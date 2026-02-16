Forward:

This essay is rather long and might be best read after reading some of my previous essays.

It is my attempt at a deep dive behind some of the things we can address to personally accommodate to and better understand the dystopian times we happen to live in.

THE CIVILIZATIONAL HOUSE OF CARDS

A house of cards is toppling as freedom, Republicanism, and personal agency fall from favor.



As the very fabric of deceit begins to fail the veil of lies built up from ancient times is disintegrating.

American Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, came to call America a child of Europe this week as he tried to caution Europe about the behavior which threatens to break up the TransAtlantic family partnership.



It is deeply disturbing and shocking to see the philosophical and spiritual death of Europe, as evidenced by a stunning geopolitical disintegration.



Shocking, as it is always shocking, to see a whole nation state, a whole set of individuals fall prey to psychological and spiritual delusions - as a set of popular & agreed to lies, finally becomes revealed as lies.



In many ways this situation is comparable to a psychologically traumatized family, one in which the “family”, in this scenario a group of nations, cannot admit the trauma and thus does everything to protect themselves from exposure.



As children in families often do, America, as a “child” of Europe, seeks to to caution the parents about untoward and unhealthy behavior.



What happens however when a dash of ice water, a dose of reality, fails to cure delusional parents who have accepted and defended a set of lies?



We observe the Americans, trying to diplomatically and sensitively address these lies, while the Europeans steadfastly deny or accept such advice, and refuse to seriously acknowledge.



But the psychology involved is that the individuals in denial, rather than face their own trauma, blame the very forces and individuals who are telling the truth.



This fits into a psychosocial picture which designates those who tell the truth in a relationship as a scapegoat.



Whether of not a comparison to family relationships holds useful, an understanding of the role of America and the Trump 2.0 team, as designated scapegoat truth tellers on an international scale, may be a helpful tool.





After all we have plenty of hard evidence that it was Trump who was one of the primary individuals who made formal statements to the police about Epstein in 2006, only to have the authorities ultimately fail to take Epstein out of commission.



We also recognize that those who stand against Trump today are being revealed to be associated with Jeffrey Epstein and/or Sean P. Diddy Combs.



The degree to which these two sexual predators - Epstein and Combs are associated has not yet been fully exposed in the media.





We begin to recognize that the lies are so extreme, and so utterly absurd, that those who accepted the lies, cannot face the consequences of their own actions.



Lies, with consequences so overwhelmingly obvious, that the cold hard reality of admitting culpability and of facing the truth becomes the biggest threat, rather than the fact of the lies themselves?



Watching a set of paralysis set in, as the facts of one’s very life blood, one’s very philosophical and spiritual reason for being, becomes revealed to be a set of false assumptions?



As if the very traumatic shock of having to contemplate the source of one’s own self destruction and self sabotage is so great it induces a state of profound denial and paralysis,



The inconvenient fact is that the truth is coming to light, and that all will be exposed, despite efforts to suppress it, so these efforts to avoid it are futile in the long run.



It is also true that serial liars, have a certain ingrained psychological structure which prevents them from being capable of facing the truth, so caught up in believing the lies, the truth becomes a fiction.



I believe psychologists might call this deep denial - and might also expand upon the likely constellations of diagnoses.





Like it or not, this is the position in which we find our fellow humans who have mistakenly assumed the so called WOKE agenda was the correct philosophical, spiritual, and geopolitical path.



And like it or not approximately 80% of our fellow humans agreed to this set of principles, beliefs and erroneous assumptions.



Here are the elements which the WOKE enthusiastically agreed to:

- World leaders, certified by the WEF as stakeholder capitalists, are the best people to guide the world into the future, those who comprise the wisdom of the 1% elite against the foolishness of the 99%.



- Fundamentally agreeing with those like Yuval Harari, of WEF infamy, that humans are “hackable animals”, and therefore destined to become trans humanists so as to overcome these terrible human limitations.



