RECIPROCITY - INDICATES COOPERATION AND MUTUAL BENEFIT

Reciprocity has been a favorite word of POTUS Trump - and I sometimes wonder if other geopolitical leaders are too busy to look up the definition.

Looks like many of these people were absent from class the day they taught the golden rule - or explained Karma - or diagrammed how reciprocity, cooperation, or interdependence work .

Bullies just never learn how to play well and get along with others.

Manipulating people out of their lunch money for 12,000 years - give or take.

What about snake oil salesmen - and the sort of WEF-globalist style bullies - such as the PM of Canada - Mark Carney appears to be?

How do we overcome the geopolitical manipulations of bullies?

We deny these bullies access to our trade - deny them access to our company - and call them on such ridiculous and transparent attempts at cheating.

They come around - just as soon as they finally figure out we are not bluffing.

POTUS Trump just denied Canada consideration in a trade deal.

Meanwhile China and the EU came to the negotiating table.

Lets see how long this stand off with Canada lasts!

My bets are that Canadian PM Carney - and his besties - such as poor King Charles - Klaus Schwab & “hackable humans” Harari - and the fentanyl-running guys of the Chinese CCP cartels will come around soon.

Poor bullies just cannot catch a decent break!!

