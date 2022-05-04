How Hitler happened
Lots of parallels between this and 2022. How we can help ourselves & others cope.
Except for the fact it’s not being performed by one psychopathic idiot - but worse, by many of our so-called leaders - the comparisons are chilling to contemplate.
We are immersed in the midst of a planetary Corporatocracy. The intersecting forces of governments, corporations, institutions and related - such as where we shop, bank, do business, receive m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.