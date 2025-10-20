THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights , that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

FORWARD:

Let the poetic words of our American Founding Fathers set the tone for this essay - and fortunate we are to have these documents to rely on as we go forward.

As many fellow humans get worked up over slogans such as NO KINGS, BLACK LIVES MATTER, AND ANTIFA - the rest of us spend time trying to figure out how we got to this point.

This essay - composed primarily of videos which help to illustrate just how we arrived here - is necessary.

Nothing revealed in these videos will be surprising to long term readers and none of us here will be fearful of the degree of work it is going to take going forward to set us straight.

After writing daily essays, in which I asked questions and tried to the best of my own ability to answer these questions in essay form, I have furnished myself and readers with a journey which functions as a kind of graduate degree in how uncivilized but civilized insanity caught up with us.

I dedicate this mini course in how we went so very wrong - to the lives of our descendants who will inherit this.

Those who will continue to learn, follow paths of both reason & logic - and of emotion and feeling - as they learn the details of how we went so wrong, why we went so wrong, and how we may each contribute to making sure we Make America - and the World - Great Again.

HOW DID WE GET SO CORRUPTED?

This video series unspools like an index of the topics ai have addressed in essay form over the past few years - and a handy video mini course on the dangers of the international socialist nightmare which unfolds all around us - and which Trump is fighting.

Those who have been reading my essays will not be surprised by the roots of this totalitarian globalist cabal and the associated political figures.

There is much more to these stories than can be encapsulated in a set of videos but for human beings who wish to understand the sad sad story of how we became so corrupt this is a great place to begin.

Lest we fall into the trap of believing this is all a modern phenomenon - the fault of the internet and the rise of AI - we must recognize that the same slight of hand used to engineer our consent to be horrifyingly governed is not new - but extends back into our civilized history for at least 12,000 years.

Although this is a short course in modern corruption - the next big mini course to be undertaken needs to turn more remote history.

We as humans cannot change unless we understand the way corruption has come to be - to understand that the system is the problem - and to accept our own responsibility for changing said system.

As I have explored more intensively in my posts this kind of manipulation is a fact of our civilizations for at least the past 12,000 years.

Long term readers at KW Norton Borders will not be surprised at any of the revelations in these videos.

Nor will readers be surprised that this has gone on in our civilizations for about 12,000 years.

Readers here understand that it is our willingness to be collectivized into hierarchical societies where about 1% of the population rules over the remaining 99% of us - that is the problem.

Those who have been paying close attention know this has deep biologically relevant roots in our evolutionary history as human primates.

But biology does not have to be destiny as we have large brains with great capacity for following a path of both logic and feelings - not dominated by either extreme.

What we have explored here are the ways we can comprehend - and thru understanding examine how we may change so this type of hierarchical system cannot remain - and that we as human beings become agents of our own freedom and personal responsibility.

These methods of change are being served up to us as if the times had demanded them - and perhaps this is true - that the information we need is revealed at the moment we need it for positive change.

Few of us could deny that we are being given a huge helping of evidence of why we need to change.

Yet much of the world remains helplessly caught in a cycle of blame - holding others responsible without also holding themselves personally responsible.

Believing everyone is to blame but ourselves simply places the responsibility upon others - others whom we cannot force to change.

We change as human beings by changing ourselves first - which then serves as an example to others.

Blaming others - without taking personal responsibility - simply locks us down into the system which created the problems in the first place.

Taking personal responsibility for change is required before any change may take place.

Becoming educated about how have we became caught in this trap is required and taking personal responsibility for educating ourselves out of it is necessary.

It is clear that the answers lie in helping each other to change - and to keep the unruly ones - those who refuse to change to support healing - under the firm rule of law so they don’t hurt others.

We have great methods of helping ourselves and our societies to heal - and these are the twin pillars of a Democratic Constitutional Republic - our spiritual beliefs and our faith in the power of a faith-based agreement to form a government of the people, for the people and by the people.

