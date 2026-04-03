KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders
KW Norton Borders Podcast
Homo Luminous: Reclaiming Sovereignty in the Age of AI - Podcast
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-16:34

Homo Luminous: Reclaiming Sovereignty in the Age of AI - Podcast

Taking Back Our Human Sovereignty & Spiritual Power In the Age of Techno Feudalism
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KW NORTON
Apr 03, 2026

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