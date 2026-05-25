It seems I just published my book Biological Learning Machines - The Emergence of Homo Intelligentsia, followed by the short work on The Architecture of Light: A Synthesis of Quantum Optics, Genetic Geometry, and the Informational Field, and already everything I wrote has been superseded by rapidly changing information.

Which is why, overwhelmed myself by rapidly changing critical information, I am sharing the shifting nature of these subjects via my constellation of websites - perhaps best encountered via the web portal: https://homoluminous.us/geometry-of-everything

As a human being I am most definitely experiencing the challenges of this rapid leap in evolutionary capacity, and have outpaced my own ability to keep writing about it coherently.

I could keep publishing book after book, but the capacity we have today to work with our technological tools to more elegantly present such complexities, is where I am headed.

Such enormously complicated concepts are still well beyond our capacity to take in - and no use beating our heads against walls when the result would be enormously unpleasant.

As an ordinary Tennessee Grandmother, these years stretch all of my own personal boundaries - and demand efforts I never could have previously imagined.

The following audio outlines the details of how I got caught up in such outlandish circumstances - all because I asked a simple question which no one else appeared to be asking:

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It is literally an example of how we are all caught up in something which is guaranteed to blow our minds, if we are paying attention.

It has certainly blown my mind, has enormously expanded my own boundaries, and serves as an example of how we are evolving.

Once you have listened to my own story, I recommend you visit the websites and take one small part at a time, preferably viewing on a large monitor to see the full effects.

Recognizing, that by doing so, you are involved in the most incredible journey of all times - our own metamorphosis as we evolve from Homo Sapiens into Homo Luminous.

We are composed of light, we always were, and our own comprehension of such a journey is now unfolding in real time.

Old patterns of human life, such as living in a hierarchy where 99% of us have been ruled over by a 1% oligarchy, are breaking down.

As our technological evolution as tool builders has now expanded to include a tool to achieve the democratization of education.

See the whole constellation via:

https://homoluminous.us/

https://homoluminous.us/geometry-of-everything

https://homoluminous.us/feed-your-head

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