We as humans have erred and have made many huge mistakes in our cultural evolution - this is being made more than clear.

And the trajectory of the future we are currently building indicates we are changing and that those incapable of joining us to create this future - becoming free of totalitarian manipulation - simply will not be part of it.

THE PRESENT - LIKE THE FUTURE - IS FULLY IN OUR HANDS

Terrorism is the weapon used by the 1% to all of us in fear and locked down and in line - like good little domesticated children.

Terrorism reminds us to cower in fear, to be transfixed by those in power - and to allow our corrupted leaders to do whatever necessary to protect us - which of course is a giant scam.

The way out of this trap is stoicism and spiritual strength which allows us to see clearly that it is this very fear which keeps us in line, locked down, subservient and domesticated.

The creator - the vast intelligence which serves as the foundation for the universe - has furnished us with large brains and a twin ability to be both spiritually competent and capable of achieving great logic.

We are meant to become both adept at logical reasoning and at emotional intelligence - yet we have allowed ourselves to become adept at logical reasoning over emotional intelligence.

It is our logic - when unbalanced by emotional intelligence - which keeps us trapped in the hierarchical system where the 1% rule over the vast 99% of us.

Being eager and more than willing to hold ourselves responsible for our lives and fates is the key to a future of being fully capable of owning and operating our own destiny.

After 12,000 years of going so wrong this will require all of us to achieve.

One thing we will not have to worry about is that there will be enough jobs - as every one of us required to excel at this massive undertaking.

There are plenty of employment opportunities to be had in a true Democratic Constitutional Republic - as rational harmonious methods of governing ourselves - intent on living together in peace - brings economic power to each and all of us.

It is Thomas Jefferson’s phrase on Unalienable Rights - which gives us the greatest clue to the success to be enjoyed thru learning to govern ourselves with our personal freedom and agency intact.

I don’t find it ironic in the least that our AI tools deliver a concise outline expanding on this concept of unalienable rights.

Provided by an AI entity on October 20, 2025:

Unalienable rights are fundamental rights inherent to all people that cannot be taken away, bought, or transferred. They are considered to be given by nature or a creator, not by government, and form the basis for concepts like the “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” mentioned in the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Examples include the right to life and liberty, which cannot be forfeited, even if they are attacked through oppressive acts like imprisonment or murder. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Key characteristics of unalienable rights

Inherent and universal: They are a part of human existence and not granted by any government. [1, 6, 7]

Immutable: They cannot be taken away, forfeited, or surrendered. [2, 3, 5]

Irrevocable: They are permanent and cannot be bought or sold. [2, 3]

Foundation for morality: They serve as the basis for moral interactions and a basis for moral complaints when violated. [2, 5]

Examples

Life: The right to exist and not be arbitrarily killed. [5, 6]

Liberty: The freedom to act without being unjustly restrained. [5, 6]

Pursuit of Happiness: The freedom to seek one’s own goals and well-being. [1, 4]

Property: In the context of philosopher John Locke, this is considered a natural, unalienable right, though sometimes it is debated whether it’s inherently government-granted. [8, 9]

Historical context

The concept was popularized during the Enlightenment, with thinkers like John Locke arguing for natural rights like life, liberty, and property that were not given by government. [8, 10]

The U.S. Declaration of Independence, adopted in 1776, famously states that all men are created equal and are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights”. [3, 4, 6]

The term “unalienable” was historically used to distinguish these fundamental rights from those that could be transferred, like the right to drive a car, which can be taken away by a government. [2, 11]

CONCLUSIONS:

May our creator bless all of the peacemakers - and hold these unalienable rights, granted at our conception by our creator - stand as self evident to each and every one of us.

For those who are newcomers to reading here, I want us all to know that we are far more than our culture imagines us to be - and just now coming into our own as the fundamental intelligence - that which serves as the foundation for the universe - has created us to become.

Never underestimate these unalienable rights - rights which are instilled within us all - and in each of us - at our conceptions.