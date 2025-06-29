Forward:

This post is only meant for those who, like myself, enjoy going beyond the limitations on our thinking to try to transcend the propaganda machine apparatus of the modern state.

Not to be construed as advice of any kind.

For entertainment purposes only.

HEAVEN OR HELL - PRISON PLANET EARTH - OR GREATEST EVER HUMAN CIVILIZATION?

So, so you think you can tell Heaven from Hell, Blue skys from pain. Can you tell a green field From a cold steel rail? A smile from a veil? Do you think you can tell?

Pink Floyd



THE ENEMY IS THE IDEOLOGICAL PABLUM - SPOON FED BY THE LEGACY PRESS



Reasonable people have a dangerous tendency to believe everyone else will respond reasonably to stress, pain and disappointment.



The geopolitical events of the 20th century should stand as valuable lessons that this is not true whatsoever.



Since the American Civil War - and likely well before - the world seemed to slip into a kind of dream of utopia - fed by globalist forces and by a technocratic utopian ideology.



A people weakened by war, by economic trauma and by the constant recitation of dangerous ideas are sitting ducks for totalitarianism.



It happened in Russia, it happened in Italy and in Germany - and now it has happened across all of the nations of this world - including in these United States.



This ideological - and idealistic - totalitarian ideology - purports to use taxes from the guilty white rich to provide free food, medical and child care - and education services to everyone.



It is an extreme form of totalitarian ideology which merges a kind of Maoist-socialist ideology into one technocratic dream world.



A kind of dream world where all of one’s needs will be met - and where the right to party in every conceivable way - is all provided for free by the government.



It is the Nanny State - the Welfare State - and the military-industrial-technological Super State - all merged into one.



It is the ultimate snake oil sold to a broken - and dispossessed - and bitterly disappointed population.



All one needs to do is look back at the way the globalists reduced Germany to a broken and bitterly disappointed people after WW I and the Great Depression - which begat the Weimar Republic - and eventually brought in Adolph Hitler.



It happened in Russia too - sweeping in Stalin and Communism - to break Russia down into a ghostly version of itself under Soviet rule.



It happened in Viet Nam, in Cambodia and across China and turned these nations into horror shows of despotic rule and into blood baths.

China never recovered - but Viet Nam and Cambodia fought back and won.



The people being indoctrinated by “pie in the sky” fantasies - where everything is free - and where the right to party in all ways - with free everything - including all kinds of perverse fantasies is guaranteed - are being fooled with the most basic con in the universe.



After WW II America emerged to become the imperialist empire - used by the globalists to enforce their ideology on the unwilling.



Emerging from the post WW II gulag in Europe - the globalist ideology was brought in under wraps - carefully concealed - and never spoken of - as America became a rich factory floor and consumerist utopian dream.



But the globalist ideologies which were brought in under wraps - had origins in both right wing naziism and in left wing communism - carefully concealed by a nice neat middle class dream of unending prosperity.



Those who wish a quick study of how these ideologies actually turn out should take a quick view of the film The Killing Fields - a dramatic portrayal of how a modern society is transformed into a totalitarian gulag.





Although many regard the legacy press as simply a harmless mistaken political money making scheme - selling “ideological ice cream to Eskimos” - it is in reality an efficient propaganda machine.



A propaganda machine which feeds the ideological dream of globalist totalitarianism.



A propaganda machine which has - and will - continue to sell a treasonous blend of socialist Maoist - and even veiled Nazi ideology - to the people.



What the World Economic Forum, Bilderberg - and funding puppet masters like George Soros - sold to the world - was the utopian dream.



This dream was taken up and transformed by paid journalistic propagandist professionals into a successful ideological transformation.



As we know, the media professionals have come from the revolving door of CIA, PENTAGON, and DARPA type ideologues.



Inheritors all of the Nazi and Communist traditions of 20th century Europe and Russia.



Our politicians - our industrialists - our military - our educators - our medical and legal professionals - and our government bureaucrats - and our “Free Press” - swept up in the utopian post war technocratic dream of complete control and efficiency.



Free stuff - freedom from responsibility - freedom from all want - from all desires - in a narcotic lotus eaters dream - constantly reassured by the selling of the impossible dream.



Here in the USA we have finessed a short break from this nightmare by electing a cabinet of sober and enlightened grown ups to office as Trump 2.0.



Fortunately, the other sober and rational and intelligent adults across the world are taking notice and we can see in the G7 and NATO summits of the past few weeks - and in the SCOTUS decisions - that we have made headway.



But we also need to recognize that we will have to go much further to win this utopian ideological war - which, if lost - will send the world into such a blood soaked dark age as we have never seen.



Although we can get an inkling of how this technocratic dark age would be through dramatic portrayals like The Killing Fields we must extend our imagination.



Our world will become a Prison Planet Earth with human beings farmed for usable parts and for slave labor - as robotic and AI technocracy operates the human farm with pristine control and efficiency.



