HOW DO WE HEAL THESE BROKEN WINGS AND LEARN TO FLY?
When It Becomes Necessary In The Course OF Human Events To Rise Against A Great Evil
Forward: This post is based on many of my other posts which have dealt roughly with the same subject. In this one I call for a rewrite of our Constitution.
How do we remain Americans - overcome our many deficiencies and become real citizens of the world - rather than inmates of a corrupted and evil government?
I have a feeling we have only now begun to a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.