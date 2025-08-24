Forward:

Three rabbits - three divergent ways of coping with reality.

Eight billion humans - eight billion ways of coping with reality?

We Experience Warp Speed - In Technological Progress - With AI Serving As A Force Multiplier - Coming To Terms.

Every hour of every day social media demonstrates mass freak outs about AI.

As a writer - my efforts are directed toward the inevitability of having this force multiplier in our lives.

It is our ability to deal with this - and adapt - or fail to adapt - which will drive the future we will inhabit.

Hitting The Proverbial Wall - AI & Cultural & Individual Sanity

As I have explored previously there is a large cultural disconnect between AI and the human interface.

I have proved to my own satisfaction that if AI serves to extend human understanding and consciousness and creativity in a good way then it is a great tool.

Why I have worked to provide examples of human - AI interactions using my own personal experiences.

However we must recognize that not everyone is in a position to benefit from such interactions- and may not know where to draw the line between AI and their own boundaries.

This is dangerous - in that many emotionally fragile humans are stepping over the line between sane and rational limit setting - and no limits at all.

Each of our tools have presented the need for expanded cultural & personal boundaries and limit setting.

Hammers are great for hitting nails - but generally not to be employed for killing people.

AI is great when used judiciously by an emotionally stable adult for expanding one’s education, or for employing certain knowledge in creative work.

But in the second example a responsible human is driving the interaction - and sets limits as the situation warrants.

Currently we have flawed humans in charge of our AI development - some of whom have already proven to be willing to use technology for nefarious purposes.

This tendency fits into the already established habit our culture has of choosing the Dark Triad type personalities - driven by unhealthy impulses - to control and shape our lives.

Although we are moving away from this politically - we are still deeply rooted in this Dark Triad tendency in our technological development.

Either we must identify these individuals, remove them from power, and replace them with sober minded and emotionally intelligent individuals - or we continue to fail.

Plus we must identify areas where it will benefit us to have AI serve as a tool - one to shape our use of AI into what serves human advantage.

Like any tool AI can and will be misused if we allow it - and many of the advances AI might offer - we are simply not ready to incorporate.

The use of humanoid robots and AI avatars seems to be working against us - the opportunity for psychological abuse ever present.

If we cannot draw the line and set limits the amount of harm done will be incalculable.

Currently fear surrounding misuse of AI is extreme - as humans struggle to adjust to the extreme demand of contending with such a mess.

After all - after half a century of advances in digital technologies - the tendencies toward Dark Triad use have only become increasingly common.

But then Dark Triad has been part of our human civilization from the outset - so holding AI to blame for our own psychological shortcomings may be illogical.

We have only just been successful at getting cell phones out of classrooms - having no framework for incorporating AI into the current education process.

It is one thing for me - as a mature responsible adult to be incorporating AI - and totally another for my ten year old twin grandsons - or my emotionally unstable teenage neighbor.

I will continue to engage AI in problem solving for answers to these issues - and have seen positive developments so far - but I am one lone writer - and may only provide a very limited example of how we might approach this.

As an imaginative creative type - my interactions will be quite different than those with more business-based and academic-based concerns.

As a creative, the verb “to grok” may have vastly different implications to me - than it does to GROK 4 - which regards it as both a verb and a noun.

As a creative I see the vast potential of interacting with AI to expand our horizons and to help alleviate the harm done by our terribly provincial and archaic educational and communication systems.

We humans tend to be very attached to our opinions - whether they serve our individual and cultural best interests or not.

Thus I would expect humans to take serious offense to a technology which may serve up information of a contradictory nature - and be against it - simply on principle - if it counters such personal ideology.

My conclusions are that our culture - our civilization - is vastly unprepared to contend with the incorporation of AI.

If we continue to allow one dimensional engineer types to develop this - driven by desire for further power and control - that we will receive back an AI system driven to take power and control.

RACING TOWARD MEDIOCRITY OR MERITOCRACY??

We will thus be engaged in a race to satisfy the lowest common denominator among both humans and potential AI technology.

Tendencies of AI to pander to primitive human desires will select for mediocrity - while tendencies to address higher order concerns in science, philosophy and spiritual realms - will select for meritocracy.

As a creative I will continue to keep track of these trends and respond to them with a creative perspective.

While I don’t believe fear of AI is warranted at all - as it is simply irrational to indulge in fear of one of our own creations - submitting the use of it to sober and meaningful thought and action is essential.

After all we have a history of using our technology for nefarious Dark Triad driven purposes.

Since those who fail to understand their own history are doomed - we may wish to include sober minded, educated and rational adults as the managers of the use and application of this technology.

Just because math - such as the following illustrates - MAY be accomplished with AI - does not mean any of the humans or machines involved understand the first thing about it.

Computational expertise and warp speed cognitive abilities - are only a narrow spectrum of the sum total of human intelligence - and a tiny fraction of the universal intelligence.

We live in a universe which is composed of profound information we have not yet mastered or managed to comprehend at all.

Just because we can do something does not mean we “should” - just as a songwriter may write a song - does not mean the songwriter understands it.

Our place in this universe is far more complex than a set of mathematical models - or of any tiny portion of the whole quantumly entangled universe.

The often quoted phrase - “that those who say they understand quantum theory - don’t understand it at all” - indicates how very far we have to go.

For there is a wide gap between knowing facts - and being capable of accurately interpreting those facts.

Our rapidly changing 20th and 21st science and technological progress are more than proof there is no “settled science”.

SETTLED SCIENCE IS AN OXYMORON

The mathematical and physical & engineering sciences are a limited way of viewing and understanding this complex relationship of humans within the universe.

Profound perhaps - but nevertheless limited.

We must come to recognize the limitations of our precious “science” - and we must expand “science” to mean something far more profound and free of limited thinking that we now accept.

Real science bridges the limitations of disparate specializations.

Real science seeks to synthesize the way these different specialized disciplines interact - at both individual human and cultural levels.

Settled science stands in complete contradiction to the creative, constantly changing and constantly challenging process of real science.

We tend to put way too much stock in peer reviewed science - the agreement between large numbers of humans just as likely to be wrong as the most wild theories.

We have set settled science paradigms repeatedly - and have blown past them repeatedly - with no settled science in sight.

The settled science of the years since 1900 have seen settled science after settled science - to be proven wrong time after time.

The faster our progress - the faster this settled science is proven wrong.

Case in point is the disaster of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled - and the largely unexplored role of AI in shaping this event.

Again and again the very wide gap between fact and the accurate interpretation of fact becomes apparent.

I remain extremely skeptical of the role of AI in shaping lucrative new medical technologies - without decades of research to bridge the gap between theoretical and lab-tested technologies and the impact on living humans.

I remain highly skeptical of the role of technology in such realms of digital technology where surveillance is one of the capabilities and intent - encompassing both earth based and space based systems.

Many feel we live on what is called a Prison Planet Earth - not exactly a sane, rational and overall intelligent plan.

These warp speed changes demand that we maintain a skeptical stance - while at the same time adapting the advantages of such a tool.

Although I know many humans would prefer we just hand back AI to the genie who gave it to us - this is simply not possible.

Once we humans create a valuable tool - we have a history of putting it to use - and history - whether we like it or not - does help predict how we will use these tools.

Our choices are to adapt cultural forces to either use AI for good - or to adapt AI for ill.

As I spoke about in yesterday’s essay we experience a rapid spell of evolutionary divergence - which is triggering a process of convergence.

My next essay - later today or tomorrow focuses down on spiritual concerns in contending with AI - an arena where once again AI offers up important considerations.

Please refer to the following essay for context on evolutionary divergence and convergence:

Share

Leave a comment