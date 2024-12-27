How do people go insane?

Most likely like Hemingway’s illustration about going broke - gradually and then all at once.

And how do whole cultures and civilizations go broke, insane, inept and finally wrecked?

Basically when ideas which would have seemed insane to everybody suddenly become accepted as mainstream thought.

This is only one - and one of the most insane - but there are many.

But it will serve as an example of just how far along this collapse is proving to be.

With civilizations and cultures it takes much longer - and happens at first imperceptibly - then more nuanced throughout the social layers - and then suddenly it is everywhere.

That is where we are at currently - the center cannot hold, as the poet said - the falcon cannot hear the falconer - and the civilization crumbles and fails.

We are presently at Rome - only it is Nouveau Rome - Rome on steroids - Rome as planetary and as encompassing even the sky overhead - blinking with mad military drones - and ringed with Elon’s satellites.

If a Big Kahuna of Civilization Collapse was in the cards - which it seems to have been - then we are in it now - in the thick of it.

Several film makers have made masterpieces based on this unpopular concept - and predictably got paid back with scorn and terrible reviews.

Among these were the recent ignored - even panned as failures - the cinematic achievements of two films - Megalopolis and Napoleon.

Humans have a penchant for complaining and for blaming others - but serious - and accurate - literary or cinematic or artistic portrayals of their own deficiencies - are not well tolerated and go over like lead balloons.

Almost daily I am forced to ban someone from my comment section - or to unsubscribe from a writer - because they choose to blame some ethnic or religious or political group - or even another sex - for being the culprits responsible for their own problems.

Alternatively when one human or group of humans is more wrong or evil or responsible for a bad situation than others it makes sense to discuss it and to find ways of discouraging these situations.

But when a person singles out one affiliation of humans as responsible for the ills of humanity - that borders on true apartheid - as in “ that group over there - a particular religion - or creed - or race or sex - is responsible for everything that is wrong” - borders on messianic craziness.

And in times such as these when the center is not holding - and when the social fabric is tearing and disintegrating - blame and anger and hostility take hold and finish off whatever civilized sanity remains.

If we could go back in time and plunk ourselves down amidst the collapse of Rome - or any other of the examples of our civilizations in free fall - we would notice the similarities.

The point is they have all collapsed - and they have all collapsed for the same essential reasons.

Civilizations are - unsurprisingly - compatible to human beings - and better understood at that level than in the intellectually abstracted academic - and even popularized - versions of how and why civilizations collapse.

Cultures and civilizations - like people - are born - are educated - or socialized - or indoctrinated - to believe certain socially predigested truths.

Real education - the pursuit of real questioning knowledge and communication and spiritual understanding is different and - by definition - cannot be predigested.

This circumstance would be more akin to a process where every child is born as a questioning and intelligent and capable individual.

An individual who joins with other humans - to ask the great questions - and to follow for life - a process of open ended and creative and inspired excellence at their chosen pursuits.

A civilization which is built to fail is built on already acceptable truths - predigested - and therefore not very appetizing truth.

That “Truth” - that which is not rediscovered and transformed by each succeeding generation - therefore allowing for the built in pursuit of excellence anew with each newborn human - but which is prescribed - and built by consensus - not to inspire innovation and excellence - but to ensure conformity and mediocrity.

Not only does the prescribed and predigested truth lead to mediocrity and prevent excellence - but it is self serving and self destructive in the extreme.

It is founded on a spiritual belief that humans - rather than being those brilliant and capable beings possessing the power of those unalienable rights instilled at our creation - are something else entirely.

And that spiritual belief is that humans are rather stupid and stolid creatures - created by a not too bright creator - who made an error in judgment - who dared to set this mediocre mankind to evolve out of earlier primates - primates no brighter or more capable than their rather entertaining but none too bright cousins.

And while this is the basic belief - the religious dogma lies - and maintains that a patriarchal and rather rigid and vindictive god - created the world in a few days - created males as the premier human beings in one instant - and women - those who give birth to all humans - as a secondary afterthought- out of “Adam’s” rib.

