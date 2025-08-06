If healing ourselves and our land begins with the soil it might be useful to know that the American land has been in degradation and subsequent ill health since the European Colonists stepped off the first boats.

I have made a habit of studying these first ancestors as they apparently represent my direct genetic history.

This is important - as when I hold them at a critical length - know that I am being critical of my own genetic ancestors - pieces of ourselves - whether we like it or not.

The dream of freedom from the hegemony of the elite 1% - has persisted as a dream across countless generations of our human history.

But across a preponderance of all lands had spread the hegemonic hierarchy - the traditional system that an “elite” 1% would rule over the remainder of the 99% “we the people”.

Among my direct ancestors were a whole spectrum of characters who supported this system - took advantage of it and became wealthy and powerful - and yet there were always certain individuals among them who took exception to this rule.

For the most part these “freedom fighters” were exterminated with extreme prejudice by this 1% - in a creative and bloody variety of ways - across the spectrum of human history.

The elitist 1% have never taken concepts of freedom and personal agency lightly - and have taken every opportunity to violently suppress such attitudes.

Today we experience a resurgence of freedom fighters - seemingly determined to overcome tyranny by the 1% - with the 1% just as determined to resist these attempts.

Along with human transcendence - the 1% elite took a decidedly unhealthy view towards fellow species - insisting on relegating them to the purposes of the top 1% of humanity.

Efforts to accomplish re-wilding of traumatized land and ecosystems is seen everywhere across the planet today.

From Bison to Beavers - Broken Land and Ecosystems Respond

Bison restore soil health and build new healthy ecosystems:

Beavers restore broken desert lands and dying ecosystems:

The re-wilding with Bison and other wild species is a way of healing not only the land - but traumatized wounded psyches.

Cultural healing can be expected to work in synergy with individual healing.

Eurocentric colonists had an astonishingly different concept of the art of living - than the Native Americans - not patient with any form of natural living.

The Eurocentric Colonists were not fans of wild territory but favored tight defensive communities and permanent communities with decidedly antagonistic attitudes toward wild creatures.

They could not even deal with their own Dark Triad culture - but fell victim to the same dark triad psychopathic culture they left Europe for - especially in the Northern colonies where society fell prey to the Salem Witch Trials.

The European Colonists were all rather uptight & disgruntled survivors of European Hegemony - and not an exaggeration to note they were highly illegal immigrant refugees from a very sick Europe.

With European cities having become dirty and degraded places where one was far more likely to catch the plague than to live a healthy and contented life.

Even the great Shakespeare’s children and grandchildren were to emigrate to the Americas and many among the former elite movers and shakers of the European continent.

London was then - and still is - the center of a financial hydra which helps protect the elitist 1% from further scrutiny.

In the time of 17th century European immigration - the East India Company was the employer of the so called Puritans and leaders of the colonial expansionism.

Many Colonists were both subjects of the King - and corporate representatives of the East India Company.

The East India Company did not stop at the Americas but expanded into colonizing China and India - colonizing being a polite word for invasion.

If it was religious freedom they were seeking - it was in a very strange way of holding themselves above what they expected of other peoples.

One did not get into the leaky dark and dangerous ships of the time to cross the Atlantic unless one was plenty desperate.

Many early European immigrants did not make the journey alive.

However, between the earliest colonists from Spain - including many extremely warlike men who detested the Native Americans - torturing them with gleeful abandon - and the more Northern European settlers - the outlook for the American land was quite grim.

And although the European immigrants were decidedly independent minded - establishing Colonial independence from Britain in the 18th century - they failed to break rank with European Cultural Hegemony of the time.

It has not been until quite recently with Trump 2.0 that we have seriously begun again to face our human frailties and misconceptions as a civilization - wishing to break free of our Eurocentric hegemonic past.

Cultures and civilizations experience huge resistance to change - and a massive lag time between the inception of great ideas - and the implementation of such ideas.

Thus, we might expect that the enthusiasm for re-wilding our damaged and broken lands will experience such a lag time.

But the desire to bring back our wild lands lies dormant in our hearts and minds.

When we do set out to re-wild our lands - the restoration of wild animals such as Bison - as keystone species - will lead the way toward an enthusiasm for native species and more comprehensive and holistic understanding of the value they contribute to our human lives.

ORIGINAL PHOTOGRAPHY AND ARTWORK - KW NORTON - COPYRIGHT 2025

