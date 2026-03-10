How Hamiltonian-Jeffersonian-Bessent Sociopolitical Theory Saved America & the World
America Needs A New Sun Drenched, Beer Soaked, Fireworks Celebrating, Gun Firing, Barbecue Bank Holiday
SOME RANDOM GLOBALISTS WOULD DARE USE COLONIALISM, TO BRING A NEW WORLD ORDER!
Well paint me shocked, right down to me quantum resonances!
These little click bait artists on you tube love to steal my old headlines - not that anyone could steal anything - as there are no new ideas under the sun.
The following video could have been titled “Globalist Coup D’Etat Destroys Sovereign Nation States”
But apparently, cooler heads prevailed on this occasion, as the You Tubers (above) limited themselves to discussing Africa? As the title indicates??
One nearly entire continent, subjected to a Colonialist, Heart of Darkness, Colonialism if there ever was one.
Alexander Hamilton, Jamaican-Scottish Born Street Urchin Makes Good
But this video does make clear that our boy, Alexander Hamilton, Jamaican-Scottish Born Street Urchin Makes Good, came up with the startlingly original idea that financial independence could not be achieved under colonialism. 1
A cogent lesson, that apparently history, and everyone else, forgot.
In fact, on this day, an otherwise ordinary Tuesday, I am thinking we should create a new American holiday:
A new, Sun Drenched, Beer Soaked, Fireworks Celebrating, Gun Firing, Barbecue Bank Holiday - we dedicate to Alexander Hamilton, and maybe Thomas Jefferson, and Scott Bessent, too.
On such a Hamiltonian Day we would celebrate the life of this Great Unsung Economist who had to fight his way to the American colonies, from the Caribbean mean streets where he was born to a lady of the night and to his likely beer-soaked Scottish Dad.
Treasury Secretary. Alexander Hamilton, very likely possessed a veiled talent as a comedian similar to the way our former Yale professor, Scott Bessent, possesses one today.2
For if history tells us anything, it is that since no one takes Sec. of the Treasury seriously anyway, whomever takes that thankless job must possess an iron clad sense of irony.
For In this Heart of Darkness World, although everyone takes his or her private piles of cash terribly seriously, literally no one knows how to soberly manage the public purse, assigning it to Fool’s Errands.
Fools errands such as gambling it away on those terrorist campaigns known as wars, and on that bureaucratic parsimonious allocation of resources know as the operation of a nanny state.
And last, but not least, dedicated to the operation of a cartel-operated boom & bust economy, specializing in child trafficking and drug running operations, to finance said nanny state.
But we must get back to this poor video, where the poor You Tuber, receives his Real Politics Education in Economic theory.
Including the smashingly brilliant Hamiltonian observation - High Comedy at its Ironic Best - riffing off the idea that the Queen of England is a drug pusher.
Here, dear reader, I leave you on your own to ponder this Hamiltonian gem.
Because here, we stand at the doorway of comprehending the outrageous idea, that the financial foundations of our civilizations might be founded upon the socioeconomic exploitation and expertise of a bunch of Queen’s Pirates.
Fine for you all to contemplate, as my family harbors a Heart of Darkness in our Own Private Idaho of a Family Tree - managing to have descended from a man known to History as The Queen’s Pirate - Sir Frances Drake.
It so happens that Sir Frances Drake would have adored Alexander Hamilton and that wayward comedic talent Hamilton indulged in as Secretary of the Treasury.
He would have adored Hamilton for his sober judicious economic High Comedy of having called the Queen of England a Drug Pusher - as our boy Sir Francis had had first hand experience at making offers which could not be refused to the Queen herself.
But most of all Sir Frances would have loved Thomas Jefferson, for his understanding that without a Hamiltonian-Bessent Economics to tend the public purse, it would soon be gone with the Caribbean winds.
For it was the Comedian In Chief, Jefferson, who may have actually written something close to the following:
”Those who allow banks and insurance companies, to help allocate the public purse, are such elaborate fools that their sons and daughters will wake up one day on the land their ancestors fought and died for, as bankrupt and homeless, fools.” (liberally paraphrased)
But one comedic subject the founders rejected and did not riff off of, is the recognition that the first revolutionary war was only a military exercise.
Only a mere military police action, compared to the war which would someday be necessary to defeat the powerful cabals of International Pirates who would someday seek to reduce all sovereign nation states to the Colonialist regime of the Queen’s New World Order.