It does not take original thinking of particular note to explode the inconsistencies and logical fallacies in these stories with simple reasoning.

And yet our entire civilizations are based on these assumptions and logical fallacies.

A civilization - like a human being - can only be as strong as their weakest link - and only as spiritually and psychologically and physically and socially and emotionally strong - as their foundations.

A child who is conceived and born and raised in love and compassion - and who is truly educated by learning to ask questions and to create - and be inspired and to inspire - is a different human being than the one born to till the soil and to give birth in pain - and to live forever consigned to a mediocrity.

Civilizations - like human beings - have lives founded on either excellence - and slated to be members of a meritocracy - or have lives founded on predigested nonsense which is passed off as meritocracy when it is actually and forever consigned to be a Mediocracy.

As we survey and embrace various spiritual and philosophical and intellectual foundations on which to base a civilization my suggestion is we dispense with those ideas which foster a Mediocracy and embrace those which foster a meritocracy.

It is clear now that we have gone as far as possible in surviving our civilizations of mediocrity- with our military industrial nightmare of an inhuman planetary civilization ringed with surveillance drones and cameras and identification software - and survival is not even possible any longer in such a Mediocracy.

The Covid 19 planned epidemic - and the gender dysphoria and ideology - and the surveillance nightmare - and the ongoing collapse of our world civilization - and accompanying genocide - is the price we are now paying for having accepted such schemes.

It is not humans that are the stupid force here but some deadly idea - some scheme where one percent of our “betters” decided that the best system is one where they keep us - the ninety nine percent - forever in chains - subject to the whims of our predigested - logically fallacious - indoctrinations.

It is not anarchy which is needed here - anarchy which will simply give way to further death and destruction.

It is the courage - and the compassion and the commitment - and the determination and the dedication - and the spiritual and psychological and emotional and physical strength - to dare to conceive of - and to build a meritocracy.

Next - exploding logical fallacies - and building ideas - and a civilization founded upon meritorious and rational and emotionally and spiritually solid foundations.

Hint - the mathematical and physical reality of our existence - the code which comprises our very DNA - reflects the foundations and structures and processes - the evolutionary fate - we are destined to fulfill.

And what we are destined to fulfill is a beautiful and powerful and majestic creation where we begin as a species to unfold as the physical and spiritual and humble inheritors of the universal consciousness.

As a human being your worth is far greater than your civilizations allow - and your light powerful enough to inspire greater things than we currently dare imagine - and our real superpower is our attention and the way we allocate our consciousness.

Begin to remove attention from the trite and predigested and harmful and in fact deadly ideas of mediocrity in which our cultures are founded.

Use music and poetry and art and film and words and deeds and dance to celebrate the worthy - and the meritorious - and those ideas which are strong and flexible enough to serve as the foundation to of the new.

Of course it is up to all is us - whom else were we expecting to arrive?

We are the ones we have been awaiting - we just needed the right time - and weight of circumstances - to overcome the heavy yoke of oppression under which we have been laboring.

As the children of our creator we are precisely the ones we need to be.

We are but ripples in the pond but simultaneously everything which exists - the physical cod spiritual and civilizational reality of our consciousness.

As the firmament rolls overhead - and the earth turns past your doorstep - join with the vibrational ripples - the vibrational intensity of the mathematical and precise dance which is the universe.

About the time that RIPPLE arises into the center of the mediocrity which is Washington - we may be certain that a certain fated and universal and fundamental milestone has been passed.

As founding dilettante - and diplomatic international playboy - Benjamin Franklin once quipped - rather condescendingly - to a woman who asked about whether the United States was a monarchy or a republic - that it was “A republic - if she could keep it”.

But as a member of that existential one percent - he was part of the problem - and certainly not the solution.

There is much more to be said about all of these sacred cows - but for now our attention must turn to the essential - the formation of the consciousness which may create and serve the new meritocracy.

