ORIGINAL, PROUD AMERICAN TRADITION, AS UNIVERSITIES, DEFILED & DESTROYED

Many of us as Americans uphold the values and traditions of our founding ancestors whether we actually descend from the early founders or not.

What the founders devised is a government which holds all governments as necessary evils, governments potentially being the very institutions which will be most likely to take illegitimate power.

Some of the most interesting founders of America were those European immigrants who loved the American experience for what it could accomplish in terms of freedom of both religion and education.

Our earliest American Universities were meant as to merge & to explore both the spiritual and educational aspects of being an American.

Many of our ancestors were individuals who both founded and who funded institutions such as Yale and Harvard.

Descendants of generations to come would become the professors, clergyman and the political class of what would become the American Revolutionary founding fathers.

These were proud and successful, and revolutionary, institutions which, no less than the political revolutionaries, served to form this quintessentially proud and free America.

These institutions were dedicated to the Great Ideas of the European Enlightenment, and students read and argued endlessly for their personal and national freedom, from both a political and spiritual perspective.

THE GREAT IDEA WHICH IS THIS AMERICA

For This America, political and religious philosophy became interdependent, inextricably intertwined into the very fabric of the nation.

This Idea of American set the hearts and minds of educators, clergymen, and politicians on fire.

Especially those who would together build the great ideas of the European Enlightenment into the quintessentially American ideas we recognize today.

Thus it is with considerable sadness we observe the ideological capture of our most sacred American institutions.

The great universities of America captured by the most unintelligent form of ideological capture imaginable - socialism.

Especially poignant, when we consider that anti-communist ideology was an ostensible driving force behind the great opportunistic wars of American foreign conquest.

Now, a segment of the political elite in America, along with their supporters, have fallen victim to some oxymoronic rhetoric and ideological capture called “Democratic Socialism”.

The universities became a hotbed of this Democratic socialism, breeding grounds to spread the feverish lie that one could became a respectable revolutionary by throwing one’s life and one’s nation to the proverbial rats.

Can we build our universities back into those admirable institutions our ancestors once imagined, built and funded?

An unqualified yes, is the answer.

They will be built back into those quintessential American institutions of higher learning, optimized by that interdependence which blends the spiritual, the philosophical, and the geopolitical into one firm foundation upon which to build a nation.

America, her people, and her institutions, and her great cities, will be raised once again into the realm where the dreams of all humanity for countless generations have existed.

Institutions, people, and a sovereign nation, having been created by all of the Revolutionary Founders who rebelled against 17th and 18th century tyranny, will rise again.

Today, the modern tyranny we face is far more entrenched and is bolstered by the existence of techno-feudalism and by the diabolical twins of technological surveillance and of technological censorship.

America was built upon great geopolitical artistry which optimized the finding of common ground among diverse groups of human beings.

The founders were a very diverse group of individuals who agreed about almost nothing, other than that government was a necessary evil - a force to be reined in and prevented from overstepping the bounds of political power.

THIS GREAT IDEA OF AMERICA

There is an America which cannot be circumscribed as a simply geographical location, and This America exists existentially as a Great Idea.

Right now this Great Idea of America is under broad attack, as Europe wrestles with what might be described as globalist tyranny, and attacks the concepts of “peace thru strength” and of “national sovereignty”.

Citizens of Europe grow increasingly frustrated as these EU leaders depend more and more on censorship and other elements of tyranny.

Paradoxically, the more the EU attacks This Idea of America, the more frustrated and the more determined the world population becomes to build their own sovereign nation based upon this Idea of America.

As British immigrant Thomas Paine once wrote this idea of America is not exclusively American whatsoever.

This Idea of America represents the dream of overcoming the tyranny of governance everywhere.

We will successfully overcome this modern tyranny, as we have on previous occasions, and will restore sovereign nation status to the world.

MAKING AMERICA GREAT IS ALSO ABOUT MAKING THE WORLD GREAT AGAIN

Australia, and many other formerly sovereign nations, also suffer under this particular modern brand of globalist EU tyranny.

As if this loss of national sovereignty were not enough, we must process the deeds if the darkly diabolical intelligence agent, Jeffrey Epstein, as explained below, via the X platform.

This Idea of America had been sheltered like a winking, gleaming, hot coal in the human heart over countless generations and across all of this world.

The small glowing coal now bursts into a steady flame, fed by the kindling of rampant tyranny.

So far, in our development of human thought and governance, this Great Idea of America is that sovereign idea, which, so far at least, may serve to defend against ever present tyranny.

We have been looking for America for a long while now, time to find her, to stand as the beacon of liberty against tyranny.

