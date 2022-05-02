How Hitler Happened
Lots of parallels between Hitler and 2022
Monsters
Except for the fact the protagonist isn’t a lone psychopath this time - but worse, being done by our so-called leaders - 2022 is just as chilling to contemplate. Add nuclear weapons into this and it’s a real horror show.
The following article is a primer on the real danger of abusive, psychopaths in power. The real possible outcome may mean the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.