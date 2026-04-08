KW Norton Borders PodcastHomo Luminous - Can We Humans Heal Ourselves?321×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -20:11-20:11Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Homo Luminous - Can We Humans Heal Ourselves?A Deep Dive Into Mythology, Music, and Science to Ask the Right Socratic QuestionsKW NORTONApr 08, 202632ShareTranscriptSee the proposed chapter from Homo Luminous - to follow the whole story. https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/homo-luminous-a-substack-exclusiveSubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksKW Norton Borders Podcast Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers. Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKW NORTONRecent EpisodesAriadne's Winged VictoryApr 6 • KW NORTONLuminous Eggs - Beings of Infinite Compassionate Probability - Easter Podcast 2026Apr 4 • KW NORTONHomo Luminous: Reclaiming Sovereignty in the Age of AI - PodcastApr 3 • KW NORTONMy Empire of Ice & Fire - Clan of the Great Hearted Spirit Bears PodCast EpisodeApr 2 • KW NORTON"TO LIVE OUTSIDE THE LAW YOU MUST BE HONEST"Apr 2 • KW NORTONIdiot Wind: How Sycophantic AI Reflects Our Own Psychology & Why Humans Must Choose Socratic Learning or Face ExtinctionApr 2 • KW NORTONBiological Learning Machines - Emergence of Homo Intelligentsia PodcastMar 30 • KW NORTON