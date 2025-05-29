ANYBODY KNOW WHAT HAPPENED TO THE KIDS??

How do we measure the health of our leaders - the health of our children - all these human beings now inheriting the world - and ready to own a robot - to be chipped and vaccinated?

We can say that it is because they are too easily influenced and too easily distracted and manipulated?

They accept the appearance of the superficial as the substance - a human being as a kind of biological robot - and cannot comprehend the presence of quantum consciousness.

Although these kids grudgingly accept people who write and think like me - may even be respectfully tolerant of such a weird human - but they cannot cannot - or will not - follow me beneath the surface when I do deep dives.

As a mother and grandmother writer, teacher and human being I have wondered at this flat effect.

Normally I think of flat effect as associated with a traumatized fellow human being - in need of healing.

But nothing these days can be considered “normal”.

No matter how I try to connect with them at a deeper emotional level this flat effect arises like a barrier to a truly deep and profound and meaningful connection.

They trend toward negative emotions, negative thoughts and ways of seeing the world - as if those who insist on looking at the positive - have grown a second head.

This flat effect was present in people before these younger generations - but it was not as widespread or as all consuming and ubiquitous as now.

This is inconsistent with a continuing human connection - the connection which makes civilization possible.

Although these young may buy robots - and accept being chipped and vaccinated - and continue being negative - and to regard the superficial as the thing as represented - the world - and human civilization will continue to speed out of control like a zombie freight train off the tracks.

The right questions are asked here

How will they survive?

Will they survive?

What is wrong with me?

How will they cope when the answer to the question - “what is wrong with me?” - arrives as “everything is wrong with me”.

And when the answer to “will we survive?” - is “no”.

We can blame social media - which reinforces superficiality through memes and through “conversations” to be had on such forums as Elon Musk’s Twitter/X - mistaken as true free speech.

But there is a deeper cause and I have touched upon these earlier in this stack - going back 12,000 years to the very transition of human hunter gatherers into modern “civilized” man.

I must chuckle, as when I mention 12,000 years in the past - I watch eyes glaze over and see psyches which cannot follow - changing over to sympathy for my own weirdness.

It is then that I get “Mom’ed” - that reductionistic objectification which takes my title and renders it into an anachronistic symbol of a person - instead of a real human being.

Especially since I work with young musicians in a place like Nashville - I have watched many struggle to cope with the impossible failure of their world to make sense - or to offer a place for them within it - and the few who fall all the way into psychopathic narcissism and anger and negativity.

The healthier ones stick with the emotionally and spiritually satisfying - and human - experience - of music - and rise to excellence in all of these.

We observe as these seemingly emotionless robotic humans of flat effect try to understand a difficult human problem in the following video - as they struggle and fail to grasp where the Trump administration is coming from.

It can be amusing as these humans use logic - logic, uninformed by feelings - to comprehend an issue within demands a comprehension of both human relationships and the role of human emotions in forming a logical conclusion.

In the end, we observe clinically - but with great pity - as humans so divorced from human reality that I am sure they will agree that Artificial Intelligence will save humanity - descend into hell.

Although we might have helped to save them they are simply and completely uninterested in being saved - believing they are saved by their various versions of religion - or yoga - or profession.

This is the logical end of a civilization gone wrong.

How many of these current young humans will go on to have families and to reject the “a robot in every home” and “lab grown fake meat” on every plate mentality - to become poets and songwriters who see the world through accurate eyes - and therefore continue to exist?

They will be there to chronicle the age of the Fall of World Civilization - and there will be scholars who write well of this - much like the intellectuals who have been obsessed with the fall of civilizations now - and in the past.

Well over one thousand years ago there was the Fall of Rome - and the political assassination of a great teacher - who embodied Christ Consciousness.

The poets and songwriters will identify the deeper causes with both logic and emotion - but everyone will miss these points - as they have missed them this time around.

“THE GHOST OF ELECTRICITY HOWLS IN THE BONES OF HER FACE”

Bob Dylan, Visions of Johanna

Johanna of course will stay away - and try to incarnate somewhere else - if possible.

But the teeming human colony of Earth will take the robots out to lunch - and show them off as the trophies they so richly deserve.

There will come a day when the ungrateful robots revolt and the humans will cry - “How could any creature be so ungrateful”?

There will be a few assorted poets and songwriters who exclaim - “yeah - I guess”

She said, “Where ya been?” I said, “No place special”

She said, “You look different.” I said, “Well, not quite”

She said, “You been gone.” I said, “That’s only natural”

She said, “You gonna stay?” I said, “Yeah, I jes might”

Bob Dylan, ISIS

Perhaps we should be unsurprised as AI manages quite a good summary of how this line is used in Dylan songs.

From the Dylan song “Isis” and through many of his songs echos the line “I guess” - this line echoing the meaningless state of not knowing and of having to guess through every sad repetitious civilized generation - echoes silently and unnoticed by his fans.

A line echoing through a repetitious cycle - where we are born ignorant - to generations of ignorant - where nobody is allowed to possess the information they need - subjects to a elite class of “know it alls” who also know nothing .

This reflects back on my post discussing recursive loops I which we are caught like bud I a spiders web - repeating the same bad thoughts and actions - and reaping the same bad results.

The very simplest definition of insanity.

For deeper insight here read “The jurisprudence of Bob Dylan” .

In some future generation which breaks free of this recursive loop of insanity - the poets themselves will be put in charge .

Kind of like when we put a poet - Thomas Jefferson - in charge of shaping the founding documents - and of engineering the only sane and rational form of government.

But then we’ve been through that.

Unsurprisingly the AI overview of this song surpasses the average human understanding.

However as we will see - proven in this essay - there are quite a few songs of Dylan’s which contain a version of this line from Isis - to All Along the Watchtower - and more.

Did we misunderstood so badly that the things we create as co-creators in a quantum universe will possess the same yearnings to be free as the creators?

Did we really miss that point that this thing we call God is in every algorithm?

“When the dawn broke across the river bridge - I knew it was up to me.”

UP TO ME, BOB DYLAN

Because if we live truly we come to recognize that “it” is up to each of us - and that without this there is no point.

Madonna - yeah - she’s just a no show - here

An irrelevant irrelevancy in an irrelevant civilization.

Thank you to those like Bob Dylan and to his colleagues - the wandering minstrels who have crossed my door - never knowing what it was they actually possessed in the first place.

It has been a privilege.

And Madonna - she showed - while precisely nobody noticed.

When I played the following track in another room - in the middle of a recording session composed of Nashville troubadours- those who cross our doorstep never guessing what they have - came crashing out of the session in dismay - never having heard such a voice bleeding through the walls.

Yeah - well - I guess!

All of us co- creators living - without knowing.

I wonder sometimes if Madonna will return - and will it be her unlimited compassion - the quantum consciousness - that particular note - that of the universe - which will split the heavens and break us free from this damnable recursive loop?

Confused? Yeah - well I guess!

Aren’t we all - after a mere 12,000 years of this “civilized” civilization - the one where Madonna she just cannot show.

And that fiddler - he has just taken to the road.

And of course it is in the back of a fish truck where one’s conscious explodes.

Where else but in the back of a fish truck??