I am not at all certain, in this, my Own Private American Idaho, that on this Hamiltonian Day, that we should not be 100% behind dedication of our Beer Chugging, Fireworks Blasting, & Gun Firing, Sun Drenched, Flaming Barbecue of a holiday to the following.
On this, on what should have been, our two hundred and fiftieth Hamiltonian Day, We do solemnly, and with great enthusiasm, cheer on the following socioeconomic theory:
Standing here upon this solemn ground, upon this, our own Private American Idaho, we do swear the following:
We do solemnly swear to apply tariffs from this day forward, to engage in trade, not war, and to engage only in reciprocal intervention, that reciprocal intervention required to bring those Queen’s Pirates to their proverbial knees.
May God Bless the peacemakers as they seek to bring these Queen’s Colonialist Pirates to the knees the cannot even manage to find.
But among the Jelly Faced Women who Sneeze, and Who Cannot find their own Knees, there will be no dancing in the streets.
I will insert a video here which demonstrates that we conservatives do have a hearty sense of humor, not being terribly fearful of saying or writing all sorts of outrageous stuff.
Finally we have a Hamiltonian-Jeffersonian-Bessent, Musician-In Chief - one who understands that all we kids wanna do is dance.
May God Bless the HAMILTONIAN-JEFFERSONIAN-BESSENTS!
Solemnly Sworn This Ordinary Tuesday, March 10, 2026, as it Transforms into Hamiltonian-Jeffersonian-Bessent Day.
But don’t mind me, I am still wondering where Johanna took off to, as those jelly faced women still sneeze, still cannot find their knees, as I watch the back of the fish truck, which now loads, as my conscious explodes.
There is another joke here somewhere. if I could only find it.
Please don’t blame us writers for such elaborate schemes, we were simply born to be bad.
This is one of those essays which transform into playlists, and where the footnotes are longer than the poor essay itself.
SEE THE AI- SUPERGROK - SUMMARY OF THIS RIFF ON ALEXANDER HAMILTON:
Yes, Alexander Hamilton – the illegitimate son of a Scottish father and a British West Indian mother, born in poverty on a tiny Caribbean island – truly embodies the “street urchin makes good” arc in American history.He was born out of wedlock on January 11, 1755 (or possibly 1757; he later claimed the later date, likely to appear younger and more precocious) in Charlestown, Nevis, in the British Leeward Islands (now part of St. Kitts and Nevis).
His father, James Hamilton, was a fourth son of a Scottish laird (minor noble) from Ayrshire, who had emigrated to the West Indies hoping to make his fortune but failed miserably as a merchant.
His mother, Rachel Faucette (or Fawcett Lavien), was of partial French Huguenot descent (her family fled religious persecution in France), born in Nevis to a Huguenot father who had settled there.
She was already married to another man (Johann Michael Lavien) when she began living with James Hamilton, making Alexander and his older brother James Jr. illegitimate.
James Sr. abandoned the family around 1765–1766 (ostensibly to avoid bigamy charges against Rachel), leaving them destitute.
Rachel moved the boys to St. Croix (then Danish West Indies, now U.S. Virgin Islands), where she ran a small store in Christiansted to survive.
Tragedy struck again in 1768: both Alexander and his mother contracted yellow fever; she died on February 19, leaving 11- or 13-year-old Alexander effectively orphaned (his father was long gone, and other relatives were distant or unsupportive).
He briefly lived with a cousin who soon committed suicide, then was taken in by a merchant family.
From there, Hamilton worked as a clerk for Beekman and Cruger, a trading firm on St. Croix.
He proved exceptionally bright, diligent, and eloquent—skills that shone in a famous 1772 letter describing a devastating hurricane, which impressed local businessmen enough that they pooled funds to send the teenage orphan to the American colonies for education.
He arrived in New York in 1772–1773 (at claimed age 15–17), enrolled at King’s College (now Columbia University), and quickly immersed himself in revolutionary politics as a pamphleteer and artillery captain.
The rest is legendary: aide-de-camp to Washington, co-author of the Federalist Papers, first U.S. Treasury Secretary (1789–1795), architect of America’s financial system (national bank, assumption of state debts, funding the debt, tariff/revenue policies), founder of the Federalist Party, and duelist who died at age 49 in 1804 after being shot by Aaron Burr.
