HOW CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLICS SLIDE INTO TYRANNY

I am going to confess at the outset that I am well out of my depth - and when I find myself floundering because I am unprepared on a certain subject - I find help - and then write about it.

For us as Americans - and furthermore as people of this world - understanding the evolution of - and letter of - and spirit of - our American Constitution - is critical.

And no, even I am not out of my depth enough to try to do this alone - or in one essay.

But in the painful midst of our political crisis I recognize how massively inadequate my education was - from preschool on - and how misled I was about what was critically important to know.

I was one of those kids who eagerly awaited going to school from about age two - or whenever I became sufficiently aware there was a method of organized learning - beyond the local library and my neighborhood.

To make a long long story short - I came home from my first day in kindergarten very depressed.

And at my age today to recognize how extremely uneducated we all have become after even twenty or so years of education - including graduate work - is a stunning conclusion.

I have no space in one essay to go onto the details of how and why we need to totally revamp our education system to support a democratic constitutional republic - it will need to wait.

My thesis here is that we need to take on the task of preparing little minds to become intelligent citizens - citizens prepared - where I am not - for taking on the critical task of governing themselves.

WE THE PEOPLE ARE SOVEREIGN

In a democratic constitutional republic the people are sovereign - and government officials the agents elected or appointed to carry out the mandate of the people.

So I offer a short example of the quick fixes I use to help at least point me in the direction of further learning on a subject.

These sort of quick fixes will not substitute for a more formal study of government and law - or what we call civics or citizenship - but it is one hell of a lot better than anything I was taught.

The concept of having a constitutional republic - but never being taught the constitution is so egregious as to be lunacy.

I really cannot imagine that my direct ancestors - those men who framed the constitution - ever imagined a future distant grand daughter - or even future citizens - who would be as uneducated as myself.

They never imagined that once their Revolutionary War 1.0 was won that their distant grand daughters - such as myself - would be immersed in the Revolutionary War 2.0

Never dreamed that their distant grandsons would find it necessary to become - like my own grandfather - a descendant of the first presidents and legislators - a coal miner at the age of thirteen.

And not only a coal miner - but so uneducated so as to have no knowledge of his own descent from the founding fathers.

My grandfather managed to escape from his life in the mines to travel to San Francisco and meet my then eighteen year old grandmother - but few of his compatriots were so fortunate.

And such a childhood is not easy to overcome in the hardscrabble workaday process of successfully raising a family.

My grandfather died never knowing what I now write about today because even the bare bones of the education I received were not open to the several generations of his family torn by the Civil War.

My grandfather was the only family member to cry open tears at my high school graduation - and although I did not understand his tears then - I certainly do now.

We Americans are currently living through the suffering that results from mass ignorance - now painfully working our way out from under the tyranny which results when a people goes uneducated in the fundamental processes by which freedom and democracy are obtained - and once obtained - kept alive.

Freedom and liberty are not free - and although I disagree with my predecessors that the tree of liberty must always be watered by the blood of patriots - I do recognize that the tree must be tended by the thorough and enthusiastic life-long learning of the citizen-patriots.

It is lunacy to conceive of a democratic constitutional republic - and then to fail to design a civilization which can support such a concept - through a dynamic tradition of lifelong learning.

A government of the people, by the people and for the people will indeed perish without a civilized system adequate to support it.

And the hard won knowledge of a lifetime has led me here - where I recognize what a great gift we have been given in these United States - and dedicate the remainder of my life to seeing we do not waste this gift.

I am honored to be a descendant of such men and women - who freely gave up their lives to see that their descendants would have the opportunity to be free.

And I will never fail to appreciate the lessons we have learned the hard way - that freedom is not free - that it must be paid for and supported throughout our lives.

Paid for and supported throughout our lives by real education - by being willing to pay the price by participating in such learning.

Citizens of a nation state who comprise a true civilization by devising an educational system worth participating in.

An educational system whose lifelong teachers - those who are passionate and knowledgeable and inspiring enough to accomplish the task - are highly compensated.

For none of us start out knowing how we may establish a nation state and to independently come up with how to build a workable democracy.

How did we arrive at the point where some monstrous situation like the following has become our reality?

Through ignorance - through having seen our education system - become an indoctrination system.

Through ignorance - we have failed to become the people who are capable of being this government of the people - by the people - for the people.

May we have the courage - and the inspiration - and the common sense - to build a civilization now - going forward - which is capable of supporting - and even capable of celebrating - such an achievement.

Let these unalienable rights we have been conferred at our conception by a generous creator - rights which no earthly force can either give or take away - be supported and celebrated by the civilization which we are now building together.

I am sending this essay to POTUS Trump today - and to a few other fellow Americans - in the hopes that this story serves as an illustration of just how far we have gone towards tyranny - and in serving the higher purpose of how much work we have to accomplish together - to remedy this situation.

God bless, and may our creator - the force field of the intelligence of this universe - see fit to underwrite these unalienable rights supported by our constitutional republic - and to hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

We do not shrink from this task - or believe we can leave it up to someone else - it is with our own recognizance - and with our clear eyed resolution - that we accept the responsibility.

Not man apart - not man - or woman - apart from this.

Our system of civilization is broken - but we ourselves are not broken.

This is the American Revolution 2.0 and we all are a part of this.

That is where we begin.

We begin at the beginning - with coming to understand - and to explain - the excellent framework which our founding ancestors built for us to inherit.

And we make all of these intellectual and spiritual and cultural riches available to each other.

Freedom is not free - and freedom can only be achieved - once we each comprehend how very much we have to lose - without freedom.

May our creator bless and hold safe from harm all of the public figures who are putting their lives on the line for this.

For the sake of this Great Idea whose time has come - that idea which can travel where no uniformed armies can travel - that great idea which burns in the heart of men and women and children everywhere.

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated”



― Thomas Paine, The Crisis

That Words On Fire Great Idea - that all men and women and children are created equal - and are the rightful inheritors of the freedom which supports the unalienable rights conceived in each in every one of them by their creator.