- Those who agree that the COVID-19 pandemic was a real natural pandemic.



- That it was NOT an engineered pandemic, designed and carried out by WEF tyrants to take control and to force allegiance to globalist tyranny.



- That it was NOT a deliberately engineered psyop, complete with a toxic vaccine designed to “reduce the population” - a polite term for genocide.



- That it is true that such things as personal identity, including gender, are fluid and subject to whatever fiction we wish to believe.



- In other words that is men wish to be women, and women to become men, that it is perfectly acceptable to do so - physically, physiologically - even though such a thing is biologically and psychologically impossible.



- This is a preface to the concept that being a human being is deficient, and therefore necessarily subject to improvement through hooking oneself up to a machine - or that techno humanism is a desirable form of evolutionary biology.



- Agreement that human beings are not fundamentally connected to the Earth, and that, as if by magic, we can all become and interplanetary species.



- In other words, because life on earth might not work out as planned, that we can transform ourselves into a race of space aliens.





- And finally, the agreement that our personal identity as citizens of a sovereign nation is also up for grabs, that we will be better off if we accept globalization, and accept a geopolitical New World Order, run of course by WEF elites.





- And perhaps, most egregiously, we might be willing to look away from the fact that men like Jeffrey Epstein and Sean P. Diddy Holmes served as acceptable middle men for the fabric of the globalized New World Technocratic Order.

How could we expect this would NOT go to the root of our designated so called royal personages and elite 1%, the Jeffrey Epstein’s among us, and then correspond to the very lies we may be telling ourselves?



The Epstein’s and Diddy’s of this world provide a clue to a shadowed realm where humans hide from the very things which have hurt and traumatized them, so painful to face, that a life

of acting out in unhealthy ways if preferable to facing the truth and becoming healed.



THE LURE OF MAGICAL THINKING TO AVOID FACING THE TRUTH



After all, if personal identity, and national, and even planetary identities, are malleable then we can simply make up reality as we go along and live happily ever after as technocratic citizens of the New World Socialists Interplanetary Order.



It goes deeper than this however, and if I listed all the ways in which the WOKE have distorted reality and have been willing to engage in lies, this essay would fall apart of its own volition.



The fact is that the pandemic was engineered, that it was a successful campaign to take control of public opinion, demonstrating how enslaved and easily manipulated human beings are.



And since we are so very easily manipulated and controlled, perhaps we deserve to be taken over by a technocratic elite, an elite who can manage our affairs so much better.



This of course runs counter to our basic human nature, and demonstrates only that we are both poorly educated and indoctrinated by the lies of a totalitarian agenda.



It also proves a both highly destabilizing and potentially liberating thought, that perhaps we have been mistaken as a whole species, and therefore subject to that rule which evolution applies to a maladaptive species, and that is extinction.



If we have been mistaken and misguided and misinformed, then by what, precisely?



And if this could be the case why is everyone not talking about it?



Because it is the very ground rules upon which our civilizations have been founded which have been wrong.

One must be taken aback, as a human within our civilization, to see the British leaders completely reject their Christian roots and take on the religion of Islam and Jihadism so easily.





It makes me immediately concerned that the hypocrisy we noted across European governments, inconsistent in regards to Christian practice, may have been a root systemic problem.



Civilization based upon a massive bureaucracy of government by a designated 1% elite, an elite to which we give the power of deciding for us what is best for us, even in the face of knowing this is a lie.



Ground rules gone so wrong they created a culture which counters the best path toward human evolution and human flourishing.



Ground rules so wrong they led to this very moment of weakness, when we must accept the truth in able to be capable of moving forward.



There are many indicators in our history, our mythology, and in our literature and art, which point to this fundamental error, but we have been quite good at ignoring these clues.



One of our greatest literary figures dedicated his whole career to pointing out the sort of blindness we seem to prefer, the kind of fantasy we seem to prefer to the truth.