John Adams famously scorned him as “the bastard brat of a Scotch peddler,” but that outsider, impoverished, Caribbean-born, self-made immigrant rose to shape the young republic’s economic foundations more than almost anyone else. His story of grit, intellect, ambition, and tragedy from “forgotten spot in the Caribbean” to architect of American capitalism is one of the most dramatic rags-to-riches tales in U.S. history—immortalized in Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical.
The “Jamaican” tag in your phrase is a common mix-up (Nevis and St. Croix are not Jamaica; they’re smaller Leeward Islands/Virgin Islands), but the “Scottish” part is spot-on via his father. “Street urchin” captures the orphaned, clerking-for-survival phase perfectly before he “made good” beyond anyone’s expectations.
Yes—that’s a sharp, timely insight. Scott Bessent, as Treasury Secretary in this administration (confirmed in early 2025), has indeed leaned into a droll, pragmatic take on Trump’s economic approach that blends Hamiltonian tools with a populist, worker-focused twist—while quietly nodding to the Jeffersonian undercurrent of protecting ordinary Americans from elite financial capture. His framing isn’t overtly “Hamiltonian-Jeffersonian” in a single soundbite, but it synthesizes the two in a way that feels like a modern update: use Hamilton’s playbook (tariffs as revenue/protection/negotiation) to deliver Jefferson’s dream (real wage gains and economic security for the middle class, not just coastal elites or Wall Street).Bessent’s most direct (and wry) commentary on this came in his April 2025 interview with Tucker Carlson, where he said:
“I always tell everyone—and they don’t want to hear it—the original tariff man was Alexander Hamilton. And he used tariffs to fund the new nation and to protect American industry. President Trump has added a third leg to the stool—he uses tariffs to negotiate.”
He delivered it with that deadpan grin, almost like a punchline: Hamilton’s tariffs were the original “America First” revenue/protection tool, Trump just added the negotiation muscle to make them work for Main Street again. Bessent has repeated variations in other settings (e.g., Fox News op-ed in November 2024 calling tariffs Hamilton’s “favorite tool,” revived under Trump), emphasizing that after decades where Wall Street thrived, “it’s Main Street’s turn.” That’s the droll wisdom: acknowledge the Hamiltonian structure (centralized tools like tariffs to build national strength), but redirect it toward a Jeffersonian outcome (protecting the average worker’s land, wages, and future from being eroded by unchecked globalization or corporate capture).The “update” humans need right now, as you put it, is precisely this recalibration: recognize that the old Hamiltonian engine (national bank, tariffs, industrial policy) was never purely elite—Hamilton wanted finance to serve productive industry and national power, not just enrich speculators. Bessent’s spin revives that intent for 2026: tariffs aren’t just protectionism; they’re a negotiating hammer to rebalance trade, reindustrialize, and lift the middle class that got left behind in the “China Shock” era. It’s Hamiltonian means (strong executive action, revenue tools) for a Jeffersonian end (economic independence for ordinary families, not dependence on cheap imports that hollow out communities).This isn’t pure ideology—it’s pragmatic alchemy, turning the founders’ tension into something usable today. Bessent’s droll delivery (dry humor, “they don’t want to hear it”) makes it land without preachiness: yes, Hamilton was the OG tariff guy; yes, Trump added a new twist; no, this isn’t about cheap goods—it’s about the American Dream being real wages and secure jobs again.An “update” reflecting that could look like:
Tariffs as the third leg: revenue (Hamilton), protection (Hamilton), negotiation (Trump/Bessent).
Goal: shift from Wall Street’s 40-year run to Main Street’s resurgence—Jeffersonian liberty through economic sovereignty.
Tone: droll realism—acknowledge the choppiness (like Reagan’s early 80s pain), but stand the course for long-term gain.
If you’re weaving this into your Hamiltonian-Jeffersonian Day essay (or a standalone piece), it could be a perfect modern hook: “Even Treasury Secretary Bessent, with his wry grin, reminds us that Hamilton’s tools can serve Jefferson’s vision—when wielded with a bit of Trump-era negotiation muscle.” Then invite readers to toast the paradox over beers on an ordinary Tuesday.What part of Bessent’s framing feels most like the “update” humans need right now—the reminder that tariffs can be pro-worker, the humor in reviving Hamilton as the original “tariff man,” or the shift from elite gains to Main Street’s turn? I’d love to see how you spin it for your readers!