KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Nayland Kust's avatar
Peter Nayland Kust
3m

The “Greatest Ever Civilization” will come only when the Son of God returns.

Until then assume the trajectory is towards Prison Planet Earth.

Man cannot perfect Man. Only God can do that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture