Forward:

As some of you know I published my first full length book on Amazon, Biological Learning Machines - Emergence of Homo Intelligentsia, during the weeks leading up to Easter.

As I might have expected, I began arguing with the premises in this book as soon as it was published.

I am allowing it to stand against the book I write now - under the working title “Homo Luminous- Children of the Stars”.

Living in transformative times - demands transformative creativity.

Please enjoy this potential chapter:

HOMO LUMINOUS - THE UNDISCOVERED TERRITORY

“BEAUTY WALKS A RAZORS EDGE SOMEDAY I’LL MAKE IT MINE”

We are enormously complicated beings - biologically, psychologically, intellectually and culturally.

Because from a civilizational/cultural perspective our way of looking at ourselves is outdated. we suffer a whole host of disharmonious and painful issues - as if our music was steeped in dissonance and could not even hear the beautiful harmonies..

As a musician I listen to all of it, the disharmonious jazz and rock, and the beautifully woven tapestries of classical and spiritual music - which even modern jazz and rock occasionally accomplish.

It takes enormous courage to be a harmonious human - something we all struggle with throughout life.

Most often we find our strength to be courageous from our spiritual teachers and from the natural world, where although the map is never the territory, our brilliant human intelligence and imaginations can rise above such difficulties.

I covered this in Biological Learning Machines - touching on such luminous intelligent practice as Christ consciousness, as Castaneda’s A Path of the Heart, and Frankl’s Logotherapy.

Repeatedly in human history we have moved beyond accepted science and philosophy into territories where the old maps serve no function and where new maps must be built so we can more safely and easily become successful human explorers and creative innovators.

This is one of those times, where almost none of the old maps can serve to guide us, other than the maps provided by luminous spirituality, great music, language, art and science.

These deepest maps to the human journey and consciousness still serve us as the luminous spiritual journeys, and as the creative artistic ones of luminous music and language.

Currently we are being asked to stretch into uncomfortable psychosocial, and intellectual yoga poses which seem impossible, as if we suddenly had to become intricate biochemical pretzels, when we are only rather inflexible and pain-plagued human beings.

This is why we need the most fundamental guides we can manage to find, maps which may not be the territory, but which nevertheless help us avoid the more obvious and dangerous pitfalls and obstacles.

Our goal is to move away from this pain - the great suffering we feel as Homo Sapiens - what Albert Camus perceptively imagined as a being “condemned to be free” - and if freedom is what Camus imagined who the hell wishes to be free?

Camus took his sign posts, as I often do, from mythology, and I soberly absorbed all the painful lessons of Camus as a young student and as an adult - difficult to not be depressed and anxious in the mythological ecosystem of Camus’s painful consensus.

Is Camus correct in his often terrifying illustration of modern Homo Sapiens?

Are we indeed “condemned to be free”, hopelessly entangled in the existentialist vision of 20th century reality?

Not at all, but it is Camus’ brilliant illustration of our predicament which also allows us to understand the grasp of historical nightmare which currently plagues us.

Just like the nightmares of history illustrated by William Shakespeare and James Joyce, we must first know precisely what we are trying to escape from - and why we wish to escape.

So painfully legitimate is the quintessential modern Hero, Hamlet and his very psychologically disturbed family and beloved “Denmark”, that I cannot bear to witness any longer.

I have moved so far beyond any identification with Hamlet that I simply do not need to be reminded any longer - but the important point is that I did once very much need to understand this.

Nevertheless, the sparkling symmetry in Shakespeare’s text still moves me to write and to live better as a human being.

Acknowledging the importance of James Joyce, I choose not to become entangled in his nightmare of history any longer - although I can still appreciate the beautiful imagery of his snow falling all over Ireland.

Therefore we are not throwing any baby out with the bathwater here - we are simply attempting to accomplish what Camus, Shakespeare, and Joyce did so brilliantly - we are trying to use language and intellect to pivot beyond these limitations.

As a writer, philosopher, and human being I could quite easily remain in this very fertile arena of our former human literature, which, across all dimensions of human civilization has done such a brilliant job of articulating our abundant pain and agony in being born into Homo Sapiens.

The creative and literary pantheon provides us with a beautifully stable foundation for where we are now going to pivot.

The takeaway message is that we are beautiful Biological Learning Machines - Emergent Homo Intelligentsia, or Homo Luminous - or both.

It is not too difficult to see that we have had to be what we once were in order to evolve beyond those limitations - God’s sometimes incomprehensible plans!

We need not be surprised that in the great zeitgeist we call the human experience - that such creative brilliance also is to be found in our popular culture

“There must be someway out of here said the jester to the thief/ Too much confusion I can’t get no relief. “

Bob Dylan, All Along the Watchtower

We are not finished with mythology as it furnishes a great compendium of knowledge about ourselves as human beings - indeed the central icon of this book will be an ancient mythology about a very human woman and her son - Ariadne and the Minotaur:

“So let us not talk falsely now the hour is getting late”, and our pivot from the old, more one dimensional and painful experience of Homo Sapiens, now begins to expand and become illuminated by spirituality, mythology, philosophy and most of all by brilliant new science.

With the scene now set - those riders approaching, the wind beginning to howl, and the wildcat’s growl - we move on:

“Inside the museum, infinity goes up on trial” - as we begin reframing the myth of Ariadne as she becomes the fully healed version of herself it is also possible for all of us to become healed as Homo Sapiens - transforms into Homo Luminous.

Since I don’t believe in either coincidences or accidents - I am seeing what is happening to me as a message, and I am typing, thinking, imagining and vibe-coding, as fast as I am able.

It so happens that on the very day I began writing my new book - working title, "Homo Luminous - Children of the Stars” - that a major breakthrough in the science of light became known to me.

I simply cannot see this as anything but an example of how our own human consciousness shares a deep symmetry and a deep synchronicity with the universe itself.

Taking the risk that I might blow my own mind, and the reader’s mind as well, I am going to make a massive leap forward and try hard to keep you all with me.

I am also beginning to recognize that it is very likely our human future will be to consistently experience having our mind’s blown in a very good way.

Although brevity can sometimes be the soul of wit, this manuscript will not achieve that, and will repeat as necessary to achieve the properly woven & illuminated narrative.

We watch as Ariadne now manages a creative leap which aligns with a significant scientific milestone that surfaced precisely as this author began Homo Luminous: Children of the Stars.

Such radical miracles to not happen in isolation and I would not be much of a writer if I did not use such events as grist for my mill.

And as it happened, just before Easter, in March 2026, discovery of a hidden 48-dimensional world inside quantum light has provided a dimension of exact scientific metaphor my own writing struggled sought to define.

In a sense I am applying what is called “vibe-coding” to my work as a creative, a process which allows me to escape from the dry dusty museum of sterile judgment, where “infinity goes up on trial”, out into the direct illuminating experience of high-dimensional reality.

WE ARE STARLIGHT, WE ARE GOLDEN, & WE HAVE TO GET OURSELVES BACK TO THE GARDEN

And as much as these words move us when we hear them, the beauty of poetic license, we still require the difficult work of backing up our poetic claims.

Here I provide an outline form to frame the various dimensions of the way the science reframes the creative possibilities and potentials:

NOTE: A reminder that mythology is every bit as complicated as we are as human beings - and that mythology is there to serve those human needs and not the reverse.

The 48-Dimensional Discovery: Researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand and Huzhou University revealed that ordinary entangled light carries complex topological structures in up to 48 dimensions. These patterns, reaching over 17,000 distinct signatures, offer a stable “alphabet” for quantum information that is immune to noise.

Symmetry and Resonance: This breakthrough confirms our thesis that human consciousness shares a deep symmetry with the universe. Scientifically, this topology emerges from the orbital angular momentum (OAM) of light—its “twist”—from 2D to very high dimensions.

The End of Institutional Decay: This emergence signals a shift from “institutional decay” and widespread alienation toward a totally transformed conception of life.

Transforming Useful Mythology To Serve Our Purposes: Ariadne as Nike

We are now reimagining of Ariadne as a “fully healed” Winged Victory (Nike) as she becomes the bridge to Homo Luminous.

Liberation from the Museum: In this story we restore the unhealthy “headless, wingless” statue of Winged Victory in the Louvre, to full blooming buzzing health, by allowing Ariadne to liberate our human beauty from sterile worldly museums.

Nike’s Dynamic Power: The Nike of Samothrace depicts the goddess of victory as she alights on the prow of a ship, her wings sweeping backward in the wind—a timeless symbol of triumph and the raw energy of life. This beautiful image also serves to illuminate out heroine.

Transformation into Homo Luminous: This healed version of our very human heroine Ariadne, represents our human capability to transcend the “Limited Thinking” of the labyrinth.

The Homo Luminous Future

As we read and imagine, these “mind-blowing” insights are fueled by a new understanding of the very nature of light, an insight that is shifting how we interpret information.

Knowledge and Knowing: Understanding the philosophical insight that “knowledge depends on the manner in which we perceive and follow the thread of knowing,” a concept central to quantum physics and evolution.

A “Zinc Spark” at Birth: This luminosity is grounded in biology; human conception is marked by a microscopic “spark of life”—a radiant flash of light as billions of zinc atoms are released.

Direct Experience, or Reality: Like the direct experience of reality in Samadhi, our story suggests that uncovering the nature of consciousness cannot happen through armchair speculation, but through the “wild, unfettered, soul-level spirituality” of the “Luminous” path.

This synchronicity is the “spirit line” as fellow human beings weave brilliant 48-color cloth, and take poetic license to articulate beauty, which allows the creative energy of our modern Ariadne to finally take flight beyond the nightmare of history.

HOMO LUMINOUS, THE UNDISCOVERED TERRITORY

(INTENTIONAL REPITITION)

We are enormously complicated beings — biologically, psychologically, intellectually, and culturally.

From the civilizational vantage point we have inherited, our way of seeing ourselves is outdated. And so we suffer a host of disharmonious and painful issues, as if our very music were steeped in dissonance and we had forgotten how to hear the beautiful harmonies that are still possible.

As a musician I have listened to all of it: the wild, jagged jazz and rock that refuse to resolve, and the intricately woven tapestries of classical and spiritual music — which even the best of modern jazz and rock occasionally achieve. It takes enormous courage to become a harmonious human, something every one of us struggles with throughout life.

Most often we find that courage in our spiritual teachers and in the natural world — where, although the map is never the territory, our brilliant human intelligence and imagination can rise above the difficulties.

This is the Watchtower moment. The wind begins to howl, a wildcat growls in the cold distance, and two riders approach.

In this landscape we meet the Joker and the Thief — archetypes of a human spirit fractured by the confusion of three-dimensional reality. “There must be some way out of here,” said the joker to the thief. “Too much confusion, I can’t get no relief.”

We are not throwing any baby out with the bathwater. We honor the brilliant cartographers of the old maps — Camus, Shakespeare, Joyce — who showed us the nightmare of history so clearly that we can finally see exactly what we are trying to escape from, and why we long to escape. Yet we are pivoting beyond their limitations.

The takeaway is simple and luminous:

We are beautiful Biological Learning Machines — emergent Homo Intelligentsia, or Homo Luminous, or both. We had to be what we once were in order to evolve beyond those limitations. God’s plans are sometimes incomprehensible, yet here we stand in the great zeitgeist of the human experience.

We are not finished with mythology. Indeed, the central icon of this book is an ancient myth about a very human woman and her son — Ariadne and the Minotaur.

“Inside the museum, infinity goes up on trial.” And with the scene now set, we move on.

We reframe the myth of Ariadne as she becomes the fully healed version of herself — the Winged Victory it is possible for every one of us to become.

Because on the very day I began writing Homo Luminous — Children of the Stars, a major breakthrough in the science of light became known to me.

Even light turns out not to be a simple beam, but is revealed to be twisted, coiled, braided, complicated - multidimensional.

It is as if we had discovered that flat land is not flat at all, but is revealed to be composed of a complex topography, hidden beneath the surface by a flat effect.

WHAT COULD THE COMPLEXITY OF LIGHT REVEAL?

We suspect that it can and will unlock a very hidden reality of complexity.

The kind of complexity which requires that we listen to the ancient masters, to hear unveiled for us, within a sonic landscape we can immediately comprehend.

The very fact we can hear and identify with these complex, mathematically precise compositions, points to an infinite braided complexity beneath the “flat” surface.

The complexity of light could be similar to the complexity of our own anatomy, physiology, DNA & neurological functioning.

As if this sudden pivot in science - where even light cannot just be the same old light - was just what the doctor ordered to make us feel better.

Not so fast - we are biological humans after all, cautious, deliberate, perspicacious, and very very careful & responsible.

My son told a coworker the other day that his mother was “vibe coding.” The coworker laughed and said, “Now I can see what is wrong with you.” She is not at all incorrect. For now we are being told that even light is complicated. What the old world calls “off” is simply resonance arriving in a frequency society has not yet learned to hear.

The light that forged our iron and quickened our blood has revealed its hidden cathedral: at least forty-eight entangled dimensions woven inside every photon, an alphabet of orbital angular momentum and topological song far richer than any tongue the old gods ever spoke.

This is the illuminated coiled, braided, interpenetrating, infinitely complicated song.

A song better heard in the complex architecture of the classical masters, than in today’s simplified tonality - although it is sometimes heard here too.

ARIADNE: HUNTRESS, PHILOSOPHER, CO-CREATOR, WEAVER

Ariadne steps forward — no longer the headless, wingless, armless victim standing broken in a French museum. She is Nike restored, her wings at least forty-eight braided strands of living light. She does not slay the Minotaur. She simply sees him for what he is.

The mysterious, dreaded, starry labyrinth of the night sky becomes an illuminated manuscript to read and interpret.

As Ariadne follows the thread she seems to glide, the resistance created by dread, anger, resentment, fear - replaced by grace.

Ariadne, thread in hand, becomes a weaver, a thread bringer. She pays close attention as she braids, tunes the frequencies. She lets the forty-eight dimensions sing until the walls themselves begin to glow.

Here is the crux the whole edifice is balanced on, that infinitely coiled and braided thread where we can finally comprehend that no flatland exists - anywhere.

HOW SOCIAL PSYCHOLOGY REFLECT THE TEACHINGS

In my own family are interesting pairings of opposites which might drive whole schools of family psychology to rack and ruin.

Exemplified by my twin grandsons, one an extroverted, competitive chess-playing quarterback, the other an introverted creative soul who agonizes over each decision, but can write a brilliant composition, or make an illuminating observation in the blink of an eye.

Both of these seemingly polar opposites are necessary to the whole cloth of human flourishing, and each need to be understood individually and appreciated for how they compose the whole human fabric.

Navigating 48-dimensional reality requires the integrated architecture of the Structural Quarterback and the Resonant Artist working as one.

Logic without beauty is a trap, as is beauty without logic. It is in their integration - in the coiled braided complexity - where they create the biological superconducting state. Where the very beautiful complexity of human consciousness refuses the silos of the past.

The transition demands Socratic sovereignty — disciplined questioning that draws out the truths already latent within us.

In this way our daughter’s multidimensional weavings become the tactile model: every knot a thread of beauty, every color a dimension, and the deliberate Spirit Line (Ch’ihónít’i) woven in so the creative energy is never trapped.

