalist empire is fading away as fellow brave human beings undermine and defeat those who have been part of this globalist totalitarian world order.

I am not going to name a names, as the videos, linked below, begins doing that for me. Many of us, who tried to warn about this were subjected to censorship . A few were arrested and jailed. Most of us are still censored for holding unpopular opinions and political positions.

I observe my own trauma has been minimal. A few banned books, a few places where my ideas are suppressed, a few friends and family members hurt by propaganda. Together these demonstrate that the damage to my own family has been measurable but manageable.

Although I spent years studying how propaganda and totalitarianism are brought about by ordinary citizens, I could never have imagined that the entire world, including America, would fall victim.

This happened across the world, including America, with USAID functioning as a brainwashing or propaganda agency, one which sees that information dissemination is heavily censored.

This propaganda organization has provoked online hatred and anger, has targeted our most vulnerable ones successfully, and has permanently damaged families and communities.

The authors I studied as a teenager may help - experts such as Hannah Arendt, Robert Jay Lifton, and Alexander Solzhenitsyn. History such as The Making of the Atomic Bomb, and The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich, may help deepen the intellectual understanding that tyranny may happen anywhere and must always be guarded against.

“In an ever-changing, incomprehensible world the masses had reached the point where they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think that everything was possible and that nothing was true. ... Mass propaganda discovered that its audience was ready at all times to believe the worst, no matter how absurd, and did not particularly object to being deceived because it held every statement to be a lie anyhow. The totalitarian mass leaders based their propaganda on the correct psychological assumption that, under such conditions, one could make people believe the most fantastic statements one day, and trust that if the next day they were given irrefutable proof of their falsehood, they would take refuge in cynicism; instead of deserting the leaders who had lied to them, they would protest that they had known all along that the statement was a lie and would admire the leaders for their superior tactical cleverness.”

― Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism

Here I provide a starter educational video program detailing how the misinformation/disinformation campaign continues to be carried out.

Although we experience anger and frustration over such events, we can also be thankful that responsible people are arranging for this material to come out now. Information dissemination is being carried out in stages, to avert the widespread panic which would otherwise happen.

Although we are all eager to have this part over, careful legal and regulatory and financial planning is required for bringing a successful close to this chapter.

Remember that individuals affected by this information management are under considerable stress, and for most it is not their fault. The never again part is best brought about through helping each individual process the trauma and heal

I am not an expert in overcoming trauma and will leave such work to professionals. I may note that propaganda is very effective, and we have had a front row seat at watching friends and family fall victim. I am giving lots of space to be gentle with those who are worst affected, and give them the necessary time & space.

As an individual I can set personal and family boundaries to help alleviate the situation, but each human being must heal themselves, even as they are supplied with psychological help.

As individuals we can observe the kind of trauma we have experienced, and heal ourselves with real actual true information and wisdom, including therapy, if necessary. The critical thing is that we directly come to understand what happened and why it happened.

To successfully heal from trauma we must face it and acknowledge that it happened. As we do this we name the emotions we experience, talk about them or write them down. Gradually we replace anger and frustration with compassion and insight, replace fear with courage.

I am closing this with a celebration of how the truth gets out even under intense suppression.

“In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations.”

― Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

Looking Forward To A Healed World

Compassionate Truth, Gentle Justice, Calming the Waters: Always the Most Important Tools.

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