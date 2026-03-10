SOME RANDOM GLOBALISTS WOULD DARE USE COLONIALISM, TO BRING A NEW WORLD ORDER!



Well paint me shocked, right down to me quantum resonances!



These little click bait artists on you tube love to steal my old headlines - not that anyone could steal anything - as there are no new ideas under the sun.



The following video could have been titled “Globalist Coup D’Etat Destroys Sovereign Nation States”

But apparently, cooler heads prevailed on this occasion, as the You Tubers (above) limited themselves to discussing Africa? As the title indicates??



One nearly entire continent, subjected to a Colonialist, Heart of Darkness, Colonialism if there ever was one.



Alexander Hamilton, Jamaican-Scottish Born Street Urchin Makes Good



But this video does make clear that our boy, Alexander Hamilton, Jamaican-Scottish Born Street Urchin Makes Good, came up with the startlingly original idea that financial independence could not be achieved under colonialism.



A cogent lesson, that apparently history, and everyone else, forgot.



In fact, on this day, an otherwise ordinary Tuesday, I am thinking we should create a new American holiday:

A new, Sun Drenched, Beer Soaked, Fireworks Celebrating, Gun Firing, Barbecue Bank Holiday - we dedicate to Alexander Hamilton, and maybe Thomas Jefferson, and Scott Bessent, too.



On such a Hamiltonian Day we would celebrate the life of this Great Unsung Economist who had to fight his way to the American colonies, from the Caribbean mean streets where he was born to a lady of the night and to his likely beer-soaked Scottish Dad.



Treasury Secretary. Alexander Hamilton, very likely possessed a veiled talent as a comedian similar to the way our former Yale professor, Scott Bessent, possesses one today.



For if history tells us anything, it is that since no one takes Sec. of the Treasury seriously anyway, whomever takes that thankless job must possess an iron clad sense of irony.





For In this Heart of Darkness World, although everyone takes his or her private piles of cash terribly seriously, literally no one knows how to soberly manage the public purse, assigning it to Fool’s Errands.

Fools errands such as gambling it away on those terrorist campaigns known as wars, and on that bureaucratic parsimonious allocation of resources know as the operation of a nanny state.



And last, but not least, dedicated to the operation of a cartel-operated boom & bust economy, specializing in child trafficking and drug running operations, to finance said nanny state.





But we must get back to this poor video, where the poor You Tuber, receives his Real Politics Education in Economic theory.



Including the smashingly brilliant Hamiltonian observation - High Comedy at its Ironic Best - riffing off the idea that the Queen of England is a drug pusher.



Here, dear reader, I leave you on your own to ponder this Hamiltonian gem.



Because here, we stand at the doorway of comprehending the outrageous idea, that the financial foundations of our civilizations might be founded upon the socioeconomic exploitation and expertise of a bunch of Queen’s Pirates.



Fine for you all to contemplate, as my family harbors a Heart of Darkness in our Own Private Idaho of a Family Tree - managing to have descended from a man known to History as The Queen’s Pirate - Sir Frances Drake.



It so happens that Sir Frances Drake would have adored Alexander Hamilton and that wayward comedic talent Hamilton indulged in as Secretary of the Treasury.



He would have adored Hamilton for his sober judicious economic High Comedy of having called the Queen of England a Drug Pusher - as our boy Sir Francis had had first hand experience at making offers which could not be refused to the Queen herself.



But most of all Sir Frances would have loved Thomas Jefferson, for his understanding that without a Hamiltonian-Bessent Economics to tend the public purse, it would soon be gone with the Caribbean winds.



For it was the Comedian In Chief, Jefferson, who may have actually written something close to the following:



”Those who allow banks and insurance companies, to help allocate the public purse, are such elaborate fools that their sons and daughters will wake up one day on the land their ancestors fought and died for, as bankrupt and homeless, fools.” (liberally paraphrased)



But one comedic subject the founders rejected and did not riff off of, is the recognition that the first revolutionary war was only a military exercise.



Only a mere military police action, compared to the war which would someday be necessary to defeat the powerful cabals of International Pirates who would someday seek to reduce all sovereign nation states to the Colonialist regime of the Queen’s New World Order.



I am not at all certain, in this, my Own Private American Idaho, that on this Hamiltonian Day, that we should not be 100% behind dedication of our Beer Chugging, Fireworks Blasting, & Gun Firing, Sun Drenched, Flaming Barbecue of a holiday to the following.



On this, on what should have been, our two hundred and fiftieth Hamiltonian Day, We do solemnly, and with great enthusiasm, cheer on the following socioeconomic theory:



Standing here upon this solemn ground, upon this, our own Private American Idaho, we do swear the following:



We do solemnly swear to apply tariffs from this day forward, to engage in trade, not war, and to engage only in reciprocal intervention, that reciprocal intervention required to bring those Queen’s Pirates to their proverbial knees.



May God Bless the peacemakers as they seek to bring these Queen’s Colonialist Pirates to the knees the cannot even manage to find.



But among the Jelly Faced Women who Sneeze, and Who Cannot find their own Knees, there will be no dancing in the streets.







I will insert a video here which demonstrates that we conservatives do have a hearty sense of humor, not being terribly fearful of saying or writing all sorts of outrageous stuff.









Finally we have a Hamiltonian-Jeffersonian-Bessent, Musician-In Chief - one who understands that all we kids wanna do is dance.







May God Bless the HAMILTONIAN-JEFFERSONIAN-BESSENTS!



Solemnly Sworn This Ordinary Tuesday, March 10, 2026, as it Transforms into Hamiltonian-Jeffersonian-Bessent Day.



But don’t mind me, I am still wondering where Johanna took off to, as those jelly faced women still sneeze, still cannot find their knees, as I watch the back of the fish truck, which now loads, as my conscious explodes.





There is another joke here somewhere. if I could only find it.



Please don’t blame us writers for such elaborate schemes, we were simply born to be bad.

This is one of those essays which transform into playlists, and where the footnotes are longer than the poor essay itself.