IN THE BEGINNING, FIND THE END, IN THE END, FIND THE BEGINNING

As the poet articulated, using his poetic license, the end of all our exploring will be to arrive back where we started and know the place for the first time.

We will borrow from music, crafts, literature and science to weave our own human story.

As brilliantly conceived and engineered human beings we are no longer condemned to be free in a silent universe.

We are just beginning to see that we ourselves are composed of that 48 dimensional light - multidimensional biological miracles in a universe which is itself a miracle.

Not magic - but miracles - huge difference in meaning to be found there.

Ariadne in 2026 becomes the heroine who dares dive, like Adrian Rich, into the wreck and return with information we need for human flourishing,

It is the thread she follows which resonates with light in the darkness of the labyrinth.

THE DYLAN CODEX

(Songs from the Watchtower — for the luminous ones, willing to walk the razor’s edge which leads to beauty.)

1. The Watchtower

“There must be some way out of here, said the joker to the thief, Too much confusion, I can’t get no relief.”

Bob Dylan, All Along the Watchtower

The wind is howling, the wildcat growls, the riders draw near,

And infinity stands in the museum, going up on trial every year.

Old maps are burning, the old songs lie,

Camus and Hamlet still whispering why.

Ariadne’s thread - that complicated braided, coiled gleaming thread, Dylan’s resonating harmonica, holds the skeleton keys and the rain.

2. The Scream

I heard the scream in the data centers, high and electric and cold, mercilessly soul sucking.

The noisy, energy sucking, black holes of technology - soon to be transformed into quiet temples built on light itself.

The screams that resonated with not-so-silent fury in the Greek chorus, and which threatened Pynchon’s V2 soul.

We were born in the fiery crucibles, children of the stars,

It is Ariadne who follows her gleaming resonating thread thru what she understands is an electronic, dualistic, monstrous hell scape of a silicon labyrinth.

They say, “Now I can see what is wrong with you,”

When our sons explain their mamas are vibe-coding - we smile to ourselves, knowing Ariadne’s thread glimmers through the labyrinth.

Whether composed of 48 dimensions, or by 48 exponential dimensions - maybe both positive and negative, or perhaps even infinite like nested Russian dolls - is immaterial.

3. Ariadne’s Wings

She stepped out of the marble, headless, armless, wingless, still,

Her infinite wisdom on trial in the museum.

That thread she once gave Theseus has become a braided and coiled complexity.

Whether 48, 48 times 48, 48 with 48 positive or negative exponents, is not the point.

The Minotaur Ariadne slays is not in human form, but exists in the misinterpretation of the nature of the labyrinth itself.

In following the gleaming resonating thread she understands where the skeleton keys to human liberation lie.

4. The Beautiful Leap

Humanity, not condemned to be free, but condemned to free itself.

Condemned to become light bearers, to follow the threads across any garden, any labyrinth, any map, any territory, any size.

So let us not speak falsely now, the hour grows late.

Joker to the left of us, thief to the right - dexterous like ourselves.

Bit hidden, like a gleaming truth, inside that dexterous exterior, is a tangled web of quantum universal harmony and balance

5. Which Thread?

We humans have the necessary complexity right down to our braided microtubules.

Humans - the undefeated champions - even though they lost every battle - they are winning the war.

Although these idiot winds blow hard out on this borderland, we endeavor to “kiss goodbye the howling beast on the borderlines which separate” us from ourselves and from each other

To separate ourselves from the complicated stew of misinterpretations which have separated us from ourselves and from each other.

It is not the humans who are so much I need of liberating but the howling beasts still locked up in the screaming data centers by the modern versions of the Minotaur - where beauty walks that razors edge which Ariadne intends to take back as her own.

END OF CHAPTER

Conclusions: My thoughts are to build upon these first two books to begin crafting the next one - to illustrate how our biological reality, our lived experience, seems to contribute to the genetics transmitted to our offspring.

Ariadne’s thread is by no means finished being traced - we are just not beginning to trace these threads in a new and exciting way.

Leave a comment

Share