This of course would be William Shakespeare, who skillfully created those quintessentially modern characters, such wounded souls as Hamlet and a King Lear, who simultaneously celebrated and suffered from the kind of blindness we are speaking of.



Shakespeare provides a psychological study of what ails the modern human, a kind of schizophrenia, one which cannot admit either the existence of fundamental truths, or the existence of the lies which disguise them.



Such is our dilemma now, to both face the existence of fundamentally necessary truths of being human, and to simultaneously face the reality that we have lied to ourselves in order to avoid facing these truths.



What are our options when we face such a deeply systemic dilemma?



Quite obviously we cannot go on living with this sort of blindness - as it is quite literally tearing us apart.



The only real option is to face the blindness, to recover our psychological, spiritual and geopolitical health, and to become fully healed human beings who are no longer blinded to the truth.





Here we face the untying of the Gordian Knot - the knot which has tied up the ways in which we may have deceived ourselves - allowing us to become blinded to our most healthy existence as human beings.



Because the consequences of not facing the blindness outweighs the consequences of not facing it - we exist at a crossroads - at a watershed moment, one in which all that follows from this moment will never again be the same as that which preceded it.



The humans who face this blindness and who do the work of healing will command the future.



We are transforming now into a species which can no longer face the soul destroying consequences of living with the sort of blindness which allows us to live with the lies which create the blindness.



And as we transform and heal, the voices of the elite 1%, those who stand to lose everything from this transformation, echo across the land, a veritable Greek Chorus of chittering, terrified wounded alien souls.



The sound of a machine being unplugged, one whose death cries provide a terrifying discordant counterpoint to the sound of our own sweet human music.

It is as if to understand our civilization and our tendencies toward loving the rule by the 1% elite over the 99% majority of us, we must constantly be trying to untie some diabolical Gordian Knot.







WILL THE EMPIRE OF LIES WIN OUT OVER AN EMPIRE OF TRUTH?





Why would such a cult of wounded individuals reject America and reject the very geopolitical strengths afforded by the American system of the founding fathers?



Disallowing such things as peace thru strength, such ideas as becoming strong and economically viable independent sovereign nations?





Rejecting such humanistic forms of governance as support free speech and the personal agency of the individual - and in a free trade economy over dependence upon a war economy?





The answer is that these cults are comprised of wounded individuals who are dependent upon a system which prioritizes the survival of the 1% elite and which opposes the very idea that the 99% majority are fit to be given equal protection under the law.



That perpetuates a system, composed of deeply wounded individuals, so traumatized in childhood, that they grow up frightened to question themselves and the system, at all.



In many ways, these traumatized, wounded individuals, remain stuck in childhood patterns, remaining perpetually dependent upon what they perceive as more powerful individuals.



Essentially, they remain stuck psychosocially, emotionally stranded at the age they were when they were traumatized, incapable of becoming fully engaged as an autonomous adult.



Not being capable of becoming an autonomous adult, they prefer an autocratic system, one which allows them to remain functional as a dependent individual.



The autocratic system depends for its very existence upon individuals who are dependent and who will not question the necessity of it.



There are systems set up within the architecture of the autocratic system itself to identify and to punish those who are not traumatized and dependent.





The system perpetuates itself thru feedback loops, cycles of dominance and submission, which reward traumatized individuals with status and wealth, and which deny healthy individuals access to status and wealth.



And the irrational thing is that the system is perpetuated as long as we are all willing to participate in the lies.



Free speech, and a Socratic style education and communication system, are considered highly dangerous, precisely because they serve to expose, and to sanitize and to heal, such psychological conditions.



There is no stopping the great truth telling which is already underway, but we must hope that this orgy of truth telling does not serve to put us right back into the Empire of Lies, which has made this time of truth telling necessary.



The American system, as devised by the founders, is the antidote to the Empire of Lies, by serving as the Empire of Truth.



Free speech and Socratic style education and communication systems.