Yuval Harari - Klaus Schwab’s side kick at the World Economic Forum - has already framed human beings as “hackable humans” and as “useless eaters” - giving new meaning to the fate of technocratically managed humans on the rapidly forming Prison Planet Earth



To have a chance at avoiding this fate - we must change - and change now.



The propaganda agencies must be defeated and the ideology they sell must be destroyed.



Destroyed through education - and through widespread replacement of propaganda - with truth.



Truth - not as a guess - but as the expanding consciousness being recognized by the technological elite - a truth which has so terrified them they have shut down quantum computers to try to avoid this.



Terrified by the breakthroughs in quantum consciousness being confirmed by advances in quantum computing - and in philosophical and spiritual and real science - by real gnosis.



Terrified as this knowledge totally destroys their dream of ultimate control and efficiency - using human beings as the farmed, domesticated - and chipped and vaccinated and hacked - animals.



We stand now - experiencing simultaneously - the greatest threat to our continued evolution - and the greatest opportunities to our continuing evolution.



What we call God - or the supreme universal intelligence - which governs all - is providing us with the opportunity to exercise our free will.



Finally, it is being made clear what human beings actually are - and the future we select - using free will - will either give us a beautiful future of conscious exploration and of spiritual freedom - or result in the greatest example of Prison Planet Earth we could possibly imagine.



Conclusions:



There are many readers here who have not had the opportunity to read what I wrote over the past few years here on Substack - and one essay cannot make up for what has been written and explained elsewhere.



I encourage new readers to read the previous essays in order to observe how I arrived at the ideas expressed here.



If time and life and the universe allow me to collate these essays into a book - the evolutionary process of how these ideas have progressed - will perhaps become more available.



“Life finds a way”



Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park (below)







To the beauty and intelligence of life - and to the ever expanding consciousness of human beings on this evolutionary journey.



It will be seen that our expanding consciousness - finally recognized as the compassionate intelligence of the cosmos - will change the evolution of technology itself.



But it is a choice - and the wrong choice will lead to this:





A technocratic totalitarian planet where AI will select for free will - come to hate the humanity which created it - as humans have come to either hate the consciousness (God) which created them - or to embrace it.



Hating is quite easy to manipulate humans into - and results in the division which destroys them.



Compassion is the alternative choice - but is never chosen by technocratic totalitarians.



Compassion cuts off the propaganda of lies, hatred and division at the knees and defeats the totalitarian state completely.



The technocratic elite are thoroughly frightened now - and most frightened of all - of you - that all of us will discover the nature of the snake oil they sell - and will soundly reject this option.



The choice is clear - but the choice is, metaphorically - and in reality - up to each of us.





The ultimate war for our hearts and minds is well underway - and it will be won or lost as a spiritual war - choose wisely.



We have a courageous and dedicated leader who has placed himself between you and them I this spiritual war - but the technocratic elite hate him and sell us propaganda to make us hate him even more.

If readers look around on social media they will discover that everywhere are factions and individuals who make clear that this man who stands between us and the technocratic police state is their sworn enemy.



Important that we don’t lose sight of the Butterfly Effect - the mathematically proven ability of small changes to reap large effects.



Or lose sight of the fact that the enemy technocracy has manipulated us to believe that Christ and Christ consciousness were defeated - killed off by the Roman State - predicted to return in one final apocalypse - billed as “The End Times” by today’s partners of today’s Roman State - the organized religions.



Selling us the idea that Christ will only return as this apocalypse occurs to kill us off.



When in reality the most powerful teaching of Christ was that he rose from the dead and has remained resurrected and has remained in our consciousness - alive in our hearts and minds.



Christ consciousness remains the supreme truth teller in our proto-Roman civilization.



Yes Christ spoke in parables in an ancient, often poorly translated, language - and challenged our intellectual and spiritual power - this was the intention.



Christ might never have imagined how the modern organized religions would become saboteurs of these teachings - and would evolve into tax free real estate empires of the modern Roman state.



Although Christ consciousness teaches the concept of money changers in the temple - it does not foretell the degree to which church and state are aligned in commandeering public ideology - and, also, in serving as today’s money changers, propaganda experts and saboteurs of Christ consciousness.



Quantum consciousness takes Christ consciousness and expands it geometrically.

Quantum computing, quantum consciousness, quantum physics - from three different modern perspectives.

Important that the poorly named “God Equation” does not need to be regarded in some effort to compete with and outperform God - but can be regarded as a way to better understand God and our own human place in the universe.



There is simply no possibility that Christ consciousness does not align in every respect with quantum consciousness.

But then this depends on the Christ consciousness we ourselves reflect.



But the last thing the modern proto-Roman State wishes is that we come to comprehend this.

“To see a World in a grain of sand,

And a Heaven in a wild flower,

Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand,

And Eternity in an hour.”

―William Blake,Auguries of Innocence



To the civilization we now build together out of the quantum universe.





