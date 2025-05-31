KW Norton Borders

Sarah Catherine Worley's avatar
Sarah Catherine Worley
3h

Excellent. Thank you!

3h

Simply beautiful. ❤️

When I played the following track in another room - in the middle of a recording session composed of Nashville troubadours- those who cross our doorstep never guessing what they have - came crashing out of the session in dismay - never having heard such a voice bleeding through the walls.

