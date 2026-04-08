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KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders
KW Norton Borders Podcast
Homo Luminous - Can We Humans Heal Ourselves?
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Homo Luminous - Can We Humans Heal Ourselves?

A Deep Dive Into Mythology, Music, and Science to Ask the Right Socratic Questions
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
Apr 08, 2026

See the proposed chapter from Homo Luminous - to follow the whole story.

https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/homo-luminous-a-substack-exclusive